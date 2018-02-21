Talented Team USATF roster set for 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 13:39.

(USATF) - INDIANAPOLIS -- Twenty global medalists, including defending World Indoor champions Brittney Reese, Vashti Cunningham and Marquis Dendy, highlight Team USATF’s roster for the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships. 49 athletes from 25 states will represent the red, white and blue at the Arena Birmingham, March 2-4 in Birmingham, England.

In total, Team USATF athletes on the roster for Birmingham have won a combined 53 medals at Olympic, World Indoor and World Outdoor competitions.

Christian Coleman is fresh off a pending WR in the men’s 60m, winning his first USATF Indoor title in 6.34 last weekend at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 2017 World Outdoor 100m silver medalist will look for his first gold at a major international championship. Team USATF’s second-most recent record-setter, Sharika Nelvis, leads the women’s 60m hurdles after setting an American record while winning the 2017 USATF title in 7.70.

With three World Indoor, four World Outdoor and one Olympic gold medal, Brittney Reese looks to defend her 2016 long jump gold as the most decorated athlete on the team. Other stalwarts stars on the roster include 2016 Olympic, 2016 World Indoor and 2017 World Outdoor pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris; 100m hurdles world record holder Keni Harrison in the 60H, 110m hurdles world record holder and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Aries Merritt in the 60H, 2017 World Championships gold medalist, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and 2016 World Indoor silver medalist Sam Kendricks in the pole vault; seven-time global medalist and 2012 World Indoor champion Will Claye in the triple jump; 2016 World Indoor silver medalist and 2017 World Outdoor bronze medalist Ajee’ Wilson in the 800; and 2017 and World Outdoor silver medalist Jarrion Lawson in the long jump. Cunningham will defend her 2016 World Indoor title in the high jump, while Dendy will defend in the long jump.

First-time Team USATF members include USATF Indoor champions Katie Nageotte in women’s pole vault, men’s 800m Donavan Brazier and men’s pole vaulter Scott Houston.

Fans can watch the IAAF World Indoor Championships on NBCSN, along with coverage on NBC Sports Gold.

NBCSN TV Schedule (All Times ET)

Friday, March 2: 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 4: 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Team USATF Roster