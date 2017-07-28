News From Around the World - EME NEWS (JULY 26, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 13:25.

Medals will be reallocated - LONDON (GBR): Five athletes and eleven teams have accepted invitations to receive reallocated World Championships medals at this year’s event in London, the IAAF has announced. Following doping disqualifications, USA’s 4x400m quartet from the 2013 edition will receive their gold medals in the London Stadium before the opening session on August 4. The other gold awarded will be to Jessica Ennis, the 2011 winner, and this will take place before the evening action on August 6. With regards to other athletes unable to take up the invitation, the IAAF is in contact with member federations who will find other appropriate opportunities.

Plan of medal ceremonies

LONDON (GBR): On August 4 GBR will be promoted to 4x400 2009 bronze, Francena McCorory of USA to bronze in 400 m from 2011 and GBR again to bronze in 4x400 m from 2011. Also Stephanie McPherson to bronze from 2013 and women 4x400 m 2013 USA, GBR and France for top three. On August 5 Kara Goucher will get silver from 10 000 m in 2007 and Jo Pavey bronze from the same race. Iryna Lishchynska of Ukraine silver from 2007 1500 m and Ineta Radevica of Latvia silver from Daegu 2011 in long jump. On August 6 Rutger Smith bronze from 2007 in shot and Jessica Ennis-Hill gold from 2011 heptathlon along with German Jennifer Oeser silver. Last ceremony will be on August 13 as Eder Sanchez will get silver from 2009 20 km walk and Giorgio Rubino bronze from the same race.

Lewandowski and Cichocka for both 800 m and 1500 m

WARSAW (POL): Poland has named 49 athletes on the national team for the World Championships including reigning world hammer champions Pawel Fajdek and Anita Wlodarczyk and reigning world discus champion Piotr Malachowski. Other medal contenders include Kamila Licwinko (high jump), Piotr Lisek and Pawel Wojciechowski (pole vault), Konrad Bukowiecki (shot put), Robert Urbanek (discus), Wojciech Nowicki (hammer) and newly crowned Polish record-holder Marcin Krukowski (javelin). On the track, world silver medallist Adam Kszczot will be going in the 800m while Marcin Lewandowski and Angelika Cichocka have both been entered for the 800m and 1500m.

LONDON NEWS

MADRID (ESP): Spain has announced a 48-strong team for the World Championships in London. Top names on the team include Olympic and European high jump champion Ruth Beitia, Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist Orlando Ortega and reigning world 20km walk champion Miguel Angel Lopez.

LISBON (POR): Top names on the Portuguese team for the World Championships include triple jumpers Nelson Evora and Patricia Mamona and shot putter Tsanko Arnaudov while Sara Moreira will contest the 10,000m. Ines Henriques is entered for the 20km walk along with the inaugural 50km walk, the event in which she holds the world record.

MEXICO CITY (MEX): The Mexican team for the World Championships includes Olympic silver medallist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez in the 20km walk and former world silver medallist Eder Sanchez in the men’s 20km walk.

STOCKHOLM (SWE): Simon Pettersson (discus), Khaddi Sagnia (long jump), Kalle Berglund (1500m) and Emil Blomberg (3000m steeplechase) have been added to the Swedish team for the World Championships, informs the Expressen.

DAR ES SALAAM (TAN): Tanzania will be sending eight athletes to compete at the World Championships, informs The Citizen. The standout name on the team is Olympic marathon fifth-placer Alphonce Simbu, who was also fifth in the London Marathon in April.

KIGALI (RWA): Rwanda will be represented by Salome Nyirarukundo at the World Championships, informs The New Times. Nyirarukundo will contest the 10,000m in London.

NAIROBI (KEN): The IAAF is set to present Paul Tergat with the veteran pin award for his outstanding contribution to athletics, informs the Daily Nation. Tergat will be honoured on 1 August during the opening ceremony of the IAAF Congress.

NAIROBI (KEN): Eliud Kipchoge is confident the Kenyan men can achieve a clean sweep in the marathon despite his absence, informs the Star. “They have strong minds, bodies and what is required for them to win the marathon gold medal. I believe in them. With combined efforts they are likely to sweep the first three places. I know they will deliver and I wish them all the best,” he said. The team is made up of Daniel Wanjiru, Geoffrey Kirui and Gideon Kipketer while Kipchoge will be racing in the Berlin Marathon next month.

UTRECHT (NED): Dafne Schippers has said she is “a lot more relaxed” heading into the World Championships in London where she will defend her 200m title, informs Reuters. "Looking back, it was chaos. Everyone wanted a piece of me. The whole year was full of appointments with the sponsors and media. Everything was new. But now I have weeks with nothing on and therefore I'm a lot more relaxed, which I really need. The attention has waned but it has also been a question of self preservation for me to stay out of the spotlight,” she said. Schippers will be contesting the 100m, 200m and 4x100m.

ARNHEM (NED): Marije van Hunenstijn (4x100) and Nicky van Leuveren (4x400) have pulled out of the Dutch team for the World Championships due to injury, informs NOS.

DUBLIN (IRL): Ireland has named a team of 11 for the World Championships, with four track and field joining their distance counterparts already announced. Mark English (800m), Ciara Mageean (1500m), Thomas Barr (400m) and Brian Gregan will bolster a team led by 2013 world 50km walk champion Robert Heffernan.

PRAHA (CZE): IAAF confirmed four more Czech athletes for World Championships and so the team will have 27 names, 15 women and 12 men. In men javelin invited were 2013 World champion Vitezslav Vesely and Jaroslav Jilek making it for first time 4 Czech athletes in one event at World championships ever. Jakub Vadlejch is there (also as DL winner) and also Petr Frydrych who fulfilled the standard. Also in the team junior pole vaulter Amalie Svabikova and Lucie Sekanova for women steeple.

CHISINAU (MDA): Moldova is sending 5 throwers for London. Three are from one family two sisters and one brother all in hammer, Serghei Marghiev with Marina Marghieva-Nikisenko and Zalina Perivskaya. Also Dimitriana Sandu in women shot and fresh European U23 bronze medalist Adrian Mardare in javelin.

SOFIA (BUL): Bulgaria will have in London 7 athletes. Not qualified is Olympic high jump medalist Mirela Demireva. But Tihomir Ivanov is final candidate in men high jump. In both 100 m and 200 m Ivet Lalova-Collio, in men steeple Mitko Tsenov. Rest is in technical events Momchil Karailiev and Georgi Tsonov with Gabriela Petrova in triple and Radoslava Mavrodieva in women shot.

OTHER NEWS

CHEB (CZE): The national meet here in western part of Czech Republic on a track in golden colour will have European medalist and sub 10 sprinter Ramil Guliyev from Turkey running the 200 m against Czech 400 m record holder Pavel Maslak on Thursday. In the non-traditional outdoor 60 m Guliyev will face Slovak European U23 Champion Jan Volko and Canadian Sam Effah. The Slovak record holder will also compete in another non-traditional event, the 150 m, again with Effah. On the women side Czech World champion Zuzana Hejnova will run 300 m hurdles and her home rival Denisa Rosolova the flat 300 m.

CARDIFF (GBR): Olympic pole vault bronze medallist Eliza McCartney is recovering well from an Achilles injury and her coach Jeremy McColl is confident she will compete at the World Championships, informs stuff.co.nz. "Eliza took every height from the start of the competition to get plenty of vaults in. It was a good competition in the rain for Eliza and her Achilles handled it well,” he said. McCartney cleared 4.61m in Heusden last weekend but she is still in the process of rehabilitation for the injury.

PARIS (FRA): Floria Guei has pulled out of the World Championships due to illness, informs L’Equipe. She will return to training in the autumn and is aiming for the European Championships in Berlin.

AACHEN (GER): Olympic bronze medallist Sam Kendricks and former world champion Pawel Wojciechowski have been confirmed for the pole vault meeting in Aachen on 6 September, informs Leichtathletik.de. Top German participants include European U20 silver medallist Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, Tobias Scherbarth and Karsten Dilla.

MOSCOW (RUS): Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has said he hopes the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) will be reinstated by the IAAF by next year, informs TASS. "I hope that by the start of 2018 the ARAF will be granted such rights and our athletes will be able to compete in the (international) competitions under the national flag by the year end," Kolobkov said. ARAF president Dmitry Shlyakhtin has said most of the requirements on the roadmap for reinstatement have already been implemented.

BIRMINGHAM (GBR): Dafne Schippers and Mutaz Essa Barshim are the latest athletes added to the roster for the Birmingham leg of the Diamond League on August 20. Schippers, the world 200m champion, will compete against Britain’s best, including Dina Asher-Smith and Asha Philip. Olympic high jump silver medallist Barshim will face Britain’s Robbie Grabarz.

LONDON (GBR): British Athletics will next week announce its most lucrative sponsorship deal of the last decade, reports the Guardian newspaper’s website. Two days after news of the renewal of Muller as the title sponsor of the federation’s major events, the newspaper reveals that company chief executive Niels de Vos hopes this other contract will cover the organisation’s “core costs” for 10 years. In the interview, De Vos confirmed the federation is interested in hosting the 2022 European Athletics Championships and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, as well as hinting at holding two new one-day events at the Olympic Stadium next year. “We really want this month of athletics in the London Stadium every year to be synonymous with the summer in the same way that Wimbledon is,” he said.

MOSCOW (RUS): Only 11 from 19 Russian athletes that have permission to perform at London Worlds as neutral competitors are going to participate at National Championships in Zhukovskiy on July 28-30. Reigning high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene and former European champions Anzhelika Sidorova (pole vault) and Vera Rebrik (javelin) are among them, informs TASS referring to RusAF sources. 110m hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov, long jumpers Darya Klishina and Aleksandr Menkov, throwers Sergey Litvinov (hammer) and Viktor Butenko (disc), decathlete Illya Shkurenyov as well as two race walkers will miss the competitions focusing on the London preparation.

RESULTS

CASTELBUONO (ITA, Jul 26): World junior champion at 10 000 m Kenyan Rodgers Kwemoi won in impressive fashion the 92nd edition of Giro di Castelbuono road race held on 10 laps of a circuit of 1134 m. He clocked 34:20 ahead of Ethiopian Amdework Walelegn 35:05 and another Kenyan Joseph Aperumoi 35:20. First European as fourth Carlos Mayo from Spain 35:47, fifth best Italian Ahmed El Mazoury 35:51. With the help of Alberto Stretti.

NEUBRANDENBURG (GER, Jul 26): Chinese female shot putters competed in Germany. Yang Gao won with 18.54 ahead of U20 Liu Xiangrong 18.16 and Olympic and World medalist Gong Lijiao only third 17.53.

STRETFORD (GBR, Jul 25): At BMC Races Alexandra Bell clocked 2:00.69 in women 800 m and Rory Graham-Watson 1:47.29 in men race.

ABIDJAN (CIV, Jul 26): At Francophone Games Lisa Labiche of Seychelles won women high jump 191, Martha Koala another gold for Burkina Faso in long jump 652. Benjamin Ayessu from Canada was the best at 400 m 46.43 and his team-mate Taylor Stewart 7852 in decathlon. Mali national record holder at 400 m Djenebou Dante topped women 400 m in 52.23 ahead of Canadian Natasha McDonald 52.34.

CASTRES (FRA, Jul 26): South African sprinter Lebokeng Sesele continued in winning in Europe also at the International meet in France. He won the 100 m in 10.27 (+1.0) and 200 m in 20.83 (+0.3). Second sub 10 sprinter Simon Magakwe 10.30. Briton Jake Porter won the hurdles in 13.68 (+1.2) and Liuba Zadivar of Cuba was the best in women triple 13.95 (+0.5).

GYOR (HUN, Jul 26): From EYOF in Hungary (athletes born 2001 and 2002) to report Zuzana Bronowska of Poland winning girls 800 m 2:08.07 and Italian Alessia Zarbo 3000 m 9:33.12 with Alida Van Daalen of Netherlands 16.23 (3 kg) in shot put. From boys winners Finland´s Topias Laine 74.74 (700 g) in javelin, David Segers of Belgium 741 in long jump, Pal Haugen Lillefosse of Norway 500 in the pole vault, Dutch Sven Janssons 13.87 (-0.8) 110 m hurdles and Ludovic Ouceni of France 48.84 in the 400 m.

SAD NEWS

NEW YORK (USA): Leichathletik.de informs that at age of 103 died on Tuesday in Queens high jump legend Gretel Bergmann. As jewish she was not allowed to compete at 1936 Olympic Games. She lived in USA since 1937. She equaled in 1936 German high jump record with 160 cm.

