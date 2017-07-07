Sathre, Frick Win 8th Annual Red, White & Boom! TC Half Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 11:08.

More than 3800 Compete in 13.1 Mile, Relay & 5K Races - Minneapolis, Minn. – July 4, 2017 – Defending champion and event record-holder Ben Sathre of St. Paul and Elizabeth Frick of Eagan won individual victories at this morning’s Red, White & Boom! TC Half Marathon, Relay & 5K. Sathre ran the 13.1 mile course in 1:10:14 to win the men’s title. Frick clocked 1:25:33 for the women’s crown; each earned $500 for their efforts.

“I just tried to have fun,” Sathre explained. “It’s all you can do when it’s hot and humid and it’s 6:30 in the morning.” In better conditions last year, Sathre ran 1:08:14 to establish his event record.

Rounding out the top-three in the men’s competition were Jesus Pardo Moreno of Segovia, Spain (1:13:05) and Nick Harris of Niwot, Colo. (1:13:35).

“I really enjoyed the trivia along the way,” women’s champion Frick said, referring to signs on the course that quizzed runners about American history. “I’m just thankful for a great day and great support.”

Rounding out the women’s top-three were Lauren Mitchell of Madison, Ala. (1:27:28) and Rachel Anderson of Hudson, Wisc. (1:27:33).

In the half marathon relay division, the team of Mike Haasken and Mike Bester took first in men’s completion with a time of 1:27:52. Candice Schneider and Kandace Schuft won the women’s relay crown in 1:38:40.

The 5K winners were Joe Louiselle of St. Anthony in 16:16 and Maddie Alm of Louisville, Colo. in 17:05.

A total of 3873 runners competed in the eighth annual event which took place under partly sunny skies and humid conditions with temperature in the high 70s. In keeping with its Independence Day theme, the event, staged at Father Hennepin Bluff Park along the Minneapolis riverfront, featured post-race hot dogs, ice cream, yard games, and a Slip N Slide.

“We were pleased host a fun filled race to help people celebrate Independence Day, Twin Cities In Motion Executive Director Virginia Brophy Achman said. “It gives me and our whole staff a lot of pleasure to see so many people enjoy an active holiday. We’re also honored that so many people choose to volunteer time on a holiday for the event.”

In addition to this morning’s event, another 200 runners from across the country competed in the virtual version of the event in recent days, designing their own courses where they chose to spend the holiday.

About Twin Cities In Motion (TCM): Twin Cities In Motion organizes the region’s premier running events, including the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon, a Top 10 U.S. Marathon. With a mission of promoting healthy lifestyles through running events and community outreach, TCM is proud to provide financial support to youth and professional athlete initiatives. Collectively, TCM and its charity partners that fundraise at TCM events give back more than $1 million annually to a variety of causes. For more information, visit us attcmevents.org, or find us on Facebook and on Twitter @tcmarathon.