The Nike Cross Nationals is comprised of 8 Regional Qualifying meets and the National Finals in Portland. The new Nationals course at Glendoveer Golf Course will offer athletes a premium, challenging championship venue for putting it all on the line.

The course at Glendoveer offers spectators great viewing options whether they want to follow the race around the course or sit in the grandstands near the finish line. For those not able to make the event in person, a live webcast feed of the event will run on nikecrossnationals.com

Fields of 22 7-person clubs and an additional 45 individuals (male and female) will lay it all on the line in the quest for the sport's biggest prize, the coveted Winged Goddess of Victory statue.

NXN RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, December 3, 2016

Glendoveer Golf Course, Portland OR

9:30am: Webcast Starts

10:05am: Girls' Championship Race

11:35am: Boys' Championship Race

12:34pm: NRC Community Race (Info here)

12:40pm: Marathon Kids Miler (Info here)

* Awards to follow each race

* Schedule subject to change

NXN COACHES CLINIC

Date: December 3, 2016

Time: 4:30pm to 6pm

Location: Stanford Theater, Tiger Woods Center, Nike

*Admission is free and is open to all cross country coaches.

OFFICIAL SPONSORS

Nike is proud to have Alaska Airlines and Gatorade as official sponsors of the 2016 Nike Cross Nationals.

