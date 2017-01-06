Rio Olympic Medalists Lilesa, Rupp and Dibaba Lead Stacked Fields at 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 01/04/2017 - 14:29.

Race Weekend to feature 13 2016 Olympians - HOUSTON (January 4, 2017) - The 45th edition of the Chevron Houston Marathon Race Weekend features stacked fields in both the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Houston Half Marathon. The 2016 Olympic marathon silver and bronze medalists, Feyisa Lilesa and Galen Rupp, respectively, and the women's Olympic marathon bronze medalist Mare Dibaba, lead the fields in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon with a total of 13 Rio Olympians entered in the two races. Race-day for the 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon isSunday, January 15.

"Superlatives are often risky, but we believe this is the most talented field our Elite Athlete Committee has ever assembled," said Chevron Houston Marathon Race Director and Board President Brant Kotch. "Three of our four defending champions are returning, but a superior performance will be necessary for any of them to repeat. In the one race without a defending champion, the men's half marathon, not only do we have our current race record-holder, a two-time champion and the 2016 Olympic marathon silver medalist, but we also have the American bronze medalist from those Games. These are loaded fields and we can't wait to see how the races play out."

Aramco Houston Half Marathon race record holder (59:22) and 2016 Olympic men's marathon silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa of Ethiopia leads the field in the men's half marathon. In his first race since winning the bronze medal in the Rio Olympic marathon, two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp will look to challenge Lilesa. Two-time Chevron Houston Marathon champion Bazu Worku will drop down in distance to race in the men's half marathon. Yigrem Demelash of Ethiopia, the fourth-place finisher in Rio over 10,000m who owns a half marathon personal best of 59:48; 2016 Aramco Houston Half Marathon third-place finisher Samsom Gebreyohannes of Eritrea; and 2016 U.S. 10,000m Olympian Leonard Korir, who won the 2016 NYC Half Marathon, are all also entered.

Kenyan Mary Wacera, the 2016 Aramco Houston Half Marathon champion, is the top contender in the women's half marathon. A two-time World Half Marathon Championships medalist, Wacera ran the fastest-ever women's half marathon on American soil in winning the 2016 race, moving to then-number nine on the all-time world list as she shattered the race record with a 66:29. Out to challenge her will be 2011 Chevron Houston Marathon champion Mamitu Daska of Ethiopia, who owns a personal best 66:27, and 2015 World Marathon Champion Mare Dibaba, who finished third in the 2016 Aramco Houston Half Marathon and went on to claim the bronze medal in the women's marathon at the 2016 Olympic Games. Sara Hall is the top American in the field and compatriot Jordan Hasay will be making her half marathon debut.

Ethiopian Biruktayit Degefa, the 2016 Chevron Houston Marathon champion, will return to defend her title in the women's marathon. She will be challenged by compatriots Meskerem Assefa, who has twice finished in the top three in Houston and Sechale Dalasa, who has twice finished in the top four in Houston. Former Rice University standout Becky Wade and Houston resident Mary Davies of New Zealand are also entered.

Two-time Chevron Houston Marathon defending champion (2015 and 2016) Birhanu Gedefa of Ethiopia returns to the field in 2017 to defend his titles, while the runner-up at the 2016 Chevron Houston Marathon, Yitayal Atanfu, is also entered. Also in contention will be 2016 World Half Marathon fourth-place finisher Abayneh Ayele of Ethiopia, who finished sixth at the 2016 Chicago Marathon and set a personal best 2:06:45 with his sixth place finish at the 2016 Dubai Marathon.

2017 Elite Fields in seed order:

Men's Half Marathon Feyisa Lilesa Gemechu Galen Rupp Yigrem Demelash Endale Samsom Gebreyohannes Gezahai Leonard Korir Hiskel Tewelde Ghebru Daniel Salel Loyioyio Silas Kipruto Fikadu Tsadik Temesgen Ejeressa Weldon Kirui Ben Chelimo Somikwo Luke Puskedra Aaron Braun Bazu Worku Hayla Tadese Tola Woldegeberel Girma Mercheso Jordan Chipangama Ben Bruce Scott Smith Bayron Piedra Ismail Ssenyange Sean Quigley George Alex Scott Fauble John Crain Aaron Dinzeo Robert Molke Ryan Rutherford Phillip Reid Eric Ashe Tyler Andrews Tom Anderson Andrew Epperson Parker Stinson Noah Droddy Luis Orta Kiya Dandena Patrick Rizzo Ryan Dohner Jonathan Peterson Thomas Toth Jovanny Godinez Rodriguez Eric Loeffler Luis Vargas Pardon Ndhlovu Matthew Sonnenfeldt Ian Butler Kevin Lewis Darren De Reuck Michael Crouch Tyler Mueller (pacer) Carlos Trujillo (pacer) Women's Half Marathon Mary Wacera Mamitu Daska Mare Dibaba Hurssa Hiwot Gebrekidan Gebremaryam Veronicah Nyaruai Wanjiru Gladys Yator Diane Nukuri Muliye Dekebo Haylemariyam Jordan Hasay Aliphine Tuliamuk Tigist Demisse Sara Hall Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet Madai Perez Dera Dida Yami Kellyn Taylor Joan Aiyabei Beverly Ramos Alia Gray Elvin Kibet Susanna Sullivan Natasha LaBeaud Kelsey Bruce Anna Weber Joanna Thompson Erin Burrett Maria Elena Calle Rosie Edwards Emma Polley Jamie Cheever Amanda Scott Kristen Arendt Ana Maria De Vries Kayla Atkinson Kristin Louderback Bria Wetsch Men's Marathon Birhanu Gedefa Chimdesa Abayneh Ayele Woldegiorgis Abrha Milaw Asefa Dominic Ondoro Yitayal Atanfu Zerihun Andualem Shiferaw Elkanah Kibet Robert Cheseret Birhanu Dare Kemal Tim Young Stephen Kersh Semereab Gebrekidan Jason Witt Will Nation Colin Leak Meng-Tsung (Steve) Chu Gregory Leak Aron Rono Jonny Hay Brian Atkinson Calum Neff (pacer) William Firfth (pacer) Women's Marathon Birkutayit Degefa Meskerem Assefa Wondimagegn Sechale Dalasa Adugna Rahma Tulsa Chota Mary Davies Mulu Melka Becky Wade Sarah Crouch Serkalem Abrha Yenenesh Tilahun Dinkesa Hanna Nosekno Rocio Cantara Hiruni Wijayaratne Nicole Dimercurio Colleen De Reuck

Established in 1972, the Houston Marathon Committee, Inc. (HMC) annually organizes the nation's premier winter marathon, half-marathon, and 5K. Over 250,000 participants, volunteers and spectators make Chevron Houston Marathon Race Day the largest single-day sporting event in Houston. A founding member of Running USA, the HMC is an IAAF bronze level event that retained Gold Certification from the Council of Responsible Sport and was awarded the AIMS Green Award for industry-leading sustainability initiatives. Race Weekend generates over $50 million in economic impact for the region annually. In 2016, the Run for a Reason Charity Program raised $2.3 million, while the Houston Marathon Foundation supported youth and community running initiatives. Host to 16 U.S. Half Marathon Championships since 2005 and the 1992 women's Olympic Trials Marathon, the HMC also conducted the 2012 men's and women's U.S. Olympic Trials Marathon.



