Team USATF ready for repeat success in return to London

07/24/2017 - 14:48

wc2.pngINDIANAPOLIS -- Four reigning World champions and eight 2016 Olympic individual gold medalists will lead 132 athletes on the Team USATF roster for the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held August 4-13 in London, England. Representing the U.S. in the delegation announced Monday by USA Track & Field are 77 Olympians, including 13 Olympic medalists from 2012 who will return to London Stadium for another chance at the podium.Overall, 39 World Championships and/or Olympic medalists are part of the Team USATF roster.

Returning to defend their 2015 individual World titles are Tianna Bartoletta (Elyria, Ohio) in the women’s long jump, Allyson Felix (Los Angeles, California) in the women’s 400m, Joe Kovacs (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) in the men’s shot put and Christian Taylor (Fayetteville, Georgia) in the men’s triple jump. Bartoletta, Felix and Taylor all lead the world in their respective events in 2017, while Kovacs is second in the world in the men’s shot put behind 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Crouser (Boring, Oregon).

In addition to the four defending World champions, five additional USATF athletes received byes into the IAAF World Championships by virtue of entering the meet as the reigning Diamond League champions in their event. Those athletes include Kerron Clement (La Porte, Texas) in the men’s 400m hurdles, Keni Harrison (Clayton, North Carolina) in the women’s 100m hurdles, Erik Kynard (Toledo, Ohio) in the men’s high jump, LaShawn Merritt (Portsmouth, Virginia) in the men’s 400m and Cassandra Tate (Hammond, Louisiana) in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Eight individual Olympic gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Games who will compete in London for Team USATF: Crouser in the men’s shot put; Taylor in the men’s triple jump; Bartoletta in the long jump; Clement in the men’s 400m hurdles; Matthew Centrowitz(Arnold, Maryland) in the men’s 1,500m; Michelle Carter(Red Oak, Texas) in the women’s shot put; Jeff Henderson (North Little Rock, Arkansas) in the men’s long jump; and Dalilah Muhammad (Bayside, NY) in the women’s 400m hurdles. 2012 Olympic women’s pole vault gold medalist Jenn Suhr(Fredonia, NY) will return to the stadium where she won her first Olympic medal, while Taylor revisits the site of the first of his two Olympic golds.

In addition, Team USATF could receive invitations for athletes who did not meet the IAAF qualifying standards for their respective events. Those invitations will be announced at a later date.

NBC will broadcast 50 hours of live television coverage from London, in addition to over 100 hours streaming live online on NBC Sports Gold and highlights broadcast each day on the newly-launched Olympic Channel.

HELP TEAM USATF GIVE BACK: After a 32-medal winning performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Team USATF has joined forces with the American Cancer Society to raise money for the fight against cancer. Celebrate the success of Team USATF at the 2017 IAAF World Championships by making a pledge for every medal Team USATF wins in London! To make a pledge and to watch a PSA featuring Christian Taylor and cancer survivor Gabe Grunewald, visit www.nothingisimpossible.com

Fans can follow along with #USATF at #London2017 on Twitter, Instagram, Snapchatand Facebook.

2017 IAAF World Championships - Team USATF Women’s Roster






First

Last

Event

Hometown

USATF Association

Morolake

Akinosun

4 x 100m Relay

Chicago, IL

South Texas

Nia

Ali

100m Hurdles

Philadelphia, PA

Mid-Atlantic

Valarie

Allman

Discus Throw

Longmont, CO

Colorado

Whitney

Ashley

Discus Throw

Riverside, CA

San Diego-Imperial

Tianna

Bartoletta

Long Jump

Elyria, OH

Florida

Gwen

Berry

Hammer Throw

St. Louis, MO

New York

Erica

Bougard

Heptathlon

Byhalia, MS

San Diego-Imperial

Tori

Bowie

100m, 200m

Sand Hill, MS

Southern

Aaliyah

Brown

4 x 100m Relay

Frankfort, IL

Gulf

Dani

Bunch

Shot Put

Mahomet, IL

Illinois

Quanesha

Burks

Long Jump

Hartselle, AL

Alabama

Serena

Burla

Marathon

St. Louis, MO

Potomac Valley

Katie

Burnett

50K Race Walk

El Cajon, CA

San Diego-Imperial

Michelle

Carter

Shot Put

Red Oak, TX

New York

Kori

Carter

400m Hurdles

Hawthorne, CA

Southern California

Emma

Coburn

Steeplechase

Crested Butte, CO

Colorado

Amy

Cragg

Marathon

Leavenworth, KS

Oregon

Vashti

Cunningham

High Jump

Las Vegas, NV

Nevada

Sharon

Day-Monroe

Heptathlon

Costa Mesa, CA

Pacific

Kimberlyn

Duncan

200m

Katy, TX

Southern

Kendall

Ellis

400m

Pembroke Pines, FL

Florida

Maggie

Ewen

Hammer Throw

St. Francis, MN

Arizona

Allyson

Felix

400m

Los Angeles, CA

Southern California

Lindsay

Flanagan

Marathon

Roselle, IL

Potomac Valley

Phyllis

Francis

400m

Queens, NY

Gulf

Courtney

Frerichs

Steeplechase

Nixa, MO

Oregon

Kate

Grace

1500m

Santa Monica, CA

Pacific

Emily

Grove

Pole Vault

Pontiac, IL

Illinois

Daina

Harper

4 x 400m Relay

Houston, TX

Arkansas

Dawn

Harper-Nelson

100m Hurdles

East St. Louis, MO

Southern California

Keni

Harrison

100m Hurdles

Clayton, NC

Kentucky

Natasha

Hastings

4 x 400m Relay

Brooklyn, NY

New York

Quanera

Hayes

400m

Hope Mills, NC

North Carolina

Shelby

Houlihan

5000m

Sioux City, IA

Oregon

Molly

Huddle

5000m, 10,000m

Elmira, NY

Niagara

Emily

Infeld

10,000m

University Heights, OH

Oregon

Kyra

Jefferson

4 x 100m Relay

Detroit, MI

Florida

Gia

Lewis-Smallwood

Discus Throw

Champaign, IL

New York

Charlene

Lipsey

800m

Hempstead, NY

Southern

Shamier

Little

400m Hurdles

Chicago, IL

Gulf

Christina

Manning

100m Hurdles

Waldorf, MD

Florida

Brenda

Martinez

800m

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Southern California

Inika

McPherson

High Jump

Port Arthur, TX

Gulf

Miranda

Melville

20K Race Walk

Rochester, NY

New York

Maria

Michta-Coffey

20K Race Walk

Nesconset, NY

Long Island

Sandi

Morris

Pole Vault

Greenville, SC

Arkansas

Dalilah

Muhammad

400m Hurdles

Bayside, NY

Southern California

Liz

Patterson

High Jump

Rowlett, TX

Pacific

DeAnna

Price

Hammer Throw

Old Monroe, MO

New York

Colleen

Quigley

Steeplechase

St. Louis, MO

Oregon

Brittney

Reese

Long Jump

Gulfport, MS

Potomac Valley

Shannon

Rowbury

5000m

San Francisco, CA

Oregon

Sha'Keela

Saunders

Long Jump

Chesapeake, VA

Kentucky

Raven

Saunders

Shot Put

Charleston, SC

South Carolina

Jenny

Simpson

1500m

Oviedo, FL

Colorado

Emily

Sisson

10,000m

Chesterfield, MO

New England

Deajah

Stevens

100m, 200m

Bayside, NY

New York

Jenn

Suhr

Pole Vault

Fredonia, NY

Niagara

Cassandra

Tate

400m Hurdles

Hammond, LA

Southern

Erin

Taylor-Talcott

50K Race Walk

Portland, OR

New Jersey

Sara

Vaughn

1500m

Gering, NE

Colorado

Ariana

Washington

100m

Long Beach, CA

Southern California

Kendell

Williams

Heptathlon

Kennesaw, GA

Georgia

Ajee'

Wilson

800m

Neptune, NJ

Mid-Atlantic

Shakima

Wimbley

4 x 400m Relay

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Florida

Kara

Winger

Javelin Throw

Vancouver, WA

Colorado
 

2017 IAAF World Championships - Team USATF Men’s Roster






First

Last

Event

Hometown

USATF Association

Devon

Allen

110m Hurdles

Phoenix, AZ

Oregon

Robby

Andrews

1500m

Manalapan, NJ

New Jersey

Jaylen

Bacon

4 x 100m Relay

Eastover, SC

South Carolina

Chris

Belcher

100m

Sayville, NY

Long Island

Chris

Benard

Triple Jump

Corona, CA

San Diego-Imperial

Hillary

Bor

Steeplechase

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado

Donavan

Brazier

800m

Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan

Rodney

Brown

Discus Throw

Chappell Hill, TX

Southern

Matthew

Centrowitz

1500m

Arnold, MD

Oregon

Paul

Chelimo

5000m

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado

Michael

Cherry

4 x 400m relay

Chesapeake, VA

Southern

Will

Claye

Triple Jump

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego-Imperial

Kerron

Clement

400m Hurdles

La Porte, TX

Florida

Christian

Coleman

100m

Atlanta, GA

Tennessee

Ryan

Crouser

Shot Put

Boring, OR

Oregon

Bobby

Curtis

Marathon

Louisville, KY

Michigan

Marquis

Dendy

Long Jump

Middletown, DE

Florida

Andrew

Evans

Discus Throw

Portage, MI

Kentucky

Mason

Finley

Discus Throw

Chaffee County, CO

Wyoming

Eric

Futch

400m Hurdles

Darby, PA

Florida

Justin

Gatlin

100m

Pensacola, FL

Florida

Johnny

Gregorek

1500m

Seekonk, MA

New York

Trey

Hardee

Decathlon

Hiram, GA

Georgia

Aleec

Harris

110m Hurdles

Atlanta, GA

Southern California

Isaiah

Harris

800m

Lewiston, ME

Mid-Atlantic

Jeff

Henderson

Long Jump

North Little Rock, AR

Southern California

Ryan

Hill

5000m

Hickory, NC

Oregon

Darrell

Hill

Shot Put

Darby, PA

San Diego-Imperial

TJ

Holmes

400m Hurdles

St. Petersburg, FL

Florida

Cyrus

Hostetler

Javelin Throw

Newberg, OR

San Diego-Imperial

Andrew

Irwin

Pole Vault

Mt. Ida, AR

Arkansas

Evan

Jager

Steeplechase

Algonquin, IL

Oregon

Eric

Jenkins

5000m

Portsmouth, NH

Oregon

Stanley

Kebenei

Steeplechase

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado

Sam

Kendricks

Pole Vault

Oxford, MS

Southern

Fred

Kerley

400m

Taylor, TX

Gulf

Elkanah

Kibet

Marathon

Fayetteville, NC

Colorado

Kyree

King

200m

Ontario, CA

Southern California

Shadrack

Kipchirchir

10,000m

Colorado Springs, CO

Oregon

Leonard

Korir

10,000m

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado

Joe

Kovacs

Shot Put

Bethlehem, PA

San Diego-Imperial

Erik

Kynard Jr

High Jump

Toledo, OH

Missouri Valley

Jarrion

Lawson

Long Jump

Texarkana, TX

Arkansas

Beejay

Lee

4 x 100m Relay

West Covina, CA

Southern California

Wil

London III

400m

Waco, TX

Southwestern

Augustus

Maiyo

Marathon

Fort Carson, CO

Colorado

Bryan

McBride

High Jump

Peoria, AZ

Arizona

Tony

McQuay

4 x 400m relay

Riviera Beach, FL

Florida

Hassan

Mead

10,000m

Eugene, OR

Oregon

LaShawn

Merritt

400m

Portsmouth, VA

Virginia

Aries

Merritt

110m Hurdles

Marietta, GA

Arizona

Bryshon

Nellum

4 x 400m relay

Long Beach, CA

Southern California

Christopher

Nilsen

Pole Vault

Kansas City, MO

Missouri Valley

Gil

Roberts

400m

Oklahoma City, OK

Southern California

Ricky

Robertson Jr

High Jump

Hernando, MS

Southern

Jeron

Robinson

High Jump

Houston, TX

South Texas

Michael

Rodgers

4 x 100m Relay

St. Louis, MO

South Texas

Donald

Scott

Triple Jump

Apopka, FL

Michigan

Michael

Stigler

400m Hurdles

Canyon, TX

Missouri Valley

Christian

Taylor

Triple Jump

Fayetteville, GA

Florida

Ameer

Webb

200m

Harbor City, CA

Arizona

Ryan

Whiting

Shot Put

Harrisburg, PA

Arizona

Devon

Williams

Decathlon

Kennesaw, GA

Georgia

Drew

Windle

800m

New Albany, OH

Pacific Northwest

Isiah

Young

200m

Junction City, KS

Southern

Zachery

Ziemek

Decathlon

Itasca, IL

Wisconsin

 

