Olympian Bernard Lagat to Make Marathon Debut in Talented Men’s Field at TCS NYC Marathon

New York, August 23, 2018 – Five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat of the United States will make his highly anticipated marathon debut at the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 4, as the five-time world champion will join defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya to lead a men’s professional open division that features nine Olympians and three Abbott World Marathon Majors race champions.

Australia’s Kurt Fearnley will look for a record sixth New York City Marathon title in the men’s wheelchair division, joining previously announced defending champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland and past champions David Weir of Great Britain and Ernst van Dyk of South Africa in a field that includes 14 Paralympians and eight Abbott World Marathon Majors race winners.

“This year’s TCS New York City Marathon professional men’s fields will provide an impressive mix of veterans and young up-and-comers,” said Peter Ciaccia, president of events for NYRR and race director of the TCS New York City Marathon. “With a long history at our races in New York, both Bernard and Kurt will be looking to add to their list of remarkable accomplishments. Bernard is ready to test out new grounds by taking on the marathon distance, and Kurt is set to go after an unmatched sixth title. Both the open and wheelchair divisions on the men’s side are chocked full of storylines, bringing international talent from every corner of the globe to the world’s largest marathon right here in the five boroughs.”

Lagat, 43, has competed at every summer Olympics on the track since the Sydney 2000 Games, winning silver and bronze over 1500 meters in 2004 and 2000, respectively, when representing Kenya. He became a U.S. citizen in 2004 and began racing for Team USA the following year. In 2007, he became the first American to win an outdoor world championship gold medal over 1500 meters, making it the first Olympic or world championship gold in the event for the U.S. at the time since 1908, and followed that up with another gold over 5000 meters. In 2012, Lagat finished fourth in the 5000-meter race at the London Olympics, crossing the line 1.33 seconds behind Mo Farah after being tripped during the race. At the Rio 2016 Olympics, he was the oldest member of the U.S. track and field team at age 41, finishing fifth in the 5000-meter final. He has 11 world championship medals to his name in the 1500, 3000, and 5000-meter distances, including five golds. He is also the American record-holder in all three distances.

Lining up against Lagat and Kamworor will be a talented group of American and international runners that includes Ethiopia’s 2013 and 2015 Boston Marathon championLelisa Desisa and 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon runner-up Shura Kitata; Mexico’s two-time Olympian Juan Luis Barrios; Kenya’s 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru; and the United States’ four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman, Rio 2016 Olympian Jared Ward, 2018 Boston Marathon third-place finisher Shadrack Biwott.

Fearnley, 37, has won a record five New York City Marathon titles, including four consecutive from 2006 to 2009, and his event-record time of 1:29:22 from 2006 still stands. He has captured 13 individual medals across five Paralympic Games, including silver in the marathon and bronze in the 5000 meters at the Rio 2016 Games where he served as Australia’s co-captain. Fearnley has won two Paralympic marathon gold medals, two IPC Athletics World Championship marathon golds, and marathon races in London, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seoul, Rome, Paris, Sydney, and Port Elizabeth.

In the men’s wheelchair division, Fearnley will face fierce competition from Great Britain’s eight-time London Marathon champion Weir, South Africa’s 10-time Boston Marathon champion Van Dyk, Japan’s 2018 Tokyo Marathon winner Hiroyuki Yamamoto, and the United States’ five-time Paralympic medalist Josh George and world-record holder Daniel Romanchuk.

Quotes from top professional men racing the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon:

“I first competed in New York City in 2001 at the Millrose Games, and fell in love with the city on that trip. I’ve been back again and again, and now have eight Wanamaker Mile titles, five podium finishes at the Fifth Avenue Mile, and I set the U.S. 5000-meter indoor record there. A few years ago, I was able to watch the TCS New York City Marathon from one of the lead vehicles, and I knew that when I ran a marathon someday, I wanted it to be in New York. I’m so excited to return for this new challenge and hope to continue the success I’ve had there.”

-Bernard Lagat

“For 16 years New York City has been like a second home to me, and it’s where I’ve had some of the best races of my career. I’ve been training hard for this race in the mountains of Flagstaff with my friends Bernard (Lagat) and Juan Luis (Barrios), and we’re ready to put it all out there on November 4. May the best man win, baby.”

-Abdi Abdirahman

“Many people were surprised by my runner-up result in London in April, but I wasn’t. I am excited to run on the New York City course, where I hope I will join the names of the great Ethiopian marathon runners that came before me. My coach has a great history in New York, and he will have me ready for the course and the competition.”

-Shura Kitata

“The New York City Marathon has been a highlight of my year since I got my first start in 2005. I feel incredibly privileged to have won this race five times. Those wins are a jewel in my career. I’m always excited to be back on the TCS New York City Marathon start line. With the field as strong as I have ever seen it, a sixth win will be more challenging than ever, but always in the back of my mind.”

-Kurt Fearnley

Top Professional Men – Open Division

Name Personal Best Twitter Abdi Abdirahman, USA 2:08:56 @abdi_runs Juan Luis Barrios, MEX 2:10:55 @juanlbarrios Shadrack Biwott, USA 2:12:01 @skiptoob Ryan Blood, USA Debut @rblood13 Florent Caelen, BEL 2:12:51 Mizael Carrera, PUR 2:21:50 @MizCarrera Andrew Davies,GBR 2:15:11 @fellrunningandy Chris Derrick, USA 2:12:50 @CDerrickRun Lelisa Desisa, ETH 2:04:45 @LelisaDesisa Scott Fauble, USA 2:12:35 @scottfaubs Senbeto Geneti Guteta, ETH 2:11:12 Nicholas Hilton, USA 2:16:20 @nackhilton Geoffrey Kamworor, KEN 2:06:12 @kipsangkamworor Birhanu Dare Kemal, ETH 2:12:21 Shura Kitata, ETH 2:04:49 @ShuraKitata Bernard Lagat, USA Debut @lagat1500 Eric Loeffler, USA 2:16:50 @EricLoeffler262 Jonny Mellor, GBR 2:12:57 @jonnymellor9 Alex Monroe, USA Debut @alexmonroe10 Harbert Okuti, UGA 2:17:30 Tim Ritchie, USA 2:11:55 @TimRitchieWTD Alphonce Simbu, TAN 2:09:10 Scott Smith, USA 2:12:21 @scott_n_ready Festus Talam, KEN 2:06:13 Fikadu Girma Teferi, ETH 2:09:34 Chris Thompson, GBR 2:11:19 @Thommo10K Tamirat Tola, ETH 2:04:06 Daniel Wanjiru, KEN 2:05:21 @DanielWanjiru13 Jared Ward, USA 2:11:30 @jwardy21

Top Professional Men – Wheelchair Division

Name Personal Best Marathon Twitter Rafael Botello, ESP 1:22:09 @rafabotello79 Josh Cassidy, CAN 1:18:00 @JoshCassidy84 Kurt Fearnley, AUS 1:20:28 @kurtfearnley Josh George, USA 1:21:47 @jsgeorge Marcel Hug, SUI 1:18:04 @marcelerichug Simon Lawson, GBR 1:25:06 @_SL74 Aaron Pike, USA 1:22:09 Daniel Romanchuk, USA 1:26:26 Brian Siemann, USA 1:26:46 @bsiemann John Smith, GBR 1:31:44 Masazumi Soejima, JPN 1:18:50 Ernst van Dyk, RSA 1:18:04 @ErnstvanDyk Sho Watanabe, JPN 1:26:22 David Weir, GBR 1:26:17 @davidweir2012 Hiroyuki Yamamoto, JPN 1:19:32

The TCS New York City Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series made up of the world’s six largest and most renowned road races – the Tokyo, Boston, Virgin Money London, Bank of America Chicago, and TCS New York City Marathons. Points are allocated to the top five finishers in each race, with the top three men’s and women’s finishers in both the open and wheelchair divisions earning prize money.

The 2018 TCS New York City Marathon will be televised live on Sunday, November 4, on WABC-TV, Channel 7 in the New York tristate area from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, and for the rest of the nation on ESPN2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

About the TCS New York City Marathon

The TCS New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world and the signature event of New York Road Runners (NYRR), the world’s premier community running organization. The race is held annually on the first Sunday of November and includes over 50,000 runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to runners of all ages and abilities, including over 9,000 charity runners. Participants from approximately 140 countries tour the diverse neighborhoods of New York City’s five boroughs—Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Race morning also features the Rising New York Road Runners Youth Invitational at the TCS New York City Marathon, a race within Central Park that finishes at the same finish line being crossed hours later by the marathon field. More than one million spectators and 10,000 volunteers line the city’s streets in support of the runners, while millions more watch the globally televised broadcast. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, is the premier partner of NYRR and the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon. The 48th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is set for November 4, 2018. To learn more, visit www.tcsnycmarathon.org.