Talented Team USATF roster set for 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships

02/21/2018 - 13:39

wic-18.jpg(USATF) - INDIANAPOLIS -- Twenty global medalists, including defending World Indoor champions Brittney Reese, Vashti Cunningham and Marquis Dendy, highlight Team USATF’s roster for the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships. 49 athletes from 25 states will represent the red, white and blue at the Arena Birmingham, March 2-4 in Birmingham, England.

In total, Team USATF athletes on the roster for Birmingham have won a combined 53 medals at Olympic, World Indoor and World Outdoor competitions.

Christian Coleman is fresh off a pending WR in the men’s 60m, winning his first USATF Indoor title in 6.34 last weekend at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 2017 World Outdoor 100m silver medalist will look for his first gold at a major international championship. Team USATF’s second-most recent record-setter, Sharika Nelvis, leads the women’s 60m hurdles after setting an American record while winning the 2017 USATF title in 7.70.

With three World Indoor, four World Outdoor and one Olympic gold medal, Brittney Reese looks to defend her 2016 long jump gold as the most decorated athlete on the team. Other stalwarts stars on the roster include 2016 Olympic, 2016 World Indoor and 2017 World Outdoor pole vault silver medalist Sandi Morris; 100m hurdles world record holder Keni Harrison in the 60H, 110m hurdles world record holder and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Aries Merritt in the 60H, 2017 World Championships gold medalist, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and 2016 World Indoor silver medalist Sam Kendricks in the pole vault; seven-time global medalist and 2012 World Indoor champion Will Claye in the triple jump; 2016 World Indoor silver medalist and 2017 World Outdoor bronze medalist Ajee’ Wilson in the 800; and 2017 and World Outdoor silver medalist Jarrion Lawson in the long jump. Cunningham will defend her 2016 World Indoor title in the high jump, while Dendy will defend in the long jump.

First-time Team USATF members include USATF Indoor champions Katie Nageotte in women’s pole vault, men’s 800m Donavan Brazier and men’s pole vaulter Scott Houston.

Click here for Team USATF coaching staff at IAAF World Indoor Championships.

Fans can watch the IAAF World Indoor Championships on NBCSN, along with coverage on NBC Sports Gold.

NBCSN TV Schedule (All Times ET)

Friday, March 2: 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 4: 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Team USATF Roster

First

Last

Event

City

State

Age

College / University

Javianne

Oliver

60m

Monroe

GA

23

University of Kentucky

Destiny

Carter

60m

Raleigh

NC

25

University of Kentucky

Courtney

Okolo

400m

Carrollton

TX

23

University of Texas

Shakima

Wimbley

400m

Fort Lauderdale

FL

22

University of Miami

Ajee’

Wilson

800m

Neptune

NJ

23

Temple University

Raevyn

Rogers

800m

Houston

TX

21

University of Oregon

Shelby

Houlihan

1500m

Sioux City

IA

25

Arizona State University

Colleen

Quigley

1500m

St. Louis

MO

25

Florida State University

Shelby

Houlihan

3000m

Sioux City

IA

25

Arizona State University

Katherine

Mackey

3000m

Fort Collins

CO

30

University of Washington

Sharika

Nelvis

60m Hurdles

Memphis

TN

27

Arkansas State University

Kendra

Harrison

60m Hurdles

Clayton

NC

25

Clemson University / University of Kentucky

Vashti

Cunningham

High Jump

Las Vegas

NV

20

Bishop Gorman High School

Katie

Nageotte

Pole Vault

Olmsted Falls

OH

26

Ashland University

Sandi

Morris

Pole Vault

Greenville

SC

25

University of Arkansas

Brittney

Reese

Long Jump

Gulfport

MS

31

University of Mississippi

Quanesha

Burks

Long Jump

Hartselle

GA

22

University of Alabama

Daniella

Hill

Shot Put

West Lafayette

IN

23

Purdue University

Jeneva

Stevens

Shot Put

Carbondale

IL

28

Southern Illinois University

Kendell

Williams

Pentathlon

Kennesaw

GA

22

University of Georgia

Erica

Bougard

Pentathlon

Byhalia

MS

24

Mississippi State University

Phyllis

Francis

4x400m

Queens

NY

25

University of Oregon

Georganne

Moline

4x400m

Tucson

AZ

27

University of Arizona

Quanera

Hayes

4x400m

Hope Mills

NC

25

Livingstone College

Joanna

Atkins

4x400m

Stone Mountain

GA

29

Auburn University

First

Last

Event

City

State

Age

College / University

Christian

Coleman

60m

Atlanta

GA

21

University of Tennessee

Ronnie

Baker

60m

Louisville

KY

24

Texas Christian University

Michael

Cherry

400m

Chesapeake

VA

24

Louisiana State University

Aldrich

Bailey Jr

400 m

Arlington

TX

24

University of Texas

Donavan

Brazier

800m

Grand Rapids

MI

20

Texas A&M

Drew

Windle

800m

New Albany

OH

25

Ashland University

Benjamin

Blankenship

1500m

Stillwater

MN

29

University of Minnesota

Craig

Engels

1500m

Pfafftown

NC

23

University of Mississippi

Paul

Chelimo Sr

3000m

Beaverton

OR

27

UNCG

Shadrack

Kipchirchir

3000m

Beaverton

OR

28

Oklahoma State University

Jarret

Eaton

60m Hurdles

Abington

PA

28

Syracuse University

Aries

Merritt

60m Hurdles

Marietta

GA

32

University of Tennessee

Scott

Houston

Pole Vault

Oak Ridge

NC

27

University of North Carolina

Sam

Kendricks

Pole Vault

Oxford

MS

25

University of Mississippi

Jarrion

Lawson

Long Jump

Texarkana

TX

23

University of Arkansas

Marquis

Dendy

Long Jump

Middleton

DE

25

University of Florida

Will

Claye

Triple Jump

Phoenix

AZ

26

University of Florida

Chris

Carter

Triple Jump

Austin

TX

28

University of Houston

Ryan

Whiting

Shot Put

Harrisburg

PA

31

Arizona State University

Darrell

Hill

Shot Put

Darby

PA

24

Penn State

Zachery

Ziemek

Heptathlon

Itasca

IL

24

University of Wisconsin – Madison

Vernon

Norwood

4x400m

Morgan City

LA

25

Louisiana State University

Paul

Dedewo

4x400m

Bronx

NY

26

The City College of New York

Fred

Kerley

4x400m

Taylor

TX

22

Texas A&M

Marqueze

Washington

4x400m

West Monroe

LA

24

University of Arkansas




