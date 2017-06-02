The Top 20 Running Routes in America

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 14:19.

Where is your favorite place to run? We’ve calculated the 20 most popular routes in the United States, according to MapMyRun data, to see where runners like you are hitting the pavement. See if your route made the list.

To celebrate Global Running Day on June 7th, Under Armour tapped into its digital running community (through MapMyRun) to determine the most popular running routes in the U.S and across the world, as logged by their athletes. See below for some of the most interesting routes and findings:

U.S. Running Route Data Highlights

· The #1 most popular running route in America is the Memorial Park Loop in Houston, Texas. This route, which touts an average finish time of 32 minutes and 15 seconds, takes you through one of the U.S.’s largest urban parks has an awesome view of the iconic Williams Tower

· Brooklyn, NY’s Prospect Park Loop comes in at #2 (beating out Central Park for most popular), and as the largest public park in NYC’s most populous borough, you’ll encounter plenty of fellow runners {UNIVERSAL}during the busiest time to run this route which is 9 am on Saturdays.

· The longest of the most popular routes by MapMyRun users is Lake Miramar in San Diego, with a distance of 5.08 miles and an average finish time of 53 minutes and 31 seconds. San Diegans are logging nearly 3 more miles on average, than their neighbors in LA at the Silver Lake Reservoir, with a distance of 2.17 miles.

International Running Route Data Highlights

· Europe’s most popular running route allows you to go back in time as you run around one of London’s oldest public parks – the Victoria Park Loop which totals 2.77 miles.

· Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo, Brazil is not only a famous running route, but can also be considered a cultural journey as you pass by São Paulo Museum of Modern Art, the Afro Brasil Museum, and more.

· 62.7% of runners frequenting the Delta Park Run in Johannesburg, South Africa are female, compared to 37.3% male. The lush park is the best place to get in a 3 mile run (the longest route of the most popular international routes) while enjoying three beautiful tree-lined dams.