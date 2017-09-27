Six Team USA Minnesota Runners to Compete in USA 10 Mile Championships at Twin Cities Oct.

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 09/27/2017 - 13:23.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Sept. 26, 2017 – Six Team USA Minnesota distance runners – Meghan Peyton, Jon Peterson, Rob Molke, Tyler Jermann, Kevin Lewis and Ryan Rutherford - will be among the competitors at the USATF 10 Mile Championships hosted by the Medtronic TC 10 Mile on Oct. 1. The day before, on Sept. 30, two athletes from the team – Danny Docherty and Breanna Sieracki - will run in the TC 5k presented by Fredrikson & Byron.

The 10 Mile race starts at 7:00 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis and finishes at the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul. The national 10 Mile championships for men and women is part of the 2017 USA Track & Field Running Circuit.

In previous years when the 10 mile championships were held at Twin Cities, Meghan Peyton placed fourth in 2010, sixth in 2011, and ninth in 2012. She has a best in the distance of 54:42. Jon Peterson won the Medtronic TC 10 Mile in both 2013 and 2014 during the two years it was not the national championships. He has run 48:06 in the distance.

Rob Molke, who most recently was ninth at the Cow Harbor 10k on Sept. 16 and has posted 1:03 in the half marathon, will make his first appearance at the TC 10 Mile. Debuting in the 10 mile distance will be Tyler Jermann, Kevin Lewis and Ryan Rutherford.

Jermann has run a 1:05 half marathon, a 2:16 marathon, and won the 2017 USATF 50k Championships with a time of 2:48. Lewis competed in the 5000 meters at the USATF Outdoor Championships and the USATF 7 Mile Championships this past summer and has a best in the 7 mile of 34:41. Rutherford has posted 28:41 in the 10,000 meters.

TC 5k – Sept. 30

To kick off the Twin Cities weekend of races, Danny Docherty and Breanna Sieracki will run in the TC 5k on Saturday morning with the race beginning at 9:00 a.m. The 5k starts and finishes on the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.

Docherty has a best of 14:15 in the 5k and Sieracki has run 16:10 in the distance. Both athletes joined Team USA Minnesota in August.

About Team USA Minnesota

Team USA Minnesota is based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Founded in 2001, the purpose of the training group is to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance running and to develop Olympians. The athletes are coached by Chris Lundstrom. Team USA Minnesota’s gold sponsor is Twin Cities In Motion. Its silver sponsors are the Houston Marathon Foundation, the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon, and Twin Cities Orthopedics. For more information, visit the team’s web site at www.teamusaminnesota.org.