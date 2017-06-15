Reigning World and Diamond League Champions lead Team USATF selection process at 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 15:29.

(USATF) - INDIANAPOLIS -- Nine USATF athletes will enter the 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships in Sacramento with a leg up on the competition as wildcard selections for the IAAF World Championships.

The USATF Outdoor Championships, June 22-25, will serve as the selection event for the Team USATF roster for World Championships, to be contested August 4-13 in London. Each country is allowed up to three entries per event, with the IAAF allowing a fourth, “wildcard” entry to athletes who are defending World Outdoor or Diamond League champions. American “wildcard” nominees must compete in at least one round of competition at the USATF Outdoor Championships to claim their wildcard spot, but not necessarily in their wildcard qualifying event.

Television coverage of USATF Outdoor Championships will be available on NBCSN June 23, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, and on NBC June 24-25 from 4-6 p.m. ET. Live coverage of USATF Junior Outdoor Championships will be on USATF.TV. Fans can also catch live events through digital streaming platform NBC Sports Gold. Click here for a full streaming schedule.



Golden veterans lead the way with wildcards

Four defending world champions five Diamond League winners – and one athlete who is both a world champ and DL winner – are up for wildcards when competition begins in Sacramento. Included in the wildcard pool are 2016 Olympic gold medalists Christian Taylor (Fayetteville, Georgia), Allyson Felix (Los Angeles, California), Kerron Clement (La Porte, Texas) and Tianna Bartoletta (Tampa, Florida), silver medalist Joe Kovacs (Bethlehem, Pennsylvania) and bronze medalist LaShawn Merritt (Suffolk, Virginia).

American wildcards also include world record holder Keni Harrison (Clayton, North Carolina) and fellow Diamond League winners Erik Kynard (Toledo, Ohio) and Cassandra Tate (Hammond, Louisiana). Harrison broke a bone in her left hand during the IAAF Diamond League meet in Doha on May 5; should she be physically unable to compete in Sacramento, she may seek a medical waiver to claim her wildcard.

The 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships will feature all of Team USATF’s stars from the 2016 Olympic Games, where Americans had an historic, 32-medal performance, including gold medalists Michelle Carter (Ovilla, Texas), Ryan Crouser (Boring, Oregon), Dalilah Muhammad (Bayside, New York), Matthew Centrowitz (Arnold, Maryland), Jeff Henderson (Fayetteville, Arkansas) and more.

In addition, the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships will compete currently at Sacramento State June 22-24, featuring up-and-coming athletes ages 14-19

Sacramento State previously hosted USATF Outdoor Championships in 2014, and the U.S. Olympic Trials - Track & Field in 2000 and 2004. Sacramento was also recently announced as a finalist city for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials - Track & Field, along with Eugene, Oregon and Walnut, California.

The USATF Outdoor Championships is part of the 2017 Team USA Summer Champions Series, presented by Comcast. The Champions Series showcases numerous Olympic sports throughout the season, highlighting the year-round quest of Team USA athletes to compete at the Olympic Games.