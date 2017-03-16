Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Set to Make History

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 03/16/2017 - 14:52.

Innovative Partnerships, Charitable Efforts and Sponsorship Activations set the stage for most Engaging Race Weekend To-Date - LOS ANGELES (March 13, 2017) – With less than one week until the 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, race organizer Conqur Endurance Group is proud to announce a variety of dynamic race weekend programming to engage runners from around the world as they take on 26.2 miles in the world-famous city of Los Angeles.

More than 24,000 runners from all 50 states and 63 countries will race the iconic “Stadium to the Sea” course from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, March 19th, establishing the race as the fourth largest marathon in the U.S. and the tenth largest worldwide.

“This promises to be the most exciting and innovate race in our 32-year history,” said Tracey Russell, Chief Executive of Conqur Endurance Group. “From our strong field of professional athletes, to unique partnerships, community efforts and sponsor activations, we’re confident that athletes, volunteers and the whole Los Angeles community will enjoy a remarkable and memorable race weekend.”

Run, Snap, Swipe: Snapchat and the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon to make Social Media History

Through an unprecedented partnership with Snapchat, runners and spectators at the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon will have a unique way to commemorate their experiences on social media by using more than 40 on-demand Snapchat Geofilters specially-designed for the race. The location-based Geofilters, many of which are themed around the world-famous “Stadium to the Sea” course including famous and renowned landmarks, will be available in the Snapchat app along all 26.2 miles of the course.

With more than 24,000 athletes and over a half million spectators, the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Snapchat activation will be the largest Snapchat initiative ever conducted in the endurance industry, as well as the “Longest On-Demand Geofilter Initiative” in Snapchat history, at approximately 27 miles.

Welcoming the LA Chargers to Los Angeles:

The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is proud to host the city’s newest professional sports team, the LA Chargers, who will participate in this year’s race by running their own 13-person relay. LA Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman, General Manager Tom Telesco, Chargers’ Cheerleaders and Super Fans will make up the team that will partake in the marathon festivities and journey from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

Runners turn Record-Breaking Dreams into Reality with Guinness World Records Partnership

On race day, upwards of 40 runners will aim to turn their record-breaking dreams into reality. The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon teamed up with Guinness World Records to give athletes the opportunity to attempt an official Guinness World Records title, with on-the-day record verification at the race.

From siblings aiming to run the fastest combined marathon time, to runners hoping to set records dressed in costumes ranging from a mobile game app to a national flag, fisherman, swimmer or postman, participants are poised to make their mark on history during the March 19th race.

Premier Partnerships Provide More Fun for Runners

Skechers Performance returns in 2017 as the official title sponsor of the race, with new activations and a limited-edition footwear and apparel collection that encapsulates the city. The brand is also launching the GOrun Forza 2 “FO SHO” sneaker model in a very limited release – only available at the Skechers Performance official race merchandise booth at the official Health & Fitness Expo – which plays up Los Angeles themes with bright graphics highlighting iconic landmarks and imagery from the city.

Additionally, Skechers Performance will host over 60 runners from 35 countries for a VIP experience to run the iconic “Stadium to the Sea” course as part of its “Road to LA” global marketing initiative, which was created to further global awareness of the race.

This year, the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon welcome Hyundai Motor America as the Official Automotive Partner of the race. Hyundai Ioniq vehicles will be showcased at the Health & Fitness Expo and serve as the lead cars for the professional men’s and women’s fields in Sunday’s marathon as well. Additionally, the Hyundai Ioniq will be on display near the marathon start and finish lines as well as at the Finish Festival on race day.

The 2017 race will also welcome new and returning partners within the endurance and lifestyle spaces, including Fitbit, Angel City Brewery, Air France, CLIF, Muscle Milk, Big 5 Sporting Goods, 2XU, Gatorade Endurance and UPS.

Sync Your Steps with the Official Race App:

Once again, the 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon app powered by Fitbit delivers a best-in-class experience that allows runners, spectators and the entire Los Angeles community easy access to race information, the course map and social media tools to enhance their experience with this iconic race.

New this year, athletes will be able to access a marathon radio player through the app with three curated playlists designed to motivate during their run. The app will also give athletes the opportunity to sync their Fitbits and have their steps included on a Marathon Finisher Badge.

Real-time tracking of participants in the course map will make for a fun and interactive way for spectators to support runners. The app is available for free download in the App Store and Google Play.

Family Fun at the LA BIG 5K:

On March 18th, the day before the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, people of all ages and abilities will take part in the 2017 LA BIG 5K at Dodger Stadium. The family-friendly event features beautiful views of Los Angeles as the course takes people through iconic Elysian Park before a rewarding finish set against the backdrop of Dodger Stadium.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register at www.labig5k.com.

Your Course, Your Cause - Making a Difference at the Marathon:

The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is supporting 95 charity partners through its Official Charity Program, offering them the opportunity to leverage the world-class endurance event to increase awareness and raise funds for their causes. With a commitment to making an economic and social impact this year’s Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon charity program is expected to raise $4 million for the charity partners’ causes.

Conqur Endurance Group is also continuing its support of the Students Run LA program, which provides at-risk high school students with mentors and coaching to train for the race throughout the school year. During the 28-year partnership with SRLA, the marathon organizer has provided 6.5 million dollars’ worth of free marathon entries to local high school students in the Students Run LA program. Again this year, Conqur Endurance Group is supporting SRLA with 3,500 free marathon entries for students and mentors.

Pre-Race Entertainment at the Health & Fitness Expo:

The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Health & Fitness Expo at the LA Convention Center on Friday, March 17 and Saturday March 18 will feature interactive exhibits, live entertainment, the official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Merchandise Store, product trials and all things endurance.

More than 120 exhibitors will have a presence at the Expo, featuring brand new designs in running gear, as well as the latest developments in sports, fitness and nutrition. The Health and Fitness Expo hours are 10am – 7pm on Friday and 9am – 5pm on Saturday and is free and open to the public.

For more information about the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon and race weekend activities, please visit www.lamarathon.com and follow along on Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @lamarathon.

About Conqur Endurance Group

Conqur Endurance Group, a subsidiary of McCourt LP, creates world-class experiences that ignite passion in athletes and connect communities through the transformative power of sport. The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is among the largest marathons in the country with more than 25,000 participants, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of spectators. The “Stadium to the Sea” course, starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing near the Santa Monica Pier, is one of the most scenic in the world, taking runners on a tour of Los Angeles past every major landmark. In addition to the marquee event, Conqur Endurance Group produces the Santa Monica Classic 5K/10K, the LA BIG 5K and recently added the Pasadena Half Marathon & 5K at the Rose Bowl. For more information, please visit www.goconqur.com.