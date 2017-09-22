VIDEO RELEASE: BMW BERLIN-MARATHON ON SUNDAY: Video interviews with Wilson Kipsang, Kenenisa Bekele and Eliud Kipchoge

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 09/22/2017 - 13:19.

The Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Ethiopia’s defending champion Kenenisa Bekele and the former world record holder Wilson Kipsang from Kenya are ready for a world record chase in the 44th edition of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON on Sunday. The three strongest marathon runners in the world want to break the mark of 2:02:57 which Kenya’s Dennis Kimetto set three years ago in Berlin. In their interviews they speak about the record attempt, their shape and their competitors.

VIDEO RELEASE: BMW BERLIN-MARATHON ON SUNDAY: Video interviews with Eliud Kipchoge

VIDEO RELEASE: BMW BERLIN-MARATHON ON SUNDAY: Video interviews with Kenenisa Bekele

VIDEO RELEASE: BMW BERLIN-MARATHON ON SUNDAY: Video interviews with Wilson Kipsang

&

For more information, please go to: www.berlin-marathon.com