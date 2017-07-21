USAIN BOLT – WORLD’S FASTEST MAN – HEADLINES IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE FROM MONACO TODAY AT 2 PM ET ON NBCSN

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 07/21/2017 - 11:03.

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 20, 2017 – NBC Sports Group continues coverage of the IAAF Diamond League tomorrow, Friday, July 21, from Monaco, live at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streamed live via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, and with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of the event.

Bolt to Compete in His Last Race Before World Track & Field Championships in August

Coverage Streamed Live & On Demand with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is expected to compete in the men’s 100m in his final IAAF Diamond League race before the World Track & Field Championships in August. Bolt has said that the World Track & Field Championships will be his final competition before retiring. Coverage is also highlighted by reigning Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz competing in the men’s 1500m, U.S. champion Vashti Cunningham in the women’s high jump, and U.S. champion Ajee Wilson in the women’s 800m.

Jim Watson handles the call, joined by Kellie Wells and Paul Swangard.

{UNIVERSAL}Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99 and can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

–NBC SPORTS GROUP–