News From Around the World - EME NEWS (JULY 27, 2017)

LONDON NEWS - NAIROBI (KEN): David Rudisha is satisfied with his final preparations for the World Championships where he will defend his title, informs Citizen Digital. “The preparations have been going on well since we reported in camp. I’m happy with the training since this is a very crucial time for us as we make the final preparations. I have been working on endurance, speed and some good track sessions just to make sure that we have everything balanced. The preparations have been good and we’re all up for this,” he said.

NAIROBI (KEN): Former world champion Eunice Sum has said she didn’t report to the pre-World Championships training camp due to the delay in the processing of her travel documents which also prevented her from taking part in the Monaco Diamond League, informs the Daily Nation. "I have not reported to the camp since there has been confusion regarding my passport. I have not received my passport since applying for a visa to the United Kingdom. I was to run in Monaco Diamond League series but I missed it because my travel documents delayed and I haven't received the documents up to this moment,” she said.

WARSAW (POL): Former world indoor high jump champion Kamila Licwinko is confident she will jump 2.00m at the World Championships, informs Eurosport Poland. "I'm ready now to jump over two meters, but nothing is going to happen now; the best form will come in London and I hope to make the most it. I have not been able to make a jump this year, but I know I'm well prepared and have such an inner feeling that everything is on the right track,” she said.

ADDIS ABABA (ETH): The Ethiopian Athletics Federation has suspended steeplechaser Chala Beyo for attacking coach Yohannes Mohammed after discovering he wasn’t selected for the World Championships team next month, informs the Indian Express. Spokesperson Sileshi Bisrat has said Mohammed needed medical treatment for an injured left eye and that Beyo has been suspended for two years.

LEEDS (GBR): Athletics’ biggest ever biomechanics research project will be held at the World Championships, the IAAF reports. The world governing body and Leeds Beckett University are putting in place a team of 40 specialists, with 40 cameras covering 17 events over the 10 days in London. Full biomechanical analysis will be conducted for all finalists in the: 100m, 200m, 400m, 10,000m, marathon, 3000m steeplechase, 100m/110m hurdles, 4x100m, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, hammer and javelin. Stride length, stride frequency, ground contact times, joint angles and velocities will be evaluated in the sprints. For the distances, changes in fatigue in the 10,000m, foot-strike patterns in the marathon, and water jump hurdling technique in the steeplechase will be analysed. Key data will be revealed at the IAAF World Coaches Conference on August 7-10.

OTHER NEWS

TIGNES (FRA): Christian Taylor and Will Claye will both compete at altitude in Tignes where they will face Frenchmen Jean-Marc Pontvianne and Benjamin Compaore on 16 August, informs L’Equipe. Olympic champion Jeff Henderson and world leader Luvo Manyonga will also compete in the long jump. The event will be held at altitude of 3500 m. Men triple and long jump will be the two events contested. Special bonus will be offered for world record.

UTRECHT (NED): Dafne Schippers has said she supports the proposal to reset world records set before 2005, informs the Mail Online. “Some of those world records — they are just too difficult to run for that period. I think there were 12 or 13 world records in the 1980s. That’s a lot. Normally you think the track and spikes are better now. We want the sport as clean as possible,” she said. Schippers also admits she “hates” it when people question the legitimacy of her performances. “I hate it when people ask me those questions. I work so hard as a really good athlete, do my diet, follow the sleep patterns and live my life for the sport. When someone asks you things like that, it’s really hard. What can you say?”

DAVENPORT (USA): Aliphine Tuliamuk and Sam Chelanga are among the favourites for the USATF 7 miles road titles in Davenport, Iowa, this Saturday. Sara Hall, Leonard Korir, Haron Lagat and Emmanuel Bor and Neely Gracey are also in the field.

LOS ANGELES (USA): Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said the Californian city looks set to host the Olympics in 2028, making Paris the venue for 2024, reports Buzzfeed. The two cities have been in discussions with the IOC over the double bidding award for the Games expected to be announced next week. "The bid is all but done, we have won," Garcetti is quoted as saying. "2024 is not probably most likely to happen, even though the Olympics would be smart to pick us for 2024.”

GOLD COAST (AUS): Gold Coast, venue for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, will also hold Australia’s trials for the event, the national federation has announced. The recently revealed full 2017-8 Australian track and field calendar has the trials on February 15-18 - seven weeks before the Games. Sydney Grand Prix meet is scheduled for March 17. But as in 2017 no IAAF World Challenge meet is planned.

RESULTS

CHEB (CZE, Jul 27): At the Grand Prix of Cheb meet European medalist Ramil Guliyev showed top shape with 20.25 200 m win against -1.2 wind in relatively cold weather (17 degrees). 400 m star Pavel Maslak was distant second 20.99. Top shape also by World champion Zuzana Hejnova who won the 300 m hurdles in 38.98. Slovak European U23 Champion Jan Volko won the 150 m in 15.33 (-0.8) national best ahead of Sam Effah of Canada 15.82. Close race in the 60 m as Guliyev beat Volko but both got 6.78 (-1.2). Jan Tesar won 300 m in 33.78 and was second at 300 m hurdles in 36.43. The race was won by Michal Broz 36.24. Slovak Iveta Putalova topped the women 300 m in 37.80.

LEVERKUSEN (GER, Jul 27): Dutch record holder Menno Vloon won the 8th Pole Vault Classics meet in the stadium here. In jump-off Vloon went over 576 cm in duel with World champion Shawn Barber and Belgian Arnaud Art as all three cleared in the competition 571. For Art new national record. Ernest John Obiena got new national record for Philippines 561 ahead of Karsten Dilla 561 and fresh European U20 medalist Bo Kanda Lita Baehre 561 PB. Women winner Michaela Meijer of Sweden cleared 451 as the second placed Anika Roloff. Third Fanny Smets 446, Belgian record.

WIESBADEN (GER, Jul 27): Alexandra Wester tested for last time before London with 660 win (+2.0).

PAMPLONA (ESP, Jul 27): At Memorial José Luis Hernández World champion Yarisley Silva was back to jumping with 460 clearance. Adrian Valles won men with 560. Great PB for Spanish Saul Ordonez in 800 m with 1:45.28.

BIETIGHEIM (GER, Jul 26): Dutch Femke Pluim cleared here 440 in the pole vault.

ABIDJAN (CIV, Jul 27): Final day of athletics at Francophone Games had home Wilfred Koffi winning the 200 m in 20.73 (-1.0), Natacha Ngoye from Congo won women 200 m in 23.69 (-1.2). French wins for Antonin Boyez 1:30:44 at 20 km walk, Baptist Boirie and Stanley Joseph 540 in the pole vault, Raihau Mahau 790w in long jump. Romanian Bianca Ghelber-Perie won women hammer 67.79. In races Moroccan wins for Fouad El Kaam 3:46.42 and Rababe Arafi 4:17.23 in the 1500 m and in the 5000 m Younes Essalhi won in 14:11.60 ahead of Soufiyan Bouqantar 14:11.62.

GYOR (HUN, Jul 27): From EYOF in Hungary to report hammer win by Ukrainain Mykhaylo Kokhan 78.28 (5 kg), Poland´s Piotr Goldziewicz 19.41 (5 kg) in shot put. Among girls Zoe Sedney of Netherlands won the 200 m in 23.74 (+2.5) and in the 400 m Spain´s Andrea Jimenez in 53.55 beat Czech World U18 champion Barbora Malikova 54.07.

CORRECTION

LONDON (GBR): The item about athletes and reallocation of medals should be corrected to: "In total, 11 individual athletes and five teams from across 11 events at four previous IAAF World Championships have accepted invitations to receive their reallocated medals in London. With respect to fellow athletes who have not been able to take up this opportunity, the IAAF is in contact with their national federations to find other occasions to present them their medals."

SAD NEWS

OTTAWA (CAN): Hubert Chevrette-Bélisle, who competed for Canada in the 400m hurdles and medley relay at the 2007 IAAF World Youth Championships, has died at the age of 27. Athletics Canada passed on the news on Facebook regarding the alumni of Cornell University and University of Iowa, who was seventh in his national championships last year and had a PB of 53.32.