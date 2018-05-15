VIP's Will Be Russian to Finish

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:27.

Members of Congress will try to put talk of collusion, the House Chaplain and the 2018 election behind them, as well as some of their colleagues, as they lead teams in the annual ACLI Capital Challenge®, a three-mile road race. They join participants from all branches of government and the media. According to Director Jeff Darman, "the race has absolutely the fastest Members of Congress entered. These runners are really incredibly fit, fitter than legislators from any other nation!" The race takes place on Wednesday, May 16, at 8:00 a.m. in Washington, D.C.'s Anacostia Park. (Entries closed April 26.)

In the race will be several congressional committee chairs, agency heads, Generals, and dozens of on-air correspondents, the Solicitor General, federal judges and print journalists.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) will be back to try and win back his title as the fastest Member of Congress. Also entered are 2017 division winners Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) - who snatched the fastest man in Congress title from Senator Cotton last year - and Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY). Desiree Linden, 2018 Boston Marathon winner, two-time Olympian and two-time collegiate All American, will serve as the official "whistle blower," starting the runners on their way. She will then jump in and run from the back of the pack.

Team captains in this event are not honorary positions. Each must finish the three-mile course for their team to score. This event shows that even the busiest people can take time out to stay physically fit. The ACLI Capital Challenge benefits the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. All entry fees and additional donations from the race sponsors will be used to provide a life-changing Fidelco Guide Dog and services to a blinded veteran or immediate family member.

"ACLI is pleased to once again sponsor the Capital Challenge," said Governor Dirk Kempthorne, ACLI president and CEO. "Each year, the race unites people across the political and ideological spectrums to support the foundation and its work on behalf of our nation's veterans."

The ACLI Capital Challenge annually settles the question of which branch of the federal government is the fittest. Or will the media end up on top? As usual there is spirited competition for the best and worst team name (James B. Kenin Award) honors. Some contenders include:

TEAMS CAPTAINS The Unicornyns Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) Naked Shorts Emily Pierce, SEC Assistant Director You Wanna Peace of U.S.? Joel Fushone, Peace Corps Associate Director Game of Loans Jay Hurt, CFO; Federal Student Aid, Dept of Education Speedy Chronzales Sarah Brown, Chronicle of Higher Education Chron with the Wind Sara Lipka, Chronicle of Higher Education We'll Shoe It Live Adam Longo, WUSA9-TV Rundamental Rights Judge Dabney Friedrich, US District Court for the District of Columbia The Mossdemeanors Judge Randolph Moss, US District Court for the District of Columbia

The riverfront course is out and back in Anacostia Park. After the race, runners will enjoy a catered breakfast courtesy of MassMutual and pure spring water compliments of Guardian Life Insurance. Sponsors in addition to ACLI are: Aflac, Boston Mutual, Guardian Life Insurance, Hannover Life Reassurance, Jackson National, John Hancock, MassMutual, MetLIfe, Nationwide, New York Life, OneAmerica, Pacific Life, Prudential, RGA, Transamerica, USAA, UTG, Western & Southern Financial Group, and media sponsor CQ Roll Call.

The race is offering bike parking from Two Wheel Valet as a free service.

Click Here for the VIP & Captain's List