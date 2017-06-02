Ryan Rutherford, Kevin Lewis Finish 1-2 at Brian Kraft 5k May 29; Team USA Minnesota Runners to Compete at Freihofer’s 5k June 3

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 05/30/2017 - 15:16.

Minneapolis/St. Paul – May 30, 2017 – Team USA Minnesota’s Ryan Rutherford and Kevin Lewis finished in first and second place at the annual Brian Kraft Memorial 5k at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on May 29. Rutherford crossed the line in 14:15, which was a course record, and Lewis was right behind in 14:18.

Also competing at the Memorial Day race was Rob Molke, who was sixth in 14:41, and training partners Alec Olson and Danny Docherty who finished fourth and fifth respectively in 14:33.

This coming weekend, Meghan Peyton and Jamie Cheever will travel to Albany, New York, to compete in the Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k on June 3. This will be the 39th edition of the race which starts at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern) in New York’s capital city.

On June 11, Meghan Peyton, Ryan Rutherford and Kevin Lewis will run the 10,000 meters at the Portland Track Festival which will be held on the campus at Lewis & Clark College in Oregon. The athletes are seeking qualifying times for the USA Outdoor Championships that are set for June 22-25 in Sacramento.

Peyton needs to run 32:25 or better in the 10,000m to qualify, while Rutherford and Lewis need to hit a time of 28:30 or better in the distance.

About Team USA Minnesota

Team USA Minnesota is based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Founded in 2001, the purpose of the training group is to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance running and to develop Olympians. The athletes are coached by Chris Lundstrom. Team USA Minnesota’s gold sponsor is Twin Cities In Motion. Its silver sponsors are the Houston Marathon Foundation and the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon. For more information, visit the team’s web site at www.teamusaminnesota.org.