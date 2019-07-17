Record breaking USATF Masters Outdoor Championships wrap up in Iowa

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 07/15/2019 - 18:04.

AMES, Iowa -- Masters athletes ages 30-96 broke seven world record and 13 American records over four days of competition at Bill and Karen Bergan Track at the Cyclone Sports Complex on the campus of Iowa State University.

Full results can be found here.

Getulio Echeandia Jr. (Southwest Sprinters Track Club) clocked a new 55-59 age group 400m hurdles world record crossing the line in 57.73. He also won the 400m on Saturday in 54.85. He returned to the track to close out the day helping the Southwest Sprinters Track Club to a nenr American record in the 50-54 4x400m relay with a time 3:32.86.

Florence Meiler (Sprinticity) claimed her second world record of the week clearing 1.50m/4-11 in 85-89 age group pole vault. Along with her two world records, Meiler set three American records in the 2000m steeplechase, discus and triple jump.

William Jankovic (Unattached) set a new American record in the 200m hurdles in the 85-89 age group crossing the line in 51.89. That victory for Jankovic was his 10th national title of the week after winning the pole vault (1.75m/5-8.75), discus (19.93m/72-3), javelin (22.02m/72-3), shot put (7.64m/25-0.75), pentathlon (2440pts), hammer (18.95m/62-2), high jump (1.00m/3-3.25), triple jump (4.92m/16-1.75) and 80m hurdles (21.49).

2018 USATF outdoor champion in the 800m, 1500m and 5000m, Sabra Harvey (Houston Striders) clocked her second American record of the week with a 5:59.18 1500m in the 70-74 division. Harvey set the American record in the 800m earlier this week with a time of 2:55.33.

2017 USATF Masters Hall of Fame inductee and indoor world record holder in the mile, Gary Patton (So Cal Track Club) swept the distance events in the 70-74 age group this week. Sunday morning he claimed the 1500m in 5:22.75 after winning the 800m (2:34.25) and 5000m (20:33.56) earlier in the week.

7 World Records (All records are pending ratification)

Sagedahl, Sherwood - M80 Pentathlon, 3787 points

Jakstiene, Neringa - W55 Pentathlon, 4594 points

Englert, Roy - W95 5000, 42:30.23

Meiler, Florence - W85 80 Hurdles, 26.98

Meiler, Florence - W85 Pole Vault, 1.50m/4-11

Lewellen, Harvey - M90 Hammer, 25.82m

Non-club W50 4x800m - Christine Olen, Aeron Arlin Genet, Terry Ballou, Lisa Valle - 10:14.64

13 American Records (All records are pending ratification)

Hartzler, Mary - W70 Hammer, 32.35m

Meiler, Florence - W85 2000 Steeple, 19:13.27

Meiler, Florence - W85 Discus, 16.82m

Meiler, Florence - W85 Triple Jump, 5.20m

Palacios, Antonio - M50 Long Jump, 6.49m

Jakstiene, Neringa - W55 Triple Jump, 10.02m

Jakstiene, Neringa - W55 Long Jump, 4.90m

Sabra Harvey - W70 800, 2:55.33

Sabra Harvey - W70 1500, 5:59.18

Jankovich, William - M85 200IH, 51.89

Non-club M75 80m Shuttle Hurdle Relay - Michael Burns, David Marovich, Howard Booth, Thomas Gomillion - 1:18.76

Club W65 4x100m - Bergen, Bowman, Jackson, Steele Matthews - 1:12.08

Club M50 4x400m - Winslow Jr., Wensel, Echeandia Jr. Mulazim - 3:32.86