Team USATF Superlatives - London 2017

(USATF) - LONDON -- Team USATF's performance at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London was one for the record books, from a record number of medals to all-time best performances.

Team USATF set a team record for most medals at the World Championships , with 30 medals easily surpassing its total of 28 medals in 2011.

After Team USATF's 32-medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, London marked the first time since the 1952 and 1956 Olympic Games that U.S. won 30+ medals at consecutive global championships.

Allyson Felix became the most decorated athlete in IAAF World Championships history , winning her 14th, 15th and 16th medals. She tied Usain Bolt for most golds with 11.

Two American records were set : Emma Coburn in the women's steeplechase (9:02.58) and Katie Burnett in the women's 50K race walk ( 4:21:51 )

One championship record was set : Emma Coburn in women's steeplechase

Brittney Reese became the first woman to win four World LJ golds and is only the second woman to win four golds in a single WC event (Valerie Adams, women's shot put)

Emma Coburn is the first U.S. woman ever to win the steeple at a global championships , and the first American of either gender since Horace Ashenfelter's 1952 Olympic gold

Team USATF set a World Championships record for largest margin of victory in a 4x400 relay , at 5.98 seconds.

First time that the U.S. has gone 1-2 in global steeplechase competition (World Championships or Olympics, men or women)

Evan Jager (bronze) is the first U.S. men's steeplechase medal winner at Worlds

Amy Cragg (bronze) is the first U.S. women's marathon medalist since 1983, and she ran the fastest time ever by an American woman at the World Championships

Mason Finley (bronze) is the first U.S. medalist in the discus since 1999

Ajee' Wilson's 1:56.65 is the fastest ever 800m by an American woman at Worlds

at Worlds First 1-2 finish in the women's 400mH since 1995

First 1-2 finish in the men's 100m since 2001

Christian Taylor and Will Claye joined Mike Conley as the only U.S. men with three medals in the triple jump

Justin Gatlin became the oldest man ever to win the 100m, at 35 years old, and also is the first to win two titles 12 years apart

Justin Gatlin and Tori Bowie gave Team USATF its first sweep of the men's and women's 100m golds since 2005 (Gatlin & Lauryn Williams)

Sam Kendricks won the first men's pole vault gold for the U.S. since 2007 (Brad Walker)

Maria Michta-Coffey walked the fastest U.S. women's 20K in WC history in 1:32:14

Shannon Rowbury's 14:57.55 in the heats is the fastest ever 5,000m by an American woman at Worlds



