Video: Breaking2 | Documentary Special

After six months of scientifically advanced training, three of the world’s most elite distance runners set out to break the two-hour marathon barrier.

Three champion marathoners, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, and Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea, along with an elite group of physiologist, work together to try and defeat all odds by breaking the 2-hour marathon.

These pioneers go on a global trek to defy the unthinkable and break the two-hour feat, from testing in wind tunnels and running labs in the United States to balancing training with their day-to-day lives in eastern Africa to the final heart-pounding race in Italy.

