U.S. OLYMPIANS HIGHLIGHT NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 112TH MILLROSE GAMES THIS SATURDAY, FEB. 9 LIVE AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

Coverage Live Streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” - STAMFORD, Conn. – February 7, 2019 – Live coverage of the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues with the historic 112th Millrose Games this Saturday, Feb. 9, starting at 4 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” and at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC from The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center in Washington Heights, New York.

The 112th Millrose Games is the third event in the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series and is the world’s longest-running indoor track and field competition. The event is highlighted by the running of the “Wanamaker Mile,” named after Rodman Wanamaker, the department store owner who created the Millrose Games in 1914.

Leigh Diffey will call the Millrose Games on NBC, joined by four-time Olympic medalist and analyst Ato Boldon, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, distance analyst Craig Masback, field events play-by-play reporter Paul Swangard, and track and field reporter Lewis Johnson.

2016 Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy and last year’s fastest mile-runner, Edward Cheserek, will headline the Wanamaker Mile for the men. Ethiopia’s two-time indoor world champion Yomif Kejelcha will also compete, with his sights on breaking the 22-year-old world record in the indoor mile (3:48.45).

U.S. Olympian and reigning Wanamaker Mile champion, Colleen Quigley, will compete alongside her training partner and last year’s runner-up Kate Grace in the women’s race.

In addition, Olympic gold medalist English Gardner will headline the 60m, and Olympic medalist Emma Coburn will compete in the women’s 3000m.

Highlighting the competition in the field events are American shot putters Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, who won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Coverage of the 2019 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues Saturday, Feb. 23 with the USATF Indoor Championships live at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass."

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — gives fans access to major marathons, and top U.S. and international track and field events through December 31, 2019. The direct-to-consumer pass offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” is available for $74.99 and can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

