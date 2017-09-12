News From Around the World - EME NEWS (SEPT 11, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 09/12/2017 - 14:42.

Athens marathon expects 50 000 runners - ATHENS (GRE): The 35th edition of the “Athens Marathon. The Authentic” takes place on Sunday, November 12, beginning as ever from the coastal town of Marathon and leading elite and mass runners on the challenging course into the heart of Athens and the finish line in the marble arena of the Panathenaic Stadium. Prior to the marathon’s start on the second Sunday morning in November, the spotlight will be shared with the 11th International “Marathon Symposium” of the AIMS, organised by SEGAS. The venue for the annual meeting of more than 60 race directors from around the world has become an ideal match since AIMS moved its headquarters to Athens in 2011. Athens will also host the 11th AIMS Best Marathon Runner Awards Gala, with the best male and female runner over the classic distance in 2017 being decided by the votes of the more than 400 AIMS members. This year over 50,000 runners are expected to register for the various events in the Greek capital. They will include a record of at least 18,500 who will run the classic marathon with more than 8,500 of them arriving in Athens from over 100 countries. From Race News Service.

OTHER NEWS

NAIROBI (KEN): The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has declared Kenya fully compliant with the international code, informs the Daily Nation. “We have reviewed all the documents provided and concluded that you have successfully addressed all critical and important corrective actions as outlined in the Final Audit Report,” wrote lead auditor Kevin Haynes to the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK). They were required to focus on the training of Blood Collection Officers and set up a anti-doping education work plan which would document and coordinate all education activities, including values-based education. Haynes added WADA will continue to monitor the implementation of their reforms to their national anti-doping programme.

ASHGABAT (TKM): A refugee team made up of five athletes will take part in the Asian Indoor Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan from 17-27 September, informs organisers. The team is comprised of Paulo Amotun Lokoro (1500m), Wiyual Puok Deng (400m), Gai Yang Tap (800m), Ukuk Uthoo Bul (3000m), and Yiech Pur Biel (800m) and they will be helmed by Chef de Mission Tegla Loroupe. “I’m especially looking forward to engaging with young athletes in Ashgabat, and to talk with women there about what sports can do for women. It is very important to me. The refugee team delegation wants to thank the government of Turkmenistan for this special invitation,” said Loroupe. The team is currently training in Ngong, Kenya ahead of the championships.

KINGSTON (JAM): Nesta Carter, who failed a retest for a banned substance at the 2008 Olympics, will have his appeal against that disqualification heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on 15 November, informs NBC Olympics. Carter claimed last year he “had never ingested or taken a substance known as or containing methylhexaneamine.” Carter helped Jamaica to the 4x100m title at the 2008 Olympics before the team including Usain Bolt were collectively stripped of their titles.

ANGERS (FRA): World 800m champion Pierre Ambroise-Bosse says he is recovering well from an assault suffered two weeks ago in a casino car park that is being investigated by police, reports AFP. "I'm much better. I wasn't like that two weeks ago. Things, on the surface, have quite quickly subsided because the human body, when you're fit, works hard," Bosse said at the DecaNation event press conference.

MOSCOW (RUS): Two-time world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene has said the world record isn’t her foremost focus, informs R-Sport. "I do not understand why, when I jumped to 2.06m, everyone thinks that 2.10m is just around the corner. They are huge heights, I set myself up for personal records,” she said.

KYIV (UKR): Alina Shukh and Yulia Levchenko were presented with awards at the Day of Physical Culture and Sport which was celebrated in Kyiv on Saturday, informs FLAU. Shukh was presented with the European Athletics commemorative plaque for her world and European indoor U20 pentathlon record by Sergey Bubka. “I set my first world U20 indoor record in Zaporizhia, but the arena wasn’t certified there. In a week I did it again in Tallinn. I like that arena, it is very cozy. If you are really ready and in a good shape, you can do your best there,” said Shukh. After winning a silver medal in the high jump in London, Levchenko was named as the best sportsperson and her coach Iryna Pustovoyt as the best coach of the month August in Ukraine.

BELFAST (GBR): World 1500m sixth-placer Laura Weightman hopes to be selected for the 5000m for England at the Commonwealth Games next spring, she told fastrunning.com. Having run the selection standard with 15:08.24 on her debut this year, she said: “I just fancy a new challenge. I ran my first 5000m this year in Oxy. I thought 15:08 was a pretty cool debut. It’s something different, to refresh yourself.”

DARWIN (AUS): Silas Kiplagat will headline the field for the Lottoland Mitchell St $1M Mile on Sunday. A A$1M (US$804,000) bonus is being offered to either winner who breaks the track world records on the out-and-back road course. Ryan Gregson, Kazuyoshi Tamogami and Ryunosuke Hayashi will also compete, while Genevieve LaCaze goes in the women’s race.

LAUSANNE (SUI): European Athletics Plaque of Merit will be awarded to one of the most respected athletics statisticians and historians Roberto Quercetani of Italy. The founding member of statisticians association ATFS celebrated on May 3 his 95th birthday. Informs FIDAL.

LIMA (PER): Insidethegames informs that Association of National Olympic Commmittees of Africa (ANOCA) President Lassana Palenfo has been accused of misleading the organisation's membership as the row over the disputed election in May continues. Djibouti National Olympic Committee (CNOSD) President Aicha Garad Ali claimed Palenfo had "introduced more confusion" after he wrote a letter in response to calls from them for an Extraordinary General Assembly (EGA) to be held in Prague in November. Hamad Kalkaba Malboum (also IAAF Vice President), Palenfo's only challenger in the election for President, was barred from standing by the ANOCA Executive Committee. The IOC Ethics Commission refused to interfere and instead told ANOCA to rectify the issue internally.

RESULTS

WARSZAWA (POL, Sep 10): Saudi Arabian Mazen Al-Yasen won here the 400 m in 45.80. New PB for the 21 years old runner.

KARLSTAD (SWE, Sep 9): Discus World leader Daniel Stahl achieved here 62.26, he won also shot put with 18.68. His outdoor best is 19.38.

WATERLOO (USA, Sep 9): Kenyans Sammy Rotich and Diana Kipyokei both set course records at the Part to Park Half-Marathin in 1:03:32 and 1:09:43. Kipyokei would also win the City of Lakes Half-Marathon the next day. From RRW.

MINNEAPOLIS (USA, Sep 10): Kenya's Diane Kipyokei won her second race of the weekend at the 36th Jeff Winter City of Lakes Half-Marathon, also in course-record time 1:14:16. Men winner Evans Kurui got 1:06:19. From RRW.

VANNES (FRA, Sep 10): A repeat victory At the 43rd Semi-Marathon d´Auray for Susan Kipsang 1:14:59, with Chaltu Dida Negasa again finishing second 1:15:05. Getinet Mele Gedamu won men in 1:03:49 ahead of Kenyan Felix Kirui 1:03:51 and Lazarus Too 1:03:53. In the 17th edition of the 10 km Mekdes Woldu also repeated her 2016 win, but ran much faster 34:47 than her 36:32 of last year. From RRW.

BURNLEY (AUS, Sep 19): Olympian Lisa Weightman used Burnley Half Marathon as a tune-up for next month's Bank of America Chicago Marathon, handily winning the women's race in 1:11:15. Liam Adams was the best male in 1:04:55. From RRW.

PORDENONE (ITA, Sep 10): Yassine Rachik one day after getting Italian 10km road title won the 36th Giro Podistico Int'l Città di Pordenone at 6.92 km with 20:24. Second Andrew Mangata 20:38 and third Robert Kirui 20:47. Vivian Jerop was the best woman at 5.19 km in 17:32 three seconds ahead of Rwanda´s Celine Iranzi 17:35. From RRW.

POTCHEFSTROOM (RSA, Sep 9): Glenrose Xaba won two races at South African CC Champions. The 4 km in 13:59 and 10 km in 35:52. On the men side wins for Mthobisi Baloyi 11:44 (4 km) and Precious Mashele 30:32 (10 km). From Carole Fuchs.

KIEL (GER, Sep 10): Maya Rehberg won the 30th Kiellauf at 10.4 km in 38:03.

SAD NEWS

KINGSTON (JAM): Jamaican 21.08 200 m runner Jordon Scott has died at the age of 21 in a vehicle collision which also left World Championships relay runner and MVP team-mate Michael Campbell injured, the Jamaica Observer reports. Campbell, who handed on to Usain Bolt in the 4x100m heats in London, was said to be in a stable condition after having to be pulled from the wreckage following the incident in the early hours of Sunday. Jermaine Mason, a former MVP athlete who competed for Britain in the high jump, died earlier this year after a motorcycle crash.