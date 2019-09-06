NOAH LYLES, MICHAEL NORMAN & JENNY SIMPSON HEADLINE COMPREHENSIVE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 09/06/2019 - 13:01.

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 5, 2019 –Current 200m world leader and U.S. champion Noah Lyles, current 400m world leader Michael Norman, and Olympic 1500m bronze medalist Jenny Simpson headline comprehensive Track & Field programming across NBC Sports this week.

NBC Sports Gold Presents Live Coverage of IAAF Diamond League Track & Field Final from Brussels, Belgium, Tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 6 at 12:20 p.m. ET

NBC Presents Live Coverage of 5th Avenue Mile this Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN Presents “The Match: USA vs. Europe Track & Field” Next Mon., Sept. 9 & Tues., Sept. 10

All Olympic Sports Coverage Televised and Streamed Across NBC Sports Platforms is Presented by Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

The IAAF Diamond League track and field season concludes this weekend with the second leg of the two-stop Diamond League Finals in Brussels, Belgium. Lyles, who has the world’s fastest time in 2019 in the 200m, won the 2019 Diamond League title in the 100m last week. This weekend, he can become the first man to win the Diamond League title in both distances if he wins the 200m. Norman, who holds the world’s fastest time in 2019 in the 400m, will also compete this weekend, as well as Keni Harrison, 2016 Diamond League champion and world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Live coverage of the IAAF Diamond League track and field finals begin tomorrow, Friday, September 6 at 12:20 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN presents coverage tomorrow at 11 p.m. ET. NBC also presents coverage on Saturday, September 7 at 3 p.m. ET. Click herefor the full schedule.

In addition, Jenny Simpson will compete for an unprecedented eighth win (and seventh straight) at the 5th Avenue Mile in New York City this weekend. In 2017, Simpson set the event record with a time of 4:16.60. The men’s race will likely be highlighted by New Zealand’s two-time Olympic medalist Nick Willis, who aims for a record fifth title.

Live coverage of the 5th Avenue Mile begins this Sunday, September 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports Gold.

Following this weekend’s extensive track and field programming, NBCSN presents coverage of “The Match: USA vs. Europe Track and Field” on Monday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Noon ET. The two-day track meet in Minsk, Belarus showcases some of the top U.S. athletes as against top European athletes.

Coverage on NBCSN will livestream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. All Olympic sports coverage televised and streamed across NBC Sports platforms is presented by Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.