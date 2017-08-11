Taylor, Carter lead 4-medal night for Team USATF

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 08/11/2017 - 12:43.

(USATF) - LONDON -- A pair of 1-2 finishes highlighted by a see-saw battle in the men’s triple jump gave Team USATF four medals Thursday evening at Queen Elizabeth Stadium, bringing the total to six golds and 19 medals after seven days of competition.

Taylor, Claye repeat Rio finish

Two of the greatest triple jumpers the world has ever seen produced a compelling show that ended up repeating the result from Rio 2016. Two-time World and Olympic champion Christian (Fayetteville, Georgia) watched Will Claye (Phoenix, Arizona) throw down the gauntlet right away, Claye bounding 17.54m/57-6.5 in the first round to take the lead. After a subpar opener, Taylor took over the lead from Claye in round two, going 17.57m/57-7.75. Claye responded in round three with a 17.63m/57-10.25, and then five centimeters later, Taylor had the lead for good at 17.68m/58-0.25. With their podium finishes, Taylor and Claye join USATF legend Mike Conley as the only triple jumpers to win three World medals.

Chris Benard (Corona, California) made it to the final three rounds of jumps, finishing sixth with a best of 17.16m/56-3.75 in the sixth round.

Carter edges Muhammad in U.S. 1-2

For the first time since 1995, Team USATF went 1-2, with Kori Carter (Hawthorne, California) overtaking Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad (Bayside, New York) to win. Muhammad had the early lead over the first five hurdles, marginally ahead of Carter, who was in lane 9. Those two came off the penultimate barrier even and then cleared the final hurdle together before Carter edged away to take gold in 53.07, with Muhammad getting silver in 53.50. Cassandra Tate (Hammond, Louisiana) finished seventh in 55.43.

Men’s 200m Final sees surprising finish

In one of the most surprising results of an already surprise-filled championships, Ramil Guliyev of Turkey sprinted to gold in 20.09. Ameer Webb (Harbor City, California) ran well on the curve and finished fifth in 20.26, with Isiah Young (Junction City, Kansas) eighth in 20.64.

{UNIVERSAL}Duncan, Stevens surge into 200m final

Both Team USATF sprinters qualified automatically for the final. Deajah Stevens (Bayside, New York) ran with reigning world champion Dafne Schippers to her inside in the first semi, and did everything necessary to nab a spot in the final, easily placing second in 22.71. Kimberlyn Duncan (Katy, Texas) was in fourth off the curve in semi 2 and then sailed past everyone but Shaunae Miller-Uibo, placing second in 22.73.

All three through to w800 semis

All three Americans clocked in advancing times in the women’s 800m. Ajee’ Wilson(Neptune, New Jersey) moved right to the front of the first heat, passing 200m in 27.85 and 400m in 59.92. With only Noelie Yarigo of Benin near her at the 600m point, Wilson cruised around the final furlong to win in 2:00.52. Brenda Martinez (Rancho Cucamonga, California) was shoulder to shoulder at 200m with Melissa Bishop of Canada. She ran on the outside of lane 1 and then in lane 2, taking the lead through 600m in 1:31.02. Bishop passed her on the inside off the last bend and Angelika Cichocka of Poland went on to win the heat, while Martinez yielded two more places to take fourth in 2:01.53, qualifying on time. Charlene Lipsey (Hempstead, New York) was a wire-to-wire winner of the fifth heat in 2:02.74. She covered the first 400m in 60.39 and staved off all challengers down the stretch, giving Team USATF a perfect 3-3 record in qualifying for the semifinal.

Team USATF sweeps through 5000m heats

Shannon Rowbury (San Francisco, California) was content to settle in the middle of the pack for the first three-quarters of heat 1, staying out of trouble tucked into the inside lane. As the field passed 3K at 15:20ish pace, there was only a couple seconds between first and last. The pace picked up and at 4K, Rowbury found herself in eighth. Needing to be in the top five to assure her spot in the final, she pushed hard to stay in contact with the lead group and stepped on the gas over the final 100m to take fifth by three-hundredths of a second in 14:57.55.

Molly Huddle (Elmira, New York) pulled away from the field early and set the pace through 1600m in 4:53.61, five seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. Huddle maintained that lead over the next four laps, putting most of the length of a straightaway between her and the chase pack. Going through 3K in 9:07.14 and 4K in 12:07.68, she hit the bell lap at 13:54.08, lapping people as the pack behind her came after her with a vengeance. They caught her with 150m to go, and Shelby Houlihan (Sioux City, Iowa) sprinted past on her way to a third-place finish in 15:00.37. Huddle ended up seventh in 15:03.60 to claim one of the five time-qualifier berths.

Two advance in 1500m heats

Robby Andrews (Manalapan, New Jersey) hovered around eighth place as the second heat went through 800m much faster than the first heat. Off the final bend there were still 11 men fighting for one of the six automatic berths, and Andrews went to his third gear to surge into sixth in 3:43.03, advancing to the semifinal. Johnny Gregorek (Seekonk, Massachusetts) was eighth at 800m, with 11 others around him, and then dropped back over the last 300m. A valiant effort down the stretch put him back in eighth in 3:39.62, earning one of the time qualifier spots as his heat was much faster than the first two.

A very slow early pace in heat 1 saw Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz (Arnold, Maryland) vary from fifth to 12th coming into the final lap. As the pace intensified, Centrowitz had no answer and finished 14th in 3:48.34.

U.S. pair qualify for HJ final

Inika McPherson (Port Arthur, Texas) and Vashti Cunningham (Las Vegas, Nevada) both made it through to the final with clearances at 1.92m/6-3.5, McPherson on her first try, and World Indoor champion Cunningham on her second. Liz Patterson (Rowlett, Texas) cleared the opening height of 1.80m/5-10.25 on her first attempt and then missed thrice at the next height of 1.85m/6-0.25 and did not advance.

Hostetler 18th in JT qualifying

Cyrus Hostetler (Newberg, Oregon) was 18th overall with a best throw of 79.71m/261-6 in Group B. 13 men met or surpassed the automatic qualifying standard of 83.00m/272-4 in the deepest qualifying competition in World Championships history.

Team USATF continues competition on the morning of August 11 at Olympic Stadium in London. Fans can follow along with #TeamUSATF at #IAAFWorlds onTwitter,Instagram,SnapchatandFacebook. Full TV and webcast viewing times can be found here.

HELP TEAM USATF GIVE BACK:After a 32-medal winning performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Team USATF has joined forces with the American Cancer Society to raise money for the fight against cancer. Celebrate the success of Team USATF at the 2017 IAAF World Championships by making a pledge for every medal Team USATF wins in London! To make a pledge and to watch a PSA featuring Christian Taylor and cancer survivor Gabe Grunewald, visitwww.nothingisimpossible.com

TEAM USATF MEDAL TABLE

Gold (6)

Justin Gatlin, Men’s 100m, 9.92 (8/5)

Tori Bowie, Women’s 100m, 10.85 (8/6)

Sam Kendricks, Men’s Pole Vault, 5.95m/19-6.25 (8/8)

Phyllis Francis, Women’s 400m, 49.92 (8/9)

Kori Carter, Women’s 400m Hurdles, 53.07 (8/10)

Christian Taylor, Men’s Triple Jump, 17.68m/58-0.25 (8/10)

Silver (7)

Jarrion Lawson, Men’s Long Jump, 8.44m/27-8.25(8/5)

Christian Coleman, Men’s 100m, 9.94 (8/5)

Sandi Morris, Women’s Pole Vault, 4.75m/15-7 (8/6)

Joe Kovacs, Men’s Shot Put, 21.66/71-0.75 (8/6)

Jenny Simpson, Women’s 1500m, 4:02.76 (8/7)

Dalilah Muhammad, Women’s 400m Hurdles, 53.50 (8/10)

Will Claye, Men’s Triple Jump, 17.63m/57-6.25 (8/10)

Bronze (6)

Mason Finley, Men’s Discus Throw, 68.03m/223-2(8/5)

Amy Cragg, Women’s Marathon, 2:27:18 (8/6)

Evan Jager, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, 8:15.53 (8/8)

Michelle Carter, Women’s Shot Put, 19.14m/62-9.5 (8/9)

Kerron Clement, Men’s 400m Hurdles, 48.52 (8/9)

Allyson Felix, Women’s 400m, 50.08 (8/9)

Quotes

Note: for additional video quotes, see USATF’s Instagram feed.

Women’s 5000m heats

Shannon Rowbury:I looked through over time, usually the last time that made it in was 15:09 to 15:56 so this one definitely quicker, at least for the auto times. I thought, for some reason, the heats were so unevenly distributed, at least on paper. So, I knew that heat 1 would be a tough one. I cut it close at the end but I’m glad I got the automatic. Now I can focus on Sunday and not bite my nails while I watch the second heat. It was nice out there, the crowd was great. That was the silver lining of running over 3 times the distance (than the 1500) was I get to be in front of this crowd, which I’m excited about.

Molly Huddle: “I kind of knew that 15-flat was the time. I don’t have very good closing right now. I’d rather run 72s and I’ll see if anyone goes. I ended up in the front and I thought, I’ll just lead everyone and go with them when they kick, but no one went with me, so It kind of turned into a nightmare. I was waiting for them to catch me and I thought if I can run at least 15 flat, 15:03 range, I should get in. With about 800 to go I saw they were close enough to get me and I tried to kick to pull off the last 200. I’ve very luck to be in the final. I’m very happy to be in the final.”

Shelby Houlihan:“I was a little surprised that we didn’t go with her (Huddle) and they allowed such a gap. My coach told me to try to get an auto spot, so I was kind of stalking that fifth position and trying to tactically...to use as little energy as possible. I felt really comfortable and I was able to move up. I had to dig deep the last 100 meters, but it felt good.”

Men’s Javelin Throw

Cyrus Hostetler: “It was a good day, starting to warm up, started throwing a little bit farther. This competition is really tough, you’ve got to get it in three rounds. We had one of the best qualifying rounds in the javelin that I’ve ever seen in the javelin at a World Championships or Olympic Games. We have 13 guys with the standard to make it. We had 13 guys with the standard which is phenomenal.”

Women’s High Jump Qualification

Inika McPherson:“It went great, everything went excellent. It went as planned. It’s time to go to the final. As expected, everything went great.”

Vashti Cunningham: “It was going pretty well, even though I had one miss. It was an error that I knew what it was right away. It was easy to fix. I feel like I had a really good day today. I’m feeling good (going to the final).”

Liz Patterson: “I think it was a good experience. This is my first World team that I’ve made, so I was just really excited to come out and jump. Of course, I didn’t get the results I’d hoped for. At the same time, it just fuels me for next time around.”

Women’s 800m Heats

Ajee’ Wilson:“I would have hoped for a slower first round. My coach told me don’t for second, don’t go for third, just try to win the race. I was trying to with 200 to go so I just went through. LEading up to the season, training had been going well. I knew what kind of shape I was in. The goal has been kind of the same, to come here and try to get a medal.”

Charlene Lipsey: “It was definitely a chill day; I’m happy with the way it played out. Just execute, take the lead and control everything. That’s what we did.”

Brenda Martinez: “Other than the shock, the last 800 was probably just nervous energy. I had practiced a plan in my mind. For the majority of the race I felt in control. Again, everyone has a kick, so I just wasn’t aware of who was behind me. I feel like I could get in on time. I’m kind of pissed off on how I finished.”

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Christian Taylor: “It's great. That means two Gators on top, first off. Secondly, two Americans on top. We want to represent the #1 team in the world. To bring in more medals and add to our medal count, that's phenomenal. I love this, I love the rivalry and the brotherhood. At the same time, we're entertainers and we want to put on a good show for the crowd. That's a good place to be. Rana and I work very hard to put myself in this position. For sure, it's not just me. I'm very grateful for my coach. (On how much Will pushes him) Too much. He's pushed me from high school ranks and as annoying as it is, I'm also extremely grateful for it. I would not be able to go the distance and push myself without him. I know if he's in the final, when he's in the final, it's going to be a fight. I'm not going to be given anything. That's how I want to do it. I want to earn it and I'm so happy to do this with him. (On their competitive history) [First time I competed against him was] freshman year, of course. He was at Oklahoma and I was at Florida. I thought I was the big dog on campus and we went to Texas A&M [for] the national championship. We went 1-2 there. I was like, 'this guy is going to make my life very difficult.' Eventually, he came over to the Gator Nation; we all make our little mistakes. After some time, he made the best decision and came over and joined the family. And from then, we've been battling in practice and from Daegu to here, we've been battling on the biggest stage. We're going to the mountains and see what we can do. The pressure is off now and we're going to go have fun and end it at the Diamond League final in Brussels. I'm a bit disappointed to be completely honest. I want to be the best ever and unfortunately, every time the triple jump is announced at the World Championships, the championship record and world record...it's going to be Jonathan [Edwards]. That does hurt me a little bit because Rana and I work so hard to be in this position. It's not over, I'm not hanging up the spikes; I'm far from [that]. We continue to fight. (On beginning of competition) Coach said to put it out there like Rio and let everyone else respond. My head was not in the right place. I was just thinking, 'world record. World record. World record.' And that took me further away from the world record. He came down and said I don't care what you do. Get your head in the right place. Win the competition first and then see what happens. That's when I started paying attention more to Will, and when he started jumping the distances, I said, 'come on. You do this every day in training.' And then it became more of a training atmosphere for me.”

Will Claye: "I feel like it's been like this since I started triple jumping as a kid, when I would look at DyeStat and see Christian's name on the board, going out there every weekend. We were going back and forth back then. It continues up until this day and I think we were put in this position for a reason, put in this position to push each other to break the world record. I feel like it'll come one day and it just comes down to executing and it being the right conditions and things like that. I appreciate Christian and definitely am going to work my butt off so that I don't lose ever again. (On his rivalry with Christian) It's that type of [sibling] rivalry. You don't want to lose to your brother but at the same time, you love him. No one likes to lose but I appreciate what I have been given, and not a lot of people can even say they made it to the finals so I appreciate taking second. But I'm always going to have that chip on my shoulder, and I'm always going to want to win. When I go back to work, I'm gonna have that on my mind."

Men’s 1500m Heats

Matthew Centrowitz: “It’s kind of been a culmination of all the things that have gone on this year, all the things I’ve been battling. It’s been really hard last few weeks. After USAs, I’ve already given enough excuses. This year is more than I’ve ever had in one season and it’s been kind of….I never felt like I was able to get more than a couple of weeks of good training...of good, healthy training. I’m just kind of relieved more than frustrated right now. I just get 100 percent and get ready for better results in the future. It’s been one thing after another.”

Robby Andrews: “I had myself worried. I was in the perfect spot. That’s international racing. One guy gets bumped, another guy’s bumped. All of a sudden you’re in last when you were doing perfect. I’m just proud of myself for staying calm, closing hard and sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.”

Women’s 200m Semis

Kimberlyn Duncan: “My main thing today was just to execute the best that I could and make it to the final. I made it to the final, so I have to get ready for tomorrow.”

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Dalilah Muhammad: “I’m happy with it. Silver place today, 53.5, I can’t be mad with that. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season. About a month ago I was pulling out of races with injury, so I’m happy with it. Kori ran an amazing race, an amazingly fast time, I’m happy with it.”

Kori Carter: “I am known as a chaser, so when I first heard I was in lane 9, I thought, ‘oh this is going to be some problems.’ But last World Championships, I didn’t make the final and I just told myself, all I need is a lane. I’m not going to let lane 9 be an excuse as to why I can’t get the W. My coach has been pushing me to focus on getting out really hard. I knew I had to just get it from the gun because I was running blind. (On going out really hard)That’s how we train. Coach Flo (Edrick Floreal) always tells me in practice that we have to train at world record pace. So, I knew that I had to take the race out. I knew I didn’t want to come around lane 8 and see I had 10 meters to make up.”

Men’s 200m Final

Ameer Webb: “I had a good time. I just didn’t have it. I definitely enjoyed myself. I wish I could have seen where I was actually in the race. I could’ve done a better job. I couldn’t see. It was a little bit hard to see where I wanted to distribute my energy. I learned that you better win your heat or you’ll get a lane like 9.”

Isiah Young: “I went out there and tried to execute the same race pattern. It just came up short today. I just have to get my mind right again and get ready for the rest of the season.”