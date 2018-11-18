Tickets for IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 now on sale

Submitted by chucky on Sun, 11/11/2018 - 12:49.

Ticket packages for the widely anticipated IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 are now on sale to fans and families across the world, with seat prices starting from as little as €14 for the event to be staged in Qatar between September 27 – October 6, 2019.

The exciting announcement was made by the Local Organising Committee alongside the IAAF in Doha today with going live online for the first time at 16:00 local Doha time on the official championships website.

The 17th edition of the IAAF World Athletics Championships is set to take the sport towards a new future by inspiring new fans, new athletes and new audiences of all ages and interests with a host of innovations, including a revamped competition schedule to create more intense action in single evening sessions and a new range of ticketing options.

And with 45 weeks to go momentum is building. Since revealing to the world the state-of-the-art Khalifa International Stadium and showcasing the revolutionary in-stadium air-conditioning technology during the 1 year to go celebrations in September, organisers have received registrations of interest from literally all corners of the world. Fans as far and wide as Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cameroon, Chile, South Africa to Sri Lanka and as close to Doha as Azerbaijan, Jordan, Syria and Tunisia, have all sought ticket information and registered for tickets.

With tickets now on sale, excitement for the first World Athletics Championship to be staged in the Middle East is expected to spread even further. Avid athletics fans can select from an array of options which allow them to follow their champion, sit in traditional Arab cushioned Majlis seating or choose finish line seats. Whilst for those new to athletics, affordable taster options have been made available to purchase. Family and group discounts are also on offer for those looking to attend with their families or groups of friends or colleagues from work.

Notable ticket offerings now available include:

Price for individual ticket – day by day:

Category A - Open seating: 60.00 QAR (14 Euro)

Follow Your Champion A- Allocated seating: 150.00 QAR (35 Euro)

Follow Your Champions B- Allocated seating: 120.00 QAR (28 Euro)

Finish Line- Allocated seating: 300.00 QAR (71 Euro)

Ticket Packages:

Family Package: 2 Adults (Full Price) + 2 Children from age 2-12 (-25%)

Group Package 1: Mininun10- maximum 49 tickets (-15%) - contact tickets@iaaf.org

Group Package 2: 50 tickets onward (-18%) - contact tickets@iaaf.org

Special Needs: Wheelchair access (-50%) + 1 accompanying (-20%)

Today’s launch marks exactly 320 days to go to the start of the championships, and Qatar is ready to host the biggest sporting event in the nation and region’s history by considering every option to engage fans.

This latest milestone of tickets going on sale is a further example of the innovative approach and ambitions of both the IAAF and the Local Organising Committee to connect the world of athletics to new horizons and new opportunities.

Speaking at the launch event of the World Championships Doha 2019, Vice Chairman and Director General of the Local Organising Committee and Vice President of the IAAF, Dahlan Al Hamad, said:

“Today is another positive step forward for athletics and further proof of Qatar’s commitment to welcome the world to Doha. As the pricing and flexible ticket offerings show, our approach is simple. We want to make it as easy and enjoyable for as many people as possible to be our guests. We want people from all corners of the world to come and experience the warmth of our hospitality, our world-class facilities and our pleasant September climate. We want fans to witness the best athletes on the planet compete head to head over 10 dramatic days of competition but and, at the same time, get to know the people and the real Qatar. A young, ambitious, safe and progressive nation.”

In the coming months, the Local Organising Committee will move forward in the next phase of its preparations and outreach programme by finalising full travel packages to Doha, including flights, hotels and transfers. The official championship travel packages are expected to be launched during January 2019. With direct flights from over 110 destinations, a simple visa process plus a stadium that is located centrally, only 15 minutes from Doha’s downtown area of West Bay, expectations are high for inbound travelling fans and families.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe added: “Going live with tickets is a big moment in any major championship and the Doha Organising Committee has worked hard to create an event that suits its climate, is fun and exciting for fans with some innovations and flair and provides optimal conditions for the athletes to excel.

“Athletics is looking ahead. We have a new country and new innovations ready to embrace new fans and new opportunities with new formats and ticket options as part of a global event. Whether it is Doha, Tokyo, Nanjing or Eugene, we are looking at our sport with a fresh perspective and fresh eyes. For Doha 2019, we have a trusted partner that is as willing to be creative and bold. And the nation’s track record in our sport is further commitment that they share our vision to grow the sport. The IAAF has hosted events in Qatar for the last 21 years, so we know the people and the country, and we hope the world of athletics gets to know them too.”

To date, much of the fan and media interest has already focused on the first-ever midnight marathon along Doha’s beautiful corniche and a first 4x400m mixed relay in an IAAF World Championships, each designed to maximise fan entertainment and global reach. The programme will replace morning sessions with split evening sessions. One-hour intervals will be incorporated into each session to combine entertainment and family-centred activities with the excitement of the competitive action.

Al Hamad continued: “As highlighted in September with our 1 year to go celebrations, our stadium is complete and the infrastructure ready. With 45 weeks to go everything is now in place to guarantee the best possible experience for the 3,500 athletes and officials from more than 200 nations. But equally important is the fan experience and the memories we create for those attending. A world-class stadium needs a vibrant atmosphere. Athletes need to feed off that energy. Beyond the physical infrastructure, the welcome from the host nation and the excitement in the stadium, that is what people remember most. This will be our focus and we will work with our partners and the IAAF to inspire and welcome as many fans as possible from our own community and beyond.”

Preparations at every level are moving forward with Doha continuing to further establish itself as sporting capital and Middle Eastern home for athletics in the countdown to IAAF’s flagship event. Multiple world championships over the past decade have taken place in Doha including swimming, handball, boxing and IPC athletics. In recent weeks, Doha has added to that list by successfully staging the 48th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

Immediately following the ticket launch event, the planning and testing will continue with site visits and workshops for the World Broadcast Media. Looking further ahead into 2019, Doha is preparing to host the IAAF council meeting in March, the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships in April 2019, the official test event for the World Championships and the IAAF Diamond League meeting in May.

For further information and to purchase tickets IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, visit the official championships website.