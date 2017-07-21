News from around the World (JULY 20, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 07/21/2017 - 11:02.

Bolt´s farewell one day meeting, Van Niekerk for Johnson´s meet record - MONACO (MON): It will be a special celebration of 30 years of EBS Herculis meeting (new sponsor from Slovenia in the name of the meet for this year) because Usain Bolt will run his last one day meeting. But also Wayde Van Niekerk in the 400 m and Kendra Harrison in the 100 m hurdles with Mariya Lasitskene in high jump.

Event by event

Men

100 m: Bolt trained well recently, but also Simbine, Ujah (Rabat winner), Young and Belcher clocked sub 10 this year.

400 m: Van Niekerk against the time, WL and MR possible, in shape also Makwala and Thebe.

800 m (non DL): NCAA Champ Korir in DL debut, expectations on Bosse, recently winning also Tuka.

1500 m: Huge field with Manangoi and Kwemoi with WL holder Cheruiyot, what is the shape of Kiprop? First sub 3:30 of the year expected.

Steeple: Conseslus is questionable, Jager first time this year in top race, is Birech going to win?

PV: Lavillenie full of motivation, but Lisek has the shape too.

JT: German duo Rohler and Vetter expected to rule. Will Vadlejch finally come with a big one? Meet record of German Hecht 90.20 dates back to 1996.

4x100 m: US testing against Canada with De Grasse.

Women

200 m: Should be clear for Ta Lou, NCAA Champ Jefferson after Lausanne in second pro race.

800 m: Can somebody be close to Semenya? Hassan stepping down.

3000 m: Obiri for a fast time, Muir has the same goal. WL 8:39.21 should go.

100mH: Harrison in fast shape should be unbeatable. Meet record 12.42 by Gail Devers under threat.

400mH (non DL): US trio Little, Spencer, Carter against the rest.

HJ: Lasitskene thinks about another top height. Her WL is 206, MR 204.

TJ: American duel Ibarguen vs Rojas.

4x100 m: Which one of US teams will win?

HERCULIS NEWS

MONACO (MON): After setting new figures at 400m last year, Olympic one-lap champion Wayde van Niekerk has responded to whether he thinks he could break Usain Bolt’s world 200m record of 19.19. Asked ahead of his appearance at the Monaco Diamond League whether he could attack another “unbeatable” world record after his revision of Michael Johnson’s 25-year-old mark, the man who this year also broke the American’s world 300m best said: “I don’t believe in unbeatable any more. I’m just going to go out and do me.” Van Niekerk also confirmed a 42 time is in his mind. "It will come when it should come, I m not thinking about it."

MONACO (MON): Mariya Lasitskene admitted she is not thinking about the World record. "I just want to high jump, record is not in my mind."

MONACO (MON): Renaud Lavillenie would be satisfied with 590+ result on Friday. "I can jump now from 20 steps approach, my shape is growing in right time."

MONACO (MON): World record holder Kendra Harrison is ready for a fast time on Friday. "I know the track is fast, lets try for a top time."

Smerdova wins girls walk

GROSSETO (ITA, Jul 20): Competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, Yana Smerdova won the first gold medal of the European U20 Championships with gold in the 10,000m walk in 47:19.69 from Germany’s Teresa Zurek (47:33.20) and Turkey’s Meryem Bekmez (48:33.88) while the first evening session concluded with the 10,000m won by Romania’s Dorin Andrei Rusu in 31:08.86. Switzerland’s Geraldine Ruckstuhl leads the first day of the heptathlon with 3646 points from Britain’s Niamh Emerson (3576) and Ukraine’s Alina Shukh (3566) with Austria’s Sarah Lagger fifth (3512). The fastest qualifiers for the 100m finals are Italy’s Filippo Tortu (10.39) and Germany’s Keshia Kwadwo (11.49) while the fastest qualifiers in the 400m heats were Poland’s Tymoteusz Zimny (46.65) and Ukraine’s Anastasia Bryzhina (52.66). Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen eased into the 1500m final in 3:45.22. Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou was the best in long jump qualification with first jump of 780.

Ayana selected

MONACO (MON): Olympic winner Almaz Ayana is ready to compete but was not allowed by Ethiopian federation to run the 3000 m in Monaco. Per her management company Global Sports Communication she will run in both events 5000 m and 10 000 m in London.

OTHER NEWS

BERLIN (GER): Wilson Kipsang will return to the German city where he set his world marathon record in 2013 to take on the already announced world No.1 Eliud Kipchoge. As also revealed today, the BMW Berlin Marathon on September 31 is set to include six sub-2:24 female runners in its line-up, led by 2015 winner (2:19:25) Gladys Cherono. Also there will be 2012 winner Abede Kebede (2:20:30), Amane Biriso (PB: 2:20:48), Valary Aiyabei (2:21:57), Gulume Tollesa (2:23:12) and Meseret Mengistu (2:23:26).

CHICAGO (USA): 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay will headline the American challenge at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 8. Rupp will contest his fourth marathon after his 2016 Olympic trials win and second in Boston 2017. Sam Chelanga, Luke Puskedra and Jeffrey Eggleston are among the other leading male contenders. Against Hasay, who clocked an impressive 2:23:00 debut in Boston, will be Becky Wade and Sarah Crouch. Jean Benoit-Samuelson, the 1984 Olympic marathon champion, will attempt to run a sub-three at age 60.

NAIROBI (KEN): Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto remained in the start list of Herculis overnight. He will decide on Friday morning whether to compete at EBS Herculis meeting. “I decided to race in Rabat to gauge how it will react. But it was wise to leave the race and try to get healthy,” he said.

WINDHOEK (NAM): Former top sprinter Frank Fredericks will appeal his suspension by the IAAF, reports Namibian.com.

BEIJING (CHN): China has named a 46-strong team to compete in the World Championships, according to Xinhua news agency. Rio Olympic fourth-placer in the shot Gong Lijao and world indoor triple jump champion Dong Bin will be among the top medal hopefuls. High jumper Zhang Guowei, sprinter Su Bingtian and race walker Liu Xiuzhi are other prominent athletes on the team.

DELHI (IND): India is considering bidding for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, according to insidethegames website. New Delhi, host of the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is understood to be the city being considered for such a bid and for the 2030 Asian Games.

MANNHEIM (GER): Olympic 200m fourth-placer Adam Gemili, who despite struggling with injury has been picked for Britain’s 4x100m squad at the Worlds, will test his fitness over 100m at the MTG Mannheim meeting on Saturday.

MONACO (MON): The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of eight Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended. They are high jumpers Ilya Ivanyuk and Danyil Lysenko, hammer throwers Sergey Litvinov, Sofia Palkina and Valeriy Pronkin, walker Vladislav Sarayking, steeple runner Yekaterina Sokolenko and pole vaulter Alyona Lutkovskaya.

MOSCOW (RUS): “I had two very hard years behind me. Two years of waiting and hoping and today is the day when this awful experience is over. This year I lost my focus on my training, because it is very hard to keep the string in tension without a goal in the head. Now the goal is clear, I have to be prepared for London! I'm really hoping that the Anti-Doping progress in my country will grow and our federation can be part of the international community as fast as possible. I have to say that our federation is now on the right way,” World finalist in men hammer Sergey Litvinov posted in his Facebook after receiving the IAAF permission to compete internationally in neutral status.

MOSCOW (RUS): High jump Youth Olympic winner 2014 Danyil Lysenko said that the IAAF permission to compete internationally as neutral athlete became unexpected for him. “Now I have to discuss my further plans with coach. Of course, I would like to perform at the London Worlds. That’s main goal. I hope, that with my season results [234 PB on June 22 – third in the World season list] I’ll be able to be close to medal stand at the World Championships, but, certainly, I would like to come up higher,” Lysenko told R-Sport.

RESULTS

OSLO (NOR, Jul 19): Amalie Ieul won the 400 m hurdles in fast 55.74 at Sommerstevne at Bislett Stadium. Second Line Kloster 56.39. Iuel also won the 200 m in 23.93 (-0.2). Tonje Angelsen cleared 190 in high jump.

SZOMBATHELY (HUN, Jul 19): At throwing meet Robert Szikszai won discus 62.69 and in hammer Bence Pasztor 74.02 and Slovak Nikola Lomnicka 68.90.

SEINAJOKI (FIN, Jul 20): First day of Finnish championships had Aleksi Ojala winning the 20 km walk in 1:23:16.

PALANGA (LTU, Jul 20): Rytis Sakalauskas won the 100 m in 10.33 (+0.6) during first day of Lithuanian championships. But the best result was the 68.04 by Andrius Gudzius in discus. Airine Palsyte cleared 185 in high jump and Zinaida Sendriute 60.50 in discus.

PROVO (USA, Jul 18): Sweden´s Niklas Arrhenius won here with 65.72 in discus.

JELGAVA (LAT, Jul 18): Rolands Strobinders got 83.42 javelin win here.

GREENVILLE (USA, Jul 19): Olympic medalist Sandi Morris won a special street pole vault meet here with 475 cm.

LIMASSOL (CYP, Jul 20): Apostolos Parellis achieved 65.13 in discus at Cyprus Games. Natalia Evangelidou clocked 2:02.49 in the 800 m. From tilastopaja.

SHORELINE (USA, Jul 19): Hannah Fields won here the 800 m in 2:00.97, Brannon Kidder topped the 1500 m in 3:39.39.

CORRECTIONS

LEIRIA (POR): This weekend Portugal Clubs Championships will be here

KOLN (GER): Edgar Rivera was the high jumper from Mexico, Luis is his brother and long jumper.