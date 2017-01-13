Updates to the 2017 Aramco Houston Half Marathon Elite Field

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 01/12/2017 - 14:31.

Today the Houston Marathon Committee announced changes to the elite fields for the 2017 Aramco Houston Marathon on Sunday, January 15th.

Galen Rupp (USA), the 2016 Olympic marathon bronze medalist, has withdrawn from the men's Aramco Houston Half Marathon due to injury.



"Unfortunately I will be unable to race on Sunday due to plantar fasciitis in my foot," said Rupp. "It is improving, but not enough to run a half marathon on. I hope to get the chance to run the Aramco Houston Half Marathon in the future."



{UNIVERSAL)Mare Dibaba (ETH), the 2015 world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in the women's marathon, has withdrawn from the women's Aramco Houston Half Marathon due to a death in the family.



Tigist Tufa (ETH), the 2015 London Marathon champion and 2016 runner-up, has withdrawn from the women's Aramco Houston Half Marathon due to injury.



Bria Wetsch, a 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon participant, has been added to the women's Aramco Houston Half Marathon field.



