WHAT HAPPENS WHEN INNOVATION AND ASPIRATION INTERSECT WITH THE SPORT OF TRACK AND FIELD? THE TRACKTOWN SUMMER SERIES

After a highly acclaimed debut last summer, the TrackTown Summer Series returns in 2017 with a renewed commitment to provide top American track and field athletes with fun and innovative competitive opportunities on U.S. soil.

The 2017 TrackTown Summer Series will feature an expanded format of two West Coast meets and a championship meet. The West Coast meets will be held on June 29 at Stanford University in San Francisco CA. and July 2 at Mt. Hood Community College in Portland. The championship meet is scheduled to be contested on July 6 at New York City’s Icahn Stadium. It will be televised live on ESPN.

The new U.S. circuit of professional track and field meets made its debut at Hayward Field last July with 140 athletes – representing coed teams from Portland, San Francisco, New York City and Philadelphia – competing for prize money and additional benefits in excess of a half-million dollars. The Summer Series is designed to provide top American track and field athletes with fun and innovative competitive opportunities on U.S. soil, with the ultimate goal of making those athletes household names by the time the 2021 IAAF World Championships arrive.

