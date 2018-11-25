Sydney Masciarelli and Jack Stanley Capture First Place Titles in 40th Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Northeast

Submitted by chucky on Sun, 11/25/2018 - 14:53.

Sydney Masciarelli of Northbridge, Mass., and Jack Stanley of Mendham, N.J., won the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships (FLCCC) Northeast Regional today. Masciarelli, a sophomore at Marianapolis Preparatory School, claimed the title in the girls’ championship race in 17:12.6. Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Pa., placed second in 17:17.5, with Grace Connolly of Natick, Mass., finishing third in 17:27.6. Starliper and Abby Loveys (4th place) of Mendham, N.J., are now two-time FLCCC National Finalists. Taryn Parks (7th place) of Greencastle, Pa., is a three-time FLCCC National Finalist.

Jack Stanley, a senior at West Morris Mendham High School, captured the title in the boys’ championship race, finishing in 15:30.2. Lucas Aramburu of Brookline, Mass., placed second in 15:37.1. Connor Nisbet of Wilmington, Del., finished third in 15:37.7. Returning to the FLCCC National Finals for the second time are Aramburu and Devin Hart (5th place) of Point Pleasant, N.J.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018

Van Cortlandt Park in Bronx, N.Y.

COURSE/WEATHER: 5,000-meter course;good course conditions; 43 degrees with cloudy skies

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: The top 10 boys and the top 10 girls in the seeded races qualify to compete against runners from the Midwest, South and West Regional meets in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.

2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships – Northeast Regional Results

Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx, N.Y

Bo

Place Name Hometown High School Time 1) Jack Stanley Mendham, N.J. West Morris Mendham High School (12) 15:30.2 2) Lucas Aramburu Brookline, Mass. Brookline High School (12) 15:37.1 3) Connor Nisbet Wilmington, Del. Wilmington Friends School (12) 15:37.7 4) Liam Murphy Millstone, N.J. Allentown High School (11) 15:38.2 5) Devin Hart Point Pleasant, N.J. Point Pleasant Borough High School (12) 15:38.4 6) Patrick Anderson Pittsburgh, Pa. Mt. Lebanon High School (11) 15:38.6 7) Samuel Lawler Pittsford, N.Y. Pittsford Mendon High School (11) 15:38.6 8) Matthew Farrell Glastonbury, Conn. The Loomis Chaffee School (11) 15:38.7 9) Mustafe Dahir Wallingford, Conn. Choate Rosemary Hall (12) 15:39.1 10) Richard Sturtevant Leyden, Mass. Northfield Mount Hermon (12) 15:41.3