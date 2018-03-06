Stars and Stripes Design Available Exclusively to Armed Forces Members and Veterans

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 03/06/2018 - 11:22.

ATLANTA – March 5, 2018 -- Active duty members of the armed forces as well as reservists, National Guard and military veterans will be honored and celebrated at the 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2018. Through a partnership with United Military Care, Atlanta Track Club which organizes the largest road race event in the United States unveiled a commemorative race number design available exclusively to servicemen and women.

The race number design pays tribute to the stars and stripes of the American flag. It will be issued to those who identify as military members during registration for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. “With the race being held on the Fourth of July, we feel it’s incredibly important we recognize the men and women who fight for the freedoms we celebrate on that day,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director.

"United Military Care is proud to celebrate the partnership with Atlanta Track Club and the continuing efforts to support and provide healthy regimens and programs to members of our military and their families,” said Kim Scofi, President United Military Care. Our military has served us well, now it is our turn to serve them."

Servicemen and women and veterans will be able to identify as such during member registration (March 1-14) and the Lottery (March 15-22). Members of Atlanta Track Club receive guaranteed entry into the race by registering at atlantatrackclub.org. Non-members must enter a lottery at ajc.com/peachtree. All will receive their race numbers via the U.S. Postal Service or at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo July 2 – 3 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Atlanta Track Club also announced a $5,000 donation to United Military Care as well as an increased effort to provide walking and running solutions and promote health and fitness to the Atlanta-area military community. Additionally, United Military Care will receive 25 complimentary entries into the 49th AJC Peachtree Road Race. A contest will be held to award those entries to military members and veterans who share the story of their fitness journey. Details can be found at http://www.unitedmilitarycare.org/stars-stripes.

“Atlanta Track Club’s mission includes working with our partners to promote the benefits of running and walking to the greater community,” said Kenah. “We look forward to working with United Military Care to bring more active duty, reservists, National Guard and veterans to our more than 40 events and programs throughout the year.”

About Atlanta Track Club

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. With more than 28,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the AJC Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) – the largest 10K running event in the world, the Publix Georgia Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.

About the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a 10K event that takes place every Fourth of July in Atlanta, Georgia. The first Peachtree was held in 1970 and featured 110 finishers. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is now the largest 10K running event in the world with 60,000 participants. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is perhaps most famous for the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt, which is handed out to all the event finishers. For more information on the AJC Peachtree Road Race visit peachtreeroadrace.orgor AJC.com/peachtree.

About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the leading source – both in print and online – of news, information and advertising for metropolitan Atlanta, reaching a total print and online audience of 1.6 million people each week. Every month, nearly 6.9 million unique visitors access the newspaper's websites, including AJC.com, myAJC.comand accessAtlanta.com. Our newsroom is the largest in Georgia with more than 150 journalists. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is part of Cox Media Group, a publishing, digital media and broadcasting subsidiary of Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.

About United Military Care

United Military Care is a Georgia not for profit organization committed to standing with our Veterans and their families in their time of need. Through our Battle Buddy program, we address basic life needs for military veterans while helping them to navigate civilian waters during and following military service. To join us in celebrating those who have served our nation honorably and stand with them in their time of need, please visit www.unitedmilitarycare.org or call 770-973-0014 for details.