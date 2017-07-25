Team USATF ready for repeat success in return to London

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 07/24/2017 - 14:48.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four reigning World champions and eight 2016 Olympic individual gold medalists will lead 132 athletes on the Team USATF roster for the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held August 4-13 in London, England. Representing the U.S. in the delegation announced Monday by USA Track & Field are 77 Olympians, including 13 Olympic medalists from 2012 who will return to London Stadium for another chance at the podium.Overall, 39 World Championships and/or Olympic medalists are part of the Team USATF roster.

Returning to defend their 2015 individual World titles are Tianna Bartoletta (Elyria, Ohio) in the women’s long jump, Allyson Felix (Los Angeles, California) in the women’s 400m, Joe Kovacs (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) in the men’s shot put and Christian Taylor (Fayetteville, Georgia) in the men’s triple jump. Bartoletta, Felix and Taylor all lead the world in their respective events in 2017, while Kovacs is second in the world in the men’s shot put behind 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Crouser (Boring, Oregon).

In addition to the four defending World champions, five additional USATF athletes received byes into the IAAF World Championships by virtue of entering the meet as the reigning Diamond League champions in their event. Those athletes include Kerron Clement (La Porte, Texas) in the men’s 400m hurdles, Keni Harrison (Clayton, North Carolina) in the women’s 100m hurdles, Erik Kynard (Toledo, Ohio) in the men’s high jump, LaShawn Merritt (Portsmouth, Virginia) in the men’s 400m and Cassandra Tate (Hammond, Louisiana) in the women’s 400m hurdles.

Eight individual Olympic gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Games who will compete in London for Team USATF: Crouser in the men’s shot put; Taylor in the men’s triple jump; Bartoletta in the long jump; Clement in the men’s 400m hurdles; Matthew Centrowitz(Arnold, Maryland) in the men’s 1,500m; Michelle Carter(Red Oak, Texas) in the women’s shot put; Jeff Henderson (North Little Rock, Arkansas) in the men’s long jump; and Dalilah Muhammad (Bayside, NY) in the women’s 400m hurdles. 2012 Olympic women’s pole vault gold medalist Jenn Suhr(Fredonia, NY) will return to the stadium where she won her first Olympic medal, while Taylor revisits the site of the first of his two Olympic golds.

In addition, Team USATF could receive invitations for athletes who did not meet the IAAF qualifying standards for their respective events. Those invitations will be announced at a later date.

NBC will broadcast 50 hours of live television coverage from London, in addition to over 100 hours streaming live online on NBC Sports Gold and highlights broadcast each day on the newly-launched Olympic Channel.

2017 IAAF World Championships - Team USATF Women’s Roster











First Last Event Hometown USATF Association Morolake Akinosun 4 x 100m Relay Chicago, IL South Texas Nia Ali 100m Hurdles Philadelphia, PA Mid-Atlantic Valarie Allman Discus Throw Longmont, CO Colorado Whitney Ashley Discus Throw Riverside, CA San Diego-Imperial Tianna Bartoletta Long Jump Elyria, OH Florida Gwen Berry Hammer Throw St. Louis, MO New York Erica Bougard Heptathlon Byhalia, MS San Diego-Imperial Tori Bowie 100m, 200m Sand Hill, MS Southern Aaliyah Brown 4 x 100m Relay Frankfort, IL Gulf Dani Bunch Shot Put Mahomet, IL Illinois Quanesha Burks Long Jump Hartselle, AL Alabama Serena Burla Marathon St. Louis, MO Potomac Valley Katie Burnett 50K Race Walk El Cajon, CA San Diego-Imperial Michelle Carter Shot Put Red Oak, TX New York Kori Carter 400m Hurdles Hawthorne, CA Southern California Emma Coburn Steeplechase Crested Butte, CO Colorado Amy Cragg Marathon Leavenworth, KS Oregon Vashti Cunningham High Jump Las Vegas, NV Nevada Sharon Day-Monroe Heptathlon Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Kimberlyn Duncan 200m Katy, TX Southern Kendall Ellis 400m Pembroke Pines, FL Florida Maggie Ewen Hammer Throw St. Francis, MN Arizona Allyson Felix 400m Los Angeles, CA Southern California Lindsay Flanagan Marathon Roselle, IL Potomac Valley Phyllis Francis 400m Queens, NY Gulf Courtney Frerichs Steeplechase Nixa, MO Oregon Kate Grace 1500m Santa Monica, CA Pacific Emily Grove Pole Vault Pontiac, IL Illinois Daina Harper 4 x 400m Relay Houston, TX Arkansas Dawn Harper-Nelson 100m Hurdles East St. Louis, MO Southern California Keni Harrison 100m Hurdles Clayton, NC Kentucky Natasha Hastings 4 x 400m Relay Brooklyn, NY New York Quanera Hayes 400m Hope Mills, NC North Carolina Shelby Houlihan 5000m Sioux City, IA Oregon Molly Huddle 5000m, 10,000m Elmira, NY Niagara Emily Infeld 10,000m University Heights, OH Oregon Kyra Jefferson 4 x 100m Relay Detroit, MI Florida Gia Lewis-Smallwood Discus Throw Champaign, IL New York Charlene Lipsey 800m Hempstead, NY Southern Shamier Little 400m Hurdles Chicago, IL Gulf Christina Manning 100m Hurdles Waldorf, MD Florida Brenda Martinez 800m Rancho Cucamonga, CA Southern California Inika McPherson High Jump Port Arthur, TX Gulf Miranda Melville 20K Race Walk Rochester, NY New York Maria Michta-Coffey 20K Race Walk Nesconset, NY Long Island Sandi Morris Pole Vault Greenville, SC Arkansas Dalilah Muhammad 400m Hurdles Bayside, NY Southern California Liz Patterson High Jump Rowlett, TX Pacific DeAnna Price Hammer Throw Old Monroe, MO New York Colleen Quigley Steeplechase St. Louis, MO Oregon Brittney Reese Long Jump Gulfport, MS Potomac Valley Shannon Rowbury 5000m San Francisco, CA Oregon Sha'Keela Saunders Long Jump Chesapeake, VA Kentucky Raven Saunders Shot Put Charleston, SC South Carolina Jenny Simpson 1500m Oviedo, FL Colorado Emily Sisson 10,000m Chesterfield, MO New England Deajah Stevens 100m, 200m Bayside, NY New York Jenn Suhr Pole Vault Fredonia, NY Niagara Cassandra Tate 400m Hurdles Hammond, LA Southern Erin Taylor-Talcott 50K Race Walk Portland, OR New Jersey Sara Vaughn 1500m Gering, NE Colorado Ariana Washington 100m Long Beach, CA Southern California Kendell Williams Heptathlon Kennesaw, GA Georgia Ajee' Wilson 800m Neptune, NJ Mid-Atlantic Shakima Wimbley 4 x 400m Relay Fort Lauderdale, FL Florida Kara Winger Javelin Throw Vancouver, WA Colorado

2017 IAAF World Championships - Team USATF Men’s Roster