Team USATF ready for repeat success in return to London
INDIANAPOLIS -- Four reigning World champions and eight 2016 Olympic individual gold medalists will lead 132 athletes on the Team USATF roster for the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held August 4-13 in London, England. Representing the U.S. in the delegation announced Monday by USA Track & Field are 77 Olympians, including 13 Olympic medalists from 2012 who will return to London Stadium for another chance at the podium.Overall, 39 World Championships and/or Olympic medalists are part of the Team USATF roster.
Returning to defend their 2015 individual World titles are Tianna Bartoletta (Elyria, Ohio) in the women’s long jump, Allyson Felix (Los Angeles, California) in the women’s 400m, Joe Kovacs (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) in the men’s shot put and Christian Taylor (Fayetteville, Georgia) in the men’s triple jump. Bartoletta, Felix and Taylor all lead the world in their respective events in 2017, while Kovacs is second in the world in the men’s shot put behind 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Crouser (Boring, Oregon).
In addition to the four defending World champions, five additional USATF athletes received byes into the IAAF World Championships by virtue of entering the meet as the reigning Diamond League champions in their event. Those athletes include Kerron Clement (La Porte, Texas) in the men’s 400m hurdles, Keni Harrison (Clayton, North Carolina) in the women’s 100m hurdles, Erik Kynard (Toledo, Ohio) in the men’s high jump, LaShawn Merritt (Portsmouth, Virginia) in the men’s 400m and Cassandra Tate (Hammond, Louisiana) in the women’s 400m hurdles.
Eight individual Olympic gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Games who will compete in London for Team USATF: Crouser in the men’s shot put; Taylor in the men’s triple jump; Bartoletta in the long jump; Clement in the men’s 400m hurdles; Matthew Centrowitz(Arnold, Maryland) in the men’s 1,500m; Michelle Carter(Red Oak, Texas) in the women’s shot put; Jeff Henderson (North Little Rock, Arkansas) in the men’s long jump; and Dalilah Muhammad (Bayside, NY) in the women’s 400m hurdles. 2012 Olympic women’s pole vault gold medalist Jenn Suhr(Fredonia, NY) will return to the stadium where she won her first Olympic medal, while Taylor revisits the site of the first of his two Olympic golds.
In addition, Team USATF could receive invitations for athletes who did not meet the IAAF qualifying standards for their respective events. Those invitations will be announced at a later date.
NBC will broadcast 50 hours of live television coverage from London, in addition to over 100 hours streaming live online on NBC Sports Gold and highlights broadcast each day on the newly-launched Olympic Channel.
HELP TEAM USATF GIVE BACK: After a 32-medal winning performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Team USATF has joined forces with the American Cancer Society to raise money for the fight against cancer. Celebrate the success of Team USATF at the 2017 IAAF World Championships by making a pledge for every medal Team USATF wins in London! To make a pledge and to watch a PSA featuring Christian Taylor and cancer survivor Gabe Grunewald, visit www.nothingisimpossible.com
Fans can follow along with #USATF at #London2017 on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchatand Facebook.
2017 IAAF World Championships - Team USATF Women’s Roster
|
First
|
Last
|
Event
|
Hometown
|
USATF Association
|
Morolake
|
Akinosun
|
4 x 100m Relay
|
Chicago, IL
|
South Texas
|
Nia
|
Ali
|
100m Hurdles
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Mid-Atlantic
|
Valarie
|
Allman
|
Discus Throw
|
Longmont, CO
|
Colorado
|
Whitney
|
Ashley
|
Discus Throw
|
Riverside, CA
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Tianna
|
Bartoletta
|
Long Jump
|
Elyria, OH
|
Florida
|
Gwen
|
Berry
|
Hammer Throw
|
St. Louis, MO
|
New York
|
Erica
|
Bougard
|
Heptathlon
|
Byhalia, MS
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Tori
|
Bowie
|
100m, 200m
|
Sand Hill, MS
|
Southern
|
Aaliyah
|
Brown
|
4 x 100m Relay
|
Frankfort, IL
|
Gulf
|
Dani
|
Bunch
|
Shot Put
|
Mahomet, IL
|
Illinois
|
Quanesha
|
Burks
|
Long Jump
|
Hartselle, AL
|
Alabama
|
Serena
|
Burla
|
Marathon
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Potomac Valley
|
Katie
|
Burnett
|
50K Race Walk
|
El Cajon, CA
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Michelle
|
Carter
|
Shot Put
|
Red Oak, TX
|
New York
|
Kori
|
Carter
|
400m Hurdles
|
Hawthorne, CA
|
Southern California
|
Emma
|
Coburn
|
Steeplechase
|
Crested Butte, CO
|
Colorado
|
Amy
|
Cragg
|
Marathon
|
Leavenworth, KS
|
Oregon
|
Vashti
|
Cunningham
|
High Jump
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Nevada
|
Sharon
|
Day-Monroe
|
Heptathlon
|
Costa Mesa, CA
|
Pacific
|
Kimberlyn
|
Duncan
|
200m
|
Katy, TX
|
Southern
|
Kendall
|
Ellis
|
400m
|
Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Florida
|
Maggie
|
Ewen
|
Hammer Throw
|
St. Francis, MN
|
Arizona
|
Allyson
|
Felix
|
400m
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Southern California
|
Lindsay
|
Flanagan
|
Marathon
|
Roselle, IL
|
Potomac Valley
|
Phyllis
|
Francis
|
400m
|
Queens, NY
|
Gulf
|
Courtney
|
Frerichs
|
Steeplechase
|
Nixa, MO
|
Oregon
|
Kate
|
Grace
|
1500m
|
Santa Monica, CA
|
Pacific
|
Emily
|
Grove
|
Pole Vault
|
Pontiac, IL
|
Illinois
|
Daina
|
Harper
|
4 x 400m Relay
|
Houston, TX
|
Arkansas
|
Dawn
|
Harper-Nelson
|
100m Hurdles
|
East St. Louis, MO
|
Southern California
|
Keni
|
Harrison
|
100m Hurdles
|
Clayton, NC
|
Kentucky
|
Natasha
|
Hastings
|
4 x 400m Relay
|
Brooklyn, NY
|
New York
|
Quanera
|
Hayes
|
400m
|
Hope Mills, NC
|
North Carolina
|
Shelby
|
Houlihan
|
5000m
|
Sioux City, IA
|
Oregon
|
Molly
|
Huddle
|
5000m, 10,000m
|
Elmira, NY
|
Niagara
|
Emily
|
Infeld
|
10,000m
|
University Heights, OH
|
Oregon
|
Kyra
|
Jefferson
|
4 x 100m Relay
|
Detroit, MI
|
Florida
|
Gia
|
Lewis-Smallwood
|
Discus Throw
|
Champaign, IL
|
New York
|
Charlene
|
Lipsey
|
800m
|
Hempstead, NY
|
Southern
|
Shamier
|
Little
|
400m Hurdles
|
Chicago, IL
|
Gulf
|
Christina
|
Manning
|
100m Hurdles
|
Waldorf, MD
|
Florida
|
Brenda
|
Martinez
|
800m
|
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|
Southern California
|
Inika
|
McPherson
|
High Jump
|
Port Arthur, TX
|
Gulf
|
Miranda
|
Melville
|
20K Race Walk
|
Rochester, NY
|
New York
|
Maria
|
Michta-Coffey
|
20K Race Walk
|
Nesconset, NY
|
Long Island
|
Sandi
|
Morris
|
Pole Vault
|
Greenville, SC
|
Arkansas
|
Dalilah
|
Muhammad
|
400m Hurdles
|
Bayside, NY
|
Southern California
|
Liz
|
Patterson
|
High Jump
|
Rowlett, TX
|
Pacific
|
DeAnna
|
Price
|
Hammer Throw
|
Old Monroe, MO
|
New York
|
Colleen
|
Quigley
|
Steeplechase
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Oregon
|
Brittney
|
Reese
|
Long Jump
|
Gulfport, MS
|
Potomac Valley
|
Shannon
|
Rowbury
|
5000m
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Oregon
|
Sha'Keela
|
Saunders
|
Long Jump
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
Kentucky
|
Raven
|
Saunders
|
Shot Put
|
Charleston, SC
|
South Carolina
|
Jenny
|
Simpson
|
1500m
|
Oviedo, FL
|
Colorado
|
Emily
|
Sisson
|
10,000m
|
Chesterfield, MO
|
New England
|
Deajah
|
Stevens
|
100m, 200m
|
Bayside, NY
|
New York
|
Jenn
|
Suhr
|
Pole Vault
|
Fredonia, NY
|
Niagara
|
Cassandra
|
Tate
|
400m Hurdles
|
Hammond, LA
|
Southern
|
Erin
|
Taylor-Talcott
|
50K Race Walk
|
Portland, OR
|
New Jersey
|
Sara
|
Vaughn
|
1500m
|
Gering, NE
|
Colorado
|
Ariana
|
Washington
|
100m
|
Long Beach, CA
|
Southern California
|
Kendell
|
Williams
|
Heptathlon
|
Kennesaw, GA
|
Georgia
|
Ajee'
|
Wilson
|
800m
|
Neptune, NJ
|
Mid-Atlantic
|
Shakima
|
Wimbley
|
4 x 400m Relay
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Florida
|
Kara
|
Winger
|
Javelin Throw
|
Vancouver, WA
|
Colorado
2017 IAAF World Championships - Team USATF Men’s Roster
|
First
|
Last
|
Event
|
Hometown
|
USATF Association
|
Devon
|
Allen
|
110m Hurdles
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Oregon
|
Robby
|
Andrews
|
1500m
|
Manalapan, NJ
|
New Jersey
|
Jaylen
|
Bacon
|
4 x 100m Relay
|
Eastover, SC
|
South Carolina
|
Chris
|
Belcher
|
100m
|
Sayville, NY
|
Long Island
|
Chris
|
Benard
|
Triple Jump
|
Corona, CA
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Hillary
|
Bor
|
Steeplechase
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Colorado
|
Donavan
|
Brazier
|
800m
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
Michigan
|
Rodney
|
Brown
|
Discus Throw
|
Chappell Hill, TX
|
Southern
|
Matthew
|
Centrowitz
|
1500m
|
Arnold, MD
|
Oregon
|
Paul
|
Chelimo
|
5000m
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Colorado
|
Michael
|
Cherry
|
4 x 400m relay
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
Southern
|
Will
|
Claye
|
Triple Jump
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Kerron
|
Clement
|
400m Hurdles
|
La Porte, TX
|
Florida
|
Christian
|
Coleman
|
100m
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Tennessee
|
Ryan
|
Crouser
|
Shot Put
|
Boring, OR
|
Oregon
|
Bobby
|
Curtis
|
Marathon
|
Louisville, KY
|
Michigan
|
Marquis
|
Dendy
|
Long Jump
|
Middletown, DE
|
Florida
|
Andrew
|
Evans
|
Discus Throw
|
Portage, MI
|
Kentucky
|
Mason
|
Finley
|
Discus Throw
|
Chaffee County, CO
|
Wyoming
|
Eric
|
Futch
|
400m Hurdles
|
Darby, PA
|
Florida
|
Justin
|
Gatlin
|
100m
|
Pensacola, FL
|
Florida
|
Johnny
|
Gregorek
|
1500m
|
Seekonk, MA
|
New York
|
Trey
|
Hardee
|
Decathlon
|
Hiram, GA
|
Georgia
|
Aleec
|
Harris
|
110m Hurdles
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Southern California
|
Isaiah
|
Harris
|
800m
|
Lewiston, ME
|
Mid-Atlantic
|
Jeff
|
Henderson
|
Long Jump
|
North Little Rock, AR
|
Southern California
|
Ryan
|
Hill
|
5000m
|
Hickory, NC
|
Oregon
|
Darrell
|
Hill
|
Shot Put
|
Darby, PA
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
TJ
|
Holmes
|
400m Hurdles
|
St. Petersburg, FL
|
Florida
|
Cyrus
|
Hostetler
|
Javelin Throw
|
Newberg, OR
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Andrew
|
Irwin
|
Pole Vault
|
Mt. Ida, AR
|
Arkansas
|
Evan
|
Jager
|
Steeplechase
|
Algonquin, IL
|
Oregon
|
Eric
|
Jenkins
|
5000m
|
Portsmouth, NH
|
Oregon
|
Stanley
|
Kebenei
|
Steeplechase
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Colorado
|
Sam
|
Kendricks
|
Pole Vault
|
Oxford, MS
|
Southern
|
Fred
|
Kerley
|
400m
|
Taylor, TX
|
Gulf
|
Elkanah
|
Kibet
|
Marathon
|
Fayetteville, NC
|
Colorado
|
Kyree
|
King
|
200m
|
Ontario, CA
|
Southern California
|
Shadrack
|
Kipchirchir
|
10,000m
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Oregon
|
Leonard
|
Korir
|
10,000m
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Colorado
|
Joe
|
Kovacs
|
Shot Put
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
San Diego-Imperial
|
Erik
|
Kynard Jr
|
High Jump
|
Toledo, OH
|
Missouri Valley
|
Jarrion
|
Lawson
|
Long Jump
|
Texarkana, TX
|
Arkansas
|
Beejay
|
Lee
|
4 x 100m Relay
|
West Covina, CA
|
Southern California
|
Wil
|
London III
|
400m
|
Waco, TX
|
Southwestern
|
Augustus
|
Maiyo
|
Marathon
|
Fort Carson, CO
|
Colorado
|
Bryan
|
McBride
|
High Jump
|
Peoria, AZ
|
Arizona
|
Tony
|
McQuay
|
4 x 400m relay
|
Riviera Beach, FL
|
Florida
|
Hassan
|
Mead
|
10,000m
|
Eugene, OR
|
Oregon
|
LaShawn
|
Merritt
|
400m
|
Portsmouth, VA
|
Virginia
|
Aries
|
Merritt
|
110m Hurdles
|
Marietta, GA
|
Arizona
|
Bryshon
|
Nellum
|
4 x 400m relay
|
Long Beach, CA
|
Southern California
|
Christopher
|
Nilsen
|
Pole Vault
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Missouri Valley
|
Gil
|
Roberts
|
400m
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Southern California
|
Ricky
|
Robertson Jr
|
High Jump
|
Hernando, MS
|
Southern
|
Jeron
|
Robinson
|
High Jump
|
Houston, TX
|
South Texas
|
Michael
|
Rodgers
|
4 x 100m Relay
|
St. Louis, MO
|
South Texas
|
Donald
|
Scott
|
Triple Jump
|
Apopka, FL
|
Michigan
|
Michael
|
Stigler
|
400m Hurdles
|
Canyon, TX
|
Missouri Valley
|
Christian
|
Taylor
|
Triple Jump
|
Fayetteville, GA
|
Florida
|
Ameer
|
Webb
|
200m
|
Harbor City, CA
|
Arizona
|
Ryan
|
Whiting
|
Shot Put
|
Harrisburg, PA
|
Arizona
|
Devon
|
Williams
|
Decathlon
|
Kennesaw, GA
|
Georgia
|
Drew
|
Windle
|
800m
|
New Albany, OH
|
Pacific Northwest
|
Isiah
|
Young
|
200m
|
Junction City, KS
|
Southern
|
Zachery
|
Ziemek
|
Decathlon
|
Itasca, IL
|
Wisconsin
Copyright © 2017 Missouri Runner and Triathlete a Fortius Media Group, LLC Publication
|