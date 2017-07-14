Qualifying standards announced for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 07/12/2017 - 14:34.

(USATF) - INDIANAPOLIS -- USATF announced on Tuesday the qualifying standards for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon, as well as the selection criteria for Team USATF who will compete in the 2018 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain on March 24, 2018.

The qualifying standards for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon are as follows:









Event “A” “B” Men: Marathon 2:15:00 2:19:00 Half Marathon 1:04:00 Women: Marathon 2:37:00 2:45:00 Half Marathon 1:13:00

The proposed qualifying window for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon is September 1, 2017 - January 19, 2020 for marathon qualifying times and September 1, 2018 - January 19, 2020 for half marathon qualifying times.

There are additional opportunities for athletes to qualify for the Olympic Marathon Trials with the “A” standard, including athletes who win the overall USATF Running Circuit titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as the top six finishers for the 2019 USATF Marathon Championships. Full qualification procedures for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Marathon can be found here.

For the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships, one team position per gender will be selected based on the rank order finish from among the top three finishers at the 2017 USATF Half Marathon Championships on April 29, 2017. One team position per gender will be selected based on the rank order finish from among the top three finishers at the 2017 USATF 20 km Championships on September 4, 2017.

The remaining positions will be selected based on rank order from the combination of half marathon and 20 km performances, as determined by use of the Mercier lists, from USATF Certified races between September 1, 2017 and January 21, 2018.Full selection procedures for the 2018 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships can be found here.

