U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Marathon, both men and women, granted Gold Label status

USATF is pleased to announce that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), granted its request to extend the conditions for granting a Gold Label for 2020 Olympic Trials – Marathon men’s and women’s qualification - on an exceptional basis.

The announcement of the Tokyo 2020 Qualification System in March presented challenges to USATF and its partners as planning for marathon trials had begun well before the changes to the qualification system were announced. USATF has been proactive in attempts to find a solution and is pleased with the resolution.

In the communique to the federation, the IAAF noted that athlete preparation, pre-existing commercial commitments and TV broadcast arrangements were key factors in the decision.

In a Gold Label Marathon race, athletes who finish in the top 5 of the event are considered to have achieved the qualifying standard for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. As such, in Atlanta, the top three men and women place finishers over the 26.2 mile course will be nominated to the Team USATF Olympic roster.