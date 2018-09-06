Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Named Qualifier for Inaugural AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championships

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:47.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Sept. 5, 2018 – The Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group World Rankings will officially launch on September 16 when the 45th BMW BERLIN-MARATHON marks the start of the one-year qualification period for the inaugural AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championships which will take place in spring 2020.

Participants in an AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Ranking qualifying race will earn points according to their age, time and gender, aligned with the following age groups for men and women: 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+.

From Mexico to Mumbai, Tel Aviv to Toronto and Houston to Helsinki, there will be more than 50 AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Qualifying events. The spread of the selected marathon events creates a truly global series throughout the year, giving runners across the world the chance to be part of a new era of age group marathon running.



Tim Hadzima, Executive Director of Abbott World Marathon Majors said, “We are very excited to be launching the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings at the BMW Berlin Marathon. More than 125,000 runners aged 40+ participate in AbbottWMM races each year and this new system will allow even more runners to become a part of the AbbottWMM family. Our new system will give runners a chance to run all over the world and all across the calendar on a truly global stage. It will give them a chance to gain recognition like never before.



“We are proud to be working with all our partners to take age group marathon running to the next level and showcase the achievements of these everyday champions.”



The premier AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championships will be held as part of the Virgin Money London Marathon in 2020. Welcoming more than 40,000 runners to the start line each year, London is one of the most popular marathons on the planet with more than 414,000 ballot entries for the 2019 edition. Runners can earn a place at the start line of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon through the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings, and represent their countries with pride and passion.



Abbott, who renewed their title sponsorship of the AbbottWMM in April 2018, extending their partnership to 2023, is proud to be a part of the expansion of mass participation marathon running globally.



“Around the world, Abbott delivers life-changing technologies that help people live fully,” said Chris Miller, divisional vice president, global brand strategy and Innovation, Abbott. “We’re thrilled to help recognize the efforts of marathon runners as they strive to lead their age groups and achieve their personal health goals.”



The ten-year partnership between Abbott World Marathon Majors and Wanda was announced in April 2017 and since then the calendar of events that make up the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings for the inaugural World Championships has been created, with plans for many more events to be added in the coming years.



Twenty-three Wanda/Ironman-produced marathon events will be part of the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings for the 2018/2019 season. This includes the Rock ‘n Roll marathons in Madrid, Liverpool and multiple cities across the United States, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and the Chengdu Panda Marathon. Other marathons in the series include geographical representation from around the world, such as Helsinki, Moscow, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City and many more!



[For the full list of qualifying events, please see below]



Hengming Yang, CEO of Wanda Sports Group said, “As a strategic partner, we are very pleased to be part of the inaugural Wanda AbbottWMM Age Group World Championships, and we are very proud that we can help develop the running experience of age group runners across the globe.” For more information on the scoring system and world rankings, visit www.Abbottwmm.com.

“The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is delighted that our world-famous Stadium to the Sea course is a qualifying race for the Wanda AbbottWMM Age Group World Championships,” stated Murphy Reinschreiber, Chief Operating Officer of Conqur Endurance Group. “Runners from all over the globe are welcome to join us on March 24th to accomplish their personal health and fitness goals, run one of the World’s great marathons, and now possibly qualify for a world championship. ”



Registration for the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is now open. Join 24,000 other athletes on the streets of Los Angeles as marathoners race through the entertainment capitol of the world and experience this city like never before. For more information about the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon and race weekend activities, please visit www.lamarathon.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Race Location Series 12 Race Date BMW BERLIN-MARATHON Berlin, Germany 16-Sep-18 Absolute Moscow Marathon Moscow, Russia 23-Sep-18 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Cape Town, South Afirca 23-Sep-18 Rock ‘n’ Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon Motnreal, Canada 23-Sep-18 United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Chengdu Marathon Chengdu, China 23-Sep-18 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Chicago, Illinois, USA 7-Oct-18 Kosice Peace Marathon Kosice, Slovakia 7-Oct-18 Rock ‘n’ Roll Beijing Marathon Beijing, China 13-Oct-18 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Toronto, Canada 21-Oct-18 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Amsterdam, Netherlands 21-Oct-18 SSE Airtricity Dublin Marathon Dublin, Ireland 28-Oct-18 ASB Auckland Marathon Auckland, New Zealand 28-Oct-18 TCS New York City Marathon New York City, New York, USA 4-Nov-18 Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon Savannah, Georgia, USA 4-Nov-18 Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon Las Vegas, Nevada, USA 11-Nov-18 Rock ‘n’ Roll Shanghai Marathon Shanghai, China 17-Nov-18 Rock ‘n’ Roll Chongqing Marathon Chongqing, China 25-Nov-18 California International Marathon Sacramento, California, USA 2-Dec-18 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon San Antonio, Texas, USA 2-Dec-18 Monterrey Powerade Marathon Monterrey, Mexico 9-Dec-18 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon Singapore 9-Dec-18 Chevron Houston Marathon Houston, Texas, USA 20-Jan-19 TATA Mumbai Marathon Mumbai, India 20-Jan-19 Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Marathon Phoenix, Arizona, USA 20-Jan-19 Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll New Orleans Marathon New Orleans, Lousiana, USA 10-Feb-19 Tel Aviv Samsung Marathon Tel Aviv, Israel 22-Feb-19 Tokyo Marathon Tokyo, Japan 3-Mar-19 United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Washington DC Marathon Washington DC, USA 9-Mar-19 Chengdu Panda Marathon Chengdu, China 17-Mar-19 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Los Angeles, California, USA 24-Mar-19 Sao Paulo Marathon Sao Paulo, Brazil 7-Apr-19 Generali Milano Marathon Milano Italy 7-Apr-19 Santiago Chile Marathon Santiago, Chile 7-Apr-19 Boston Marathon Boston, Mass. USA 15-Apr-19 Marathon de Bourdeaux Metropole Bordeaux, France 27-Apr-19 Virgin Money London Marathon London, England 28-Apr-19 EDP Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon Madrid, Spain 28-Apr-19 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon Nashville, Tenessee, USA 28-Apr-19 Helsinki City Marathon Helsinki, Finland 18-May-19 Runaway Noosa Marathon Queensland, Australia 25-May-19 Scotiabank Ottawa Marathon Ottawa, Canada 26-May-19 Scotiabank Calgary Marathon Calgary, Canada 26-May-19 Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool Marathon Liverpool, United Kingdom 26-May-19 Asics Stockholm Marathon Stockholm, Sweden 1-Jun-19 McDonald’s Brisbane Marathon Brisbane, Australia 2-Jun-19 Synchrony Financial Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon San Diego, California, USA 2-Jun-19 Rock ‘n’ Roll Seattle Marathon Seattle, Washington, USA 9-Jun-19 Grandma's Marathon Duluth, Minnesota, USA 22-Jun-19 7 Sunshine Coast Marathon Queensland, Australia 4-Aug-19 Telcel Mexico City Marathon Mexico City, Mexico 25-Aug-19 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Cape Town, South Africa 15-Sep-19 Rock ‘n’ Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon Montreal, Canada 22-Sep-19 Absolute Moscow Marathon Moscow, Russia 22-Sep-19 BMW BERLIN-MARATHON Berlin, Germany 29-Sep-19

For media enquiries, please contact:

For AbbottWMM:

Lorna Campbell

Head of Communications, Abbott World Marathon Majors

Lorna.Campbell@wmmajors.com



For the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon:

Gita Amar

Gita.Amar@pmkbnc.com

(917) 334-9369



Dashaun Gasque

Dashaun.Gasque@pmkbnc.com

(310) 854-4851



ABOUT ABBOTT WORLD MARATHON MAJORS

The Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world - Tokyo Marathon, B.A.A. Boston Marathon, Virgin Money London Marathon, BMW BERLIN-MARATHON, Bank of America Chicago Marathon and TCS New York City Marathon.

Encompassing an annual series for elite runners and elite wheelchair athletes, AbbottWMM also applauds the achievements and passion of everyday champions from around the world. The new AbbottWMM Six Star System is an online results hub that celebrates every runner who has completed from one to six of the races in the series and encourages them to 'Reach For The Stars'.

The AbbottWMM has also launched AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings - our first ever global age group marathon ranking system. Qualifying begins in Berlin in September 2018 and will include XX races across the world. The rankings will culminate at the first AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Championship race taking place in spring 2020. For more information, visit www.Abbottwmm.com.



ABOUT ABBOTT

At Abbott, we're committed to helping you live your best possible life through the power of health. For more than 125 years, we've brought new products and technologies to the world – in nutrition, diagnostics, medical devices and branded generic pharmaceuticals – that create more possibilities for more people at all stages of life. Today, 99,000 of us are working to help people live not just longer, but better, in the more than 150 countries we serve.



ABOUT WANDA SPORTS HOLDINGS

Wanda Sports Holdings is the world’s leading sports business entity. Founded to capture the opportunities in the global sports industry and to contribute to the prosperous international sports landscape – in three key areas: 1) Spectator Sports (media and marketing business), 2) Participation Sports (active lifestyle business), 3) Services (digital, production and service business). Wanda Sports Holding incorporates the international sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media, the iconic endurance brand IRONMAN®, and Wanda Sports China. The headquarters are in Guangzhou, China.



ABOUT CONQUR ENDURANCE GROUP

Conqur Endurance Group, a subsidiary of McCourt LP, creates world-class experiences that ignite passion in athletes and connect communities through the transformative power of sport. The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is among the largest marathons in the country with 24,000 participants, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of spectators. The “Stadium to the Sea” course, starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing near the Santa Monica Pier, is one of the most scenic in the world, taking runners on a tour of Los Angeles past every major landmark. In addition to the marquee event, Conqur Endurance Group produces the Pasadena Half Marathon & 5K at the Rose Bowl, the Santa Monica Classic 5K/10K and the LA BIG 5K. Conqur also owns and operates one of the largest marathon training programs in the U.S., the LA Road Runners. Through official charity programs and strategic partnerships, Conqur supports dozens of non-profit partners; the most notable being Students Run LA, one of the foremost non-profit youth running programs in the nation. For more information, please visit www.goconqur.com.