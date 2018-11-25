National CalendarNational Results
Sydney Masciarelli and Jack Stanley Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Northeast

11/25/2018 - 14:53

ne.jpgSydney Masciarelli of Northbridge, Mass., and Jack Stanley of Mendham, N.J., won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) Northeast Regional today.  Masciarelli, a sophomore at Marianapolis Preparatory School, claimed the title in the girls’ championship race in 17:12.6.  Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Pa., placed second in 17:17.5, with Grace Connolly of Natick, Mass., finishing third in 17:27.6. Starliper and Abby Loveys (4th place) of Mendham, N.J., are now two-time FLCCC National Finalists. Taryn Parks (7th place) of Greencastle, Pa., is a three-time FLCCC National Finalist.

Jack Stanley, a senior at West Morris Mendham High School, captured the title in the boys’ championship race, finishing in 15:30.2. Lucas Aramburu of Brookline, Mass., placed second in 15:37.1. Connor Nisbet of Wilmington, Del., finished third in 15:37.7.  Returning to the FLCCC National Finals for the second time are Aramburu and Devin Hart (5th place) of Point Pleasant, N.J.

 

WHEN/WHERE:                                Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

                                                            Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, N.Y.

 

COURSE/WEATHER:                      5,000-meter course;good course conditions; 43 degrees with cloudy skies

 

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS:  The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Midwest, South and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.

 

2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships – Northeast Regional Results

Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, N.Y

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

Jack Stanley

Mendham, N.J.

West Morris Mendham High School (12)

15:30.2

2)

Lucas Aramburu

Brookline, Mass.

Brookline High School (12)

15:37.1

3)

Connor Nisbet

Wilmington, Del.

Wilmington Friends School (12)

15:37.7

4)

Liam Murphy

Millstone, N.J.

Allentown High School (11)

15:38.2

5)

Devin Hart

Point Pleasant, N.J.

 Point Pleasant Borough High School (12)

15:38.4

6)

Patrick Anderson

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mt. Lebanon High School (11)

15:38.6

7)

Samuel Lawler

Pittsford, N.Y.

Pittsford Mendon High School (11)

15:38.6

8)

Matthew Farrell

Glastonbury, Conn.

The Loomis Chaffee School (11)

15:38.7

9)

Mustafe Dahir

Wallingford, Conn.

Choate Rosemary Hall (12)

15:39.1

10)

Richard Sturtevant

Leyden, Mass.

Northfield Mount Hermon (12)

15:41.3

 

Place

Name

Hometown

High School

Time

1)

Sydney Masciarelli

Northbridge, Mass.

Marianapolis Preparatory School (10)

17:12.6

2)

Marlee Starliper

Wellsville, Pa.

Northern York High School (11)

17:17.5

3)

Grace Connolly

Natick, Mass.

Natick High School (12)

17:27.6

4)

Abby Loveys

Mendham, N.J.

Randolph High School (12)

17:49.4

5)

Kate Wiser

Southbury, Conn.

Pomperaug High School (10)

17:52.8

6)

Mary Hennelly

Suffern, N.Y.

Suffern High School (11)

18:07.6

7)

Taryn Parks

Greencastle, Pa.

Greencastle-Antrim High School (11)

18:11.2

8)

Sofie Matson

Falmouth, Maine

Falmouth High School (10)

18:11.3

9)

Sarah Roffman

Littleton, Mass.

Littleton High School (12)

18:12.1

10)

Nicole Vanasse

Martinsville, N.J.

The Pingry School (11)

18:16.4

 




