Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Adds One-Mile Race to Event Line-up for 2018

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 07/26/2017 - 15:21.

More events offered for all levels of runners on race weekend - CLEVELAND (July 26, 2017) – Jack Staph, Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon executive race director, is excited to announce the May 19-20 line-up will now include a one-mile race. The event will be held on Saturday, May 19.

“This is a great way to introduce people to walking and/or running for fitness and enjoyment,” said Race Director Ralph Staph. “It’s a very popular distance and participants will be able to run it however they want. They can run it competitively to achieve a personal record, or run it with family and friends who are just starting to get into the sport of running. We want to offer more events for all levels of runners.”

Cost of the one mile run is $15 if you sign up Aug. 1-10, or $20 Aug. 11 up until the race is sold out. No registration will be accepted the day of the race. The event includes a cotton short-sleeved T-shirt and goody bag.

Want VIP treatment at the marathon? Check out the VIP Package. Up to 200 participants competing in the full, half, 10k or challenge series can select to upgrade to VIP. For just an additional $100 on top of the registration fee, in addition to all the swag, participants will get a Brooks Half-Zip Shirt, a parking pass for Sunday morning, a $25 Fleet Feet gift card, two additional drink tickets at the post-race Great Lakes Brewing Company 26.3 Mile Rock Party featuring Tito’s Vodka and speedy service at a special express line for packet pick-up at the Expo.

About the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon

The Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is in its 41st year of providing a fitness experience for all individuals who want to participate regardless of their abilities. The event offers a Kids’ Run, 1-mile, 5K, 8K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon – all of which participants can choose to run or walk. More than 350,000 runners have participated, generating more than $18 million annually to benefit the Cleveland community. clevelandmarathon.com