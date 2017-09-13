News From Around the World - EME NEWS (SEPT 10, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 09/11/2017 - 14:41.

Farah commited to London Marathon 2018 - LONDON (GBR): Mo Farah confirmed he will run the Virgin Money London Marathon next year (April 22), the first step in his new road career. He has competed there twice before, dropping out as planned in 2013 and running 2:08:21 for eighth in 2014. “When I decided to concentrate solely on the roads from 2018 I knew that I wanted this to be my first marathon,” said Farah. “The London Marathon has been a great supporter of me over the years. It doesn’t feel that long ago that I was running the Mini Marathon and in my early years the London Marathon provided me with crucial funding support.”

Farah and Keitany

SOUTH SHIELDS (GBR, Sep 10): Mo Farah took a record fourth consecutive title at the Simplyhealth Great North Run half-marathon. Clocking 60:06 on the point-to-point, downhill course, he broke away from Jake Robertson (60:12) only in the last 200m. Feyisa Lilesa was third with 61:32. He told the BBC: “That was really, really tough. I’m sore everywhere. I’ve never been this sore. I think it’s a lack of training. Four miles to go I was just hanging on, gritting my teeth. Two miles and he got closer and I managed to believe myself and said, ‘Dig, dig’. And I thought if I could just sit on him, at the end I could sprint.” Mary Keitany missed her course record by 20 seconds as she dominated the women’s race. Her 65:59 was the fourth quickest ever in this race and her 10th sub-67 half. Vivian Cheruiyot was second in 67:44 and Caroline Kipkirui was third with 69:52.

Simpson and Willis

NEW YORK (USA, Sep 10): Jenny Simpson took a sixth title at the Fifth Avenue Mile, tying PattiSue Plumer’s course record with 4:16.6. Her fifth win in succession came after Jess Judd took the $1000 first-at-halfway bonus (2:10). She led home Laura Weightman (4:17.6) as Judd (4:18.3) was third. Next came Brenda Martinez (4:18.4) and Eilish McColgan (4:19.2). Nick Willis took the men’s title for the fourth time and in beating Chris O’Hare into second reversed the result from four days earlier at the Hoka One One Long Island Mile. Willis was timed at 3:51.3 and O’Hare 3:52.0. Third was Ben Blankenship (3:52.3) and next were Adel Mechaal (3:52.6) and Colby Alexander (3:52.6). Craig Engels took the halfway prize.

ROAD RESULTS

WROCLAW (POL, Sep 10): Abel Kiprop won the 35th PKO Wroclaw Marathon with 2:13:36, missing the course record by eight seconds. Robert Wambua was second with 2:14:27. Stellah Barsosio won the women’s race with 2:28:14, nearly 10 minutes clear.

MUNSTER (GER, Sep 10): Paul Maina took the win in the 16th Munster Marathon with 2:11:22 (debut). In second was Duncan Koech (2:12:06) and third Joseph Munyoki (2:12:17). First woman was Rose Maru (2:33:05), who was 54 seconds clear of runner-up Eunice Kioko (2:33:59) as Hisae Yoshimatsu was third with 2:36:02. Nearly 10 000 runners were registered.

HAMBURG (GER, Sep 10): James Kibet won the Hamburg Alsterlauf 10k in 28:30, finishing 13 seconds clear of Charles Maina. Ezra Kering was third in 29:28. Mary Winanu took the women’s honours, clocking 31:20 as Joyce Kiplimo was next in 32:29, followed by Tabitha Gachia (33:08).

VILNIUS (LTU, Sep 10): In the Vilnius Marathon, Dzmitry Hryhoryeu and Mariia Hudak took the wins with 2:26:58 and 2:48:58.

TALLINN (EST, Sep 10): Kiprotich Kirui was more than seven minutes clear in in the Tallinn Marathon in a course record 2:09:22. Second Dickson Terer 2:17:30. Argo Joesoo as fourth won the Estonian title 2:28:15. Olga Andrejeva won women category in 2:51:06.

BUDAPEST (HUN, Sep 10): Biwot Wycliffe Korir won the 32nd Wizz Air Budapest Half-marathon in 66:52 as Zita Kacser was top woman in 76:58 (also national title). Gaspar Csere won men title in 67:18.

MINSK (BLR, Sep 10): Hilary Kimaiyo won the Minsk Half-marathon in 63:19 as Jima Bekele (64:23) was second. Ludmila Liakhovich was first woman in 73:53, just ahead of runner-up Nina Savina (74:14) and Maryna Damantsevich third 74:22. More than 30 000 runners took part.

TAIYUAN (CHN, Sep 10): Chemtai Rionotukei broke the course record with 2:29:36 in the Taiyuan Marathon with Jabore Abayechew second in 2:30:11. Ayelu Abebe Hordofa was third in 2:34:51. Azmeraw Bekele took a tighter men’s race in 2:12:49. Andrew Kimutai was four seconds adrift in second, followed by Evans Sambu (2:13:03).

TORONTO (CAN, Sep 10): 2012 Olympian Cam Levins won the Canadian 5k Championships, running 14:21 to beat Evans Esselink by three seconds. Kyle Grieve was third with 14:27. Andrea Seccafien defended her women’s title in 15:52 (15:51.1), with Jessica O’Connell (15:51.7) having same rounded-up time. Sasha Gollish was third with 16:16.

BUENOS AIRES (ARG, Sep 10): Home Argentinian win for Florencia Borelli at Buenos Aires half marathon in national record 1:11:57. Paul Lonyangata from Kenya topped men in 1:01:28 ahead of Simon Muthoni 1:02:32 and Clement Langat 1:04:16. Around 22 000 runners participated. Borelli also qualified for World HM Championships 2018 in Valencia as did the best home male runners, 6th Mariano Mastromarino.

BARCELONA (ESP, Sep 10): Moroccan Ibrahim Ezzaidouny with 31:45 and Marta Galimany 34:39 (course record) were the winners of the La Cursa Barca 2017 at the 10 km. Some 3500 runners participated.

DALMINE (ITA, Sep 9): Italian road 10 km champion was Yassine Rachik who won in 28:45. Second Ahmed El Mazoury 28:47 and third Marco Salami 28:50. Fatna Maraoui won the women title in 33:10 over Sara Dossena 33:13 and Anna Incerti 33:39.

ORUNA DE PIELAGOS (ESP, Sep 10): Kenyan Kiprono Menjo was the best in the 31st Medio Maraton Bajo Pas - Ayto die Pielagos in 1:03:41. Women winner Pamela Cherotich clocked 1:13:46.

BALIKESIR (TUR, Sep 10): Esma Aydemir was the best in the Ismail Akcay Road race at 12 km in 43:44 ahead of Kenyan Betty Chekpwony 44:22. Kimutai Kiplimo was the best male runner in 37:04.

WIEN (AUT, Sep 9): Top Austrian miler Andreas Vojta won the inaugural road mile in Vienna with 4:14, women winner was Czech runner Kristina Maki 4:43.

MONZA (ITA, Sep 10): Anna Incerti got 35:36 best 10 km women time at Mezza di Monza. Ukrainian Sofia Yaremchuk was the best at the half marathon distance in 73:14.

TRACK RESULTS

FUKUI (JPN, Sep 10): Final day of Japanese University Championships had Yume Kitamura winning the women 800 m in 2:00.92 what was not only new meet record but also Japan U23 record. Men 800 m winner Takumi Murashima also achieved championships record 1:47.92. Another meet record in women heptathlon Yuki Yamasaki 5550 points. Yoshihiro Watanabe won the 400 m hurdles in 49.80 and Taio Kanai 110 m hurdles in windy 13.46 (+3.0). In the 200 m final personal bests for top two, Yuki Koike 20.58 (+1.6) and Yusuke Tanaka 20.62. Ryochi Akamatsu cleared 221 in high jump and Ryohei Yamamaoto won with one valid jump 16.77 (+2.7) the triple.

PLZEN (CZE, Sep 10): Czech team titles again for men of Dukla Praha and women from USK Praha. Petr Svoboda clocked 13.61 (-1.1) in the 110 m hurdles, Kristina Maki won 800 m and 1500 m in 2:04.81 and 4:38.64. Radek Juska was the best in long jump (768, -2.1) and then improved to 15.18 (-0.8) in triple as second. Also high jump European U20 Champion Michaela Hruba tried triple with 12.93 (-2.4) as second behind Slovak Dana Veldakova 13.19 (-1.9). Ladislav Prasil won shot 19.33, Nikol Ogrodnikova javelin 57.19 and Denisa Rosolova 400 m 53.67. Anezka Drahotova clocked 22:24.30 in the 5000 m walk.

OPAVA (CZE, Sep 9): At qualification for top group of Czech Clubs League women of Dukla Praha advanced. Their main points scorer was Zuzana Hejnova with 13.50 (-2.6) at 100 m hurdles and 53.00 in the 400 m. In this event second Lada Vondrova 54.31 and third World U18 Champion Barbora Malikova 54.99.

TORVA (EST, Sep 10): Magnus Kirt achieved at Kirdi Memorial 82.48 in javelin. Gerd Kanter won discus with 61.90 ahead of Martin Kupper 61.06.

NOVA GORICA (SLO, Sep 10): Martina Ratej won javelin at Slovenian Cup finals with 57.31. U20 talent Agata Zupin clocked 53.72 in the 400 m.

SZEKESFEHERVAR (HUN, Sep 10): World medalists won their events during second day of Hungarian team championships final. Balazs Baji 13.74 (-1.1) at 110 m hurdles and Anita Marton 18.19 in shot put (she also won discus on Saturday with 57.28). In women hammer Reka Gyuratz 68.71.

LINKOPING (SWE, Sep 10): Bianca Salming won the national heptathlon title with 5883 and improved in high jump to 190.

GEISLINGEN (GER, Sep 9): At pole vault meet in rain Mareks Arents from Latvia cleared 526 to win.

LAUSANNE (SUI, Sep 10): European U20 110 m hurdles champion Jason Joseph came close to his national junior record with 13.325 at the U20 Championships. 400mHurdles European champion Yasmin Giger won the 400 m in 53.93. Combined events talent Geraldine Ruckstuhl won on Sunday three events, 14.07 at 100 m hurdles, 181 in high jump and 13.11 in shot put.