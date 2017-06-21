Schedule adjusted for USATF Outdoor & Junior Outdoor Championships

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 06/21/2017 - 14:39.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA -- Thursday’s schedule for the USATF Outdoor & Junior Outdoor Championships at Hornet Stadium has been adjusted due to high temperatures.

The men’s decathlon gets underway Thursday with the 100 meters at 11:45 a.m., an hour earlier than previously scheduled. Similarly, all Thursday events originally scheduled to start before 3:45 p.m. have been moved up an hour, including the men’s hammer throw final, which now starts at 1:45 p.m.

All Thursday events originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m. or later have been moved back an hour. The second half of Thursday’s program starts with the men’s javelin final at 5 p.m. and concludes with the men’s 10,000 meters at 10:09 p.m.

Other Thursday finals are the women’s triple jump (6:20 p.m.), women’s discus throw (6:50 p.m.) and women’s 10,000 (9:27 p.m.).

The schedule is unchanged on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with one exception. The women's 20-kilometer race walk starts one minute after the men's race at 6:46 a.m. on Sunday. The walks are held on a loop course outside the stadium.

The revised schedule is posted online at www.usatf.org/Events---Calendar/2017/USATF-Outdoor-Championships/Schedule.aspx.

Changes to schedule for the USATF Junior Championships, held in conjunction with the senior meet on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, are posted at www.usatf.org/Events---Calendar/2017/USATF-Junior-Outdoor-Track---Field-Championships/Schedule.aspx.

The field for the USATF Championships features 23 Olympic gold medalists, including Allyson Felix, Justin Gatlin, Brittney Reese, Christian Taylor, Matt Centrowitz, Michelle Carter, Ryan Crouser and Stephanie Brown Trafton.

The meet determines the makeup of Team USATF for the IAAF World Championships later this summer.

Tickets are available at www.sacsports.com/2017usatf.