USATF 1 Mile Championship Fields Confirmed For Grand Blue Mile

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 04/18/2017 - 18:15.

DES MOINES, Iowa– Grand Blue Mile race officials today announced the elite fields for the 2017 USA Men’s & Women’s 1 Mile Road Championships set for Tuesday, April 25, in Des Moines. A world-class group of elite runners will headline the event, along with more than 2,500 participants who will compete among the recreational and amateur competitive divisions.

This year’s race features a top prize of $5,000 each for the men’s and women’s champions with the potential to earn an additional $2,500 for setting a new course record. Overall, $30,000 in prize money will be contested across the men’s and women’s championship divisions. Vying for the national title and a share of the prize are Olympic medalists and World Championship finalists, including:

Men’s Division:

· Clayton Murphy

o 2016 Olympic Games bronze medalist (800m)

o 2015 Pan American Games gold medalist (800m)

o Mile personal record: 3:54.31 (indoor)

· Leo Manzano

o 2012 Olympic Silver Medalist (1500m)

o 9-time NCAA All-American (University of Texas)

o Mile personal record: 3:50.64

· Chad Noelle

o 2016 Grand Blue Mile Invitational Champion (4:12.11)

o NCAA 1500m Champion (Oklahoma State University)

o Mile personal record: 3:57.78

Women’s Division:

· Shannon Rowbury

o American record-holder in the 1500m and the 5K

o 4th in 2016 Olympic Games (1500m)

o 2016 World Indoor bronze medalist (3000m)

· Katie Mackey

o 3-time Falmouth Mile Champion (2013, 2014, 2016)

o 7-time All-American (University of Washington)

o Mile personal best: 4:23.6 (road)

· Amanda Eccleston

o 4th in 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials (1500m)

o 2-time All-American (University of Michigan)

o Mile personal best 4:20.7 (road)

“We are honored to host the USATF 1 Mile Championships and these incredible athletes at the Grand Blue Mile,” said Blake Boldon, Drake Relays Director. “Both fields feature some of America’s best milers, and with the additional incentive to set a new course record, this is a can’t miss event.

2017 Men’s USATF 1 Mile Championship – Start List

Thomas Awad

Andy Bayer

Hillary Bor

Pat Casey

Graham Crawford

Dey Dey

Trevor Dunbar

Garrett Heath

Daniel Herrera

Brandon Lasater

Brian Llamas

Leo Manzano

Riley Masters

Clayton Murphy

Chad Noelle

Patrick Peterson

Andy Phillips

Cristian Soratos

Josef Tessema

Lex Williams

Drew Windle

Izaic Yorks

2017 Women’s USATF 1 Mile Championship – Start List

Maddie Alm

Jamie Cheever

Margaret Connelly

Brette Correy

Amanda Eccleston

Hannah Fields

Eleanor Fulton

Gabriele Grunewald

Katie Mackey

Ashley Maton

Megan Malasarte

Dana Mecke

Shannon Osika

Meghan Peyton

Shannon Rowbury

Tori Tsolis

Alexina Wilson

Set the Pace

New for 2017, the Healthiest State Initiative and Grand Blue Mile are teaming up to Set the Pace — encouraging Iowans to develop sustainable, healthy habits, starting with participating in Grand Blue Mile, the popular one-mile walk/run through Downtown Des Moines on April 25.

As part of the challenge, the community with the highest percentage of its residents participating in Grand Blue Mile — measured by the number of registrants for a given ZIP code against its total population — will be awarded $10,000 to use on a project that promotes safe and accessible places in which to be active, such as a park, playground, or trail

“Championing community wellness is at the core of the Grand Blue Mile-Healthiest State Initiative alliance,” said Chris Verlengia, Wellmark Sponsorship Manager and Grand Blue Mile Official. “Collectively, we appreciate the positive impact everyday movement — like walking or jogging a mile — has on our health, and we’re thrilled to see so many Iowans embracing the challenge and registering themselves, their families, and neighbors.”

Mascot Madness

Iowa’s most beloved mascots are back to compete head-to-head in the third-annual Mascot Madness Charity Challenge. The mascot races take place on the backstretch of the Grand Blue Mile course, near 12th Street & Grand Avenue, and follow the recreational division at approximately 6:35 p.m. Mascots will be divided among two categories — the “fast” and the “furriest.” The winning mascot from each division will be awarded a $1,000 prize for their organization’s charitable foundation.

Confirmed mascots in the “fast” division include:

· Maniac (Des Moines Menace)

· Surge (Iowa Energy)

· Viktor (Grandview University)

· Rosie the Reader (Des Moines Public Library)

Confirmed mascots in the “furriest” division include:

· TC (University of Northern Iowa)

· Cubbie Bear (Iowa Cubs)

· Crash (Iowa Wild)

· Spike (Drake University)

· Cy (Iowa State University)

· Herky (University of Iowa)

· Wanda the Wallaby (Blank Park Zoo)

Register today Registration for Grand Blue Mile on April 25 is open and costs $15 for youth (ages 17 and under) and $20 for adults until April 24. Event proceeds support Iowa Kidstrong school fitness programs and the historic Drake Relays. Visit www.GrandBlueMile.com to register for the race, view the course map, find training tips, and get spectator information.