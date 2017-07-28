News From Around the World - EME NEWS (JULY 25, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 07/26/2017 - 14:55.

KINGSTON (JAM): Usain Bolt heads a team of 56 for London 2017. Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson and Rio 2016 hurdles winner Omar McLeod are also going to Britain. Former World record holder Asafa Powell who was seeking medical exemption was not selected. In the women 100 m also named Simone Facey, Jura Levy and Sashalee Forbes.

World champion Danielle Williams runs the hurdles and took with her as WC holder three others, Megan Simmonds, Yannique Thompson and Rushelle Burton. Yohan Blake is named in both 100 m and 200 m sprints. The two other 100 m places will be filled by Julian Forte and Senoj-Jay Givans, in the 200 m where Bolt will not use his Wild Card with Blake running will be Rasheed Dwyer and Warren Weir.

LONDON NEWS - BIRMINGHAM (GBR): British Athletics has announced a further five athletes for its Worlds team, while Greg Rutherford is among withdrawals. IAAF rankings invitations were accepted with respect to long jumpers Shara Proctor and Jazmin Sawyers. Lennie Waite (steeplechase), Marc Scott (5000m) and Jess Turner (400m hurdles) were also included after gaining late qualifiers. The tally of 81 represents already Britain’s largest team for the event and the federation says more could be added if more IAAF invites become available. Reigning champion Rutherford is out following a series of injuries throughout the season, the most recent of which are a damaged ankle ligament and a sportsman’s hernia. Former world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty has withdrawn from the relay squad because of a broken finger on his changeover hand.

ADDIS ABABA (ETH): In Ethiopian selection the surprise is Tirunesh Dibaba selected for the 10 000 m instead of marathon. There also Almaz Ayana with Dera Dido will run, in marathon defending champion Mare Dibaba with Berhane Dibaba, Shure Demise and Aselefech Merga. In the 5000 m Ayana will run with Genzebe Dibaba, Senbere Teferi and Letesenbet Gidey. Genzebe Dibaba is also in the 1500 m as defending champion with Gudaf Tsegay, Besu Sado and Fantu Worku, in steeple Sofia Assefa, Etenesh Diro with Birtukan Fente. In men races Mohamed Aman is in the 800 m, in the 1500 m Aman Wote, Samuel Birhanu and Teresa Tolosa, in steeple Getnet Wale, Tafese Seboka and Tesfaye Diriba. In the 5000 m with WC holder Yomif Kejelcha selected are Muktar Edris, young Selemon Barega and Hagos Gebrhiwot. Hadis Abadi with Jemal Yemer and Anduamlak Belihu are building the unexperienced 10 000 m team. In marathon no Kenenisa Bekele, but Tamirat Tola with Tsegaye Mekonnen and Yemane Tsegaye.

PRETORIA (RSA): Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya could attempt a World double, after she requested to be also entered for the 1500m, for which she received an automatic invite as African champion. The South African, who will be a big favourite to win her third world 800m title, clocked her PB of 4:01.99 to win those continental championships last year. She will be one of three from her nation in contention for double individual titles as Akani Simbini goes in the 100m and 200m, and Wayde van Niekerk the 200m and 400m. Semenya will also form part of the women’s 4x400m, for which the IAAF has just issued an invite.

LONDON (GBR): As reported in the Radio Times, Mo Farah has admitted in the build-up to the defence of his world 5000m and 10,000m titles next month: “I’m not quite in the shape I’d like to be at this stage, but I’m moving well so I hope it’ll go well on the day.”

CANBERRA (AUS): Athletics Australia has named a 48-strong final squad for the World Championships. Hurdler Sally Pearson and walker Jared Tallent lead the medal hopes.

BRUSSELS (BEL): Belgium has named a team of 15 athletes for the World Championships, informs sport.be. Nafissatou Thiam will contest both the heptathlon and high jump. Philip Milanov (discus) and Thomas van der Plaetsen (decathlon) are other high profile names on the team while Kevin and Jonathan Borlee will contest the 400m and 4x400m while Dylan Borlee has also been named in the relay pool.

BERN (SUI): Switzerland has named a team of 19 athletes for the World Championships in London. Top names on the team include Mujinga Kambundji (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Selina Buchel (800m), Petra Fontanive and Lea Sprunger (400m hurdles), Nicole Buchler and Angelica Moser (pole vault), Caroline Agnou and Geraldine Ruckstuhl (heptathlon) on the women’s side and Alex Wilson (100m, 200m) and Kariem Hussein (400m hurdles) on the men’s side.

OSLO (NOR): Norway has announced their team for the World Championships in London including Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Filip Ingebrigtsen (1500m), Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3000m steeplechase), Isabelle Pedersen (100m hurdles) and Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal (1500m and 5000m).

KAMPALA (UGA): Former world and Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich and Moses Kipsiro will not compete in the marathon at the World Championships in London, informs the Daily Monitor. “Truthfully, I love doing things to perfection but I feel I am not ready for London and I have told Uganda Athletics Federation,” said Kiprotich. Kipsiro is currently struggling with a calf injury but hopes to compete in an autumn marathon and he is also considering racing in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next April.

TOKYO (JPN): Prolific marathon-runner Yuki Kawauchi has been named Japanese team men’s captain for the World Championships in London, informs Japan Running News. Javelin thrower Yuki Ebibara has been named women’s team captain.

PARIS (FRA): Due to injury out from French team is 400 m runner Floria Guei. Legendary sprinter Christine Arron will work for French TV in London.

LAGOS (NGR): Moscow 2013 double medallist Blessing Okagbare (100 m and long jump) and sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan, will lead a team of 12 athletes to compete for Nigeria in London. USA-based duo of Chukwuebuka Enekwachi (shot put) and Edose Ibadin (800 m) will also be making their first appearance at the championships.

INDIANAPOLIS (USA): "Hey, I have had a few people ask me about my status for Worlds. Unfortunately, I will not be competing at the 2017 World Championships in London due to some lingering pains from USAs," said US triple record holder Keturah Orji on her twitter account.



LONDON (GBR): Sprinters Leon Reid plans to compete for Ireland at the World Championships has been unsuccessful. The Bath-based sprinter wants to switch international allegiance from Great Britain to Ireland but the transfer process has yet to be completed. He has been informed that the transfer would not be approved in time for the London event, starting on 4 August. writes the BBC. "I have not given up competing at the World Championships and have requested to run under a neutral flag," he added.

LONDON (GBR): The 51st IAAF Congress takes place from 1st August to 3rd August 2017 with an innovative one-day convention called IAAF Athletics Connect on Wednesday 2 August designed to bring together and inspire the global athletics community. On August 2 09.30hrs IAAF President Sebastian Coe is the ‘official starter’ for IAAF Athletics Connect 2017, delivering a keynote opening address to commence a day which is designed to inspire, inform, create discussion and provide opportunities to network. With 12 keynote speeches & 10 panel discussions across four themes - ‘Governance & Integrity’, ‘Development and Coaching’, ‘Event Presentation & Technology’ and ‘Fan & Partner Engagement’ - delegates can design their day based on what interests them most. The final day of Congress (3) starting at 0900hrs is composed of a general plenary session for delegates only. The Congress consists of the Council, Honorary Members and not more than three delegates from each national Member Federation. It is the general assembly of the IAAF’s Members and is the highest authority of the IAAF.

OTHER NEWS

ST MORITZ (SUI): Former world and Olympic 1500m champion Maryam Jamal gave birth to a daughter this weekend, informs Leichtathletik.de. The father is leading German 1500m runner Homiyu Tesfaye.

CASTELBUONO (ITA): European U23 5000m champion Yemaneberhan Crippa is confirmed for the famous Castelbuono Road Race on 26 July, informs FIDAL. Crippa will face Spaniards Antonio Abadia and Carlos Mayo along with a strong African contingent include Kenya’s Rodgers Kwemoi and Ethiopia’s Amedework Walelegn.

CETNIEWO (POL): Special throwing meet will be held here on Saturday. Anita Wlodarczyk will have her last hammer competition before London, in discus Piotr Malachowski with Robert Urbanek, in men hammer Wojciech Nowicki and Pawel Fajdek and in shot put fresh national champion Michal Haratyk with Konrad Bukowiecki.

RUSSIAN NEWS

MOSCOW (RUS): Russian head coach Yuriy Borzakovskiy has said he expects the 19 eligible Russian athletes to win between six or seven medals at the World Championships in London, informs Sport Express. “Now all 19 people who have access to London are conducting full and focused training. For them, this is the main start of the season. The probability of their participation is not 100% yet, as all of them are in the process of issuing visas and documents. If they all go to the tournament, we can count on 6-7 medals,” he said. Borzakovskiy has added he is unlikely to attend the World Championships and the participating Russian athletes will be accompanied by their personal coaches instead.

MOSCOW (RUS): Russian athletes competing at the World Championships in London will still be paid by the state even though they will be competing as Authorised Neutral Athletes, informs Reuters. "Salaries and bonuses will be kept in spite of the neutral flag,” said Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

MOSCOW (RUS): The IAAF will hear a report on the progress of the RusAF membership reinstatement in the global organization before the start of the London Worlds, informs TASS referring to the IAAF press service. "Like in every IAAF Council meeting since 2016, the independent chairperson of IAAF Taskforce Rune Andersen, will present his report to the IAAF Council on July 31 and he will also address IAAF Congress on August 3,” said the IAAF press service statement and added that RusAF will also be given the chance to address the Congress.



NOVOGORSK (RUS): Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov expressed the hope that the RusAF membership will be reinstated with the IAAF by next year. "We are expecting a visit of WADA’s monitoring commission in September and this organization’s Council will be later debating on the key issue, which would influence RusAF compliance and membership reinstatement with the IAAF. Dmitry Shlyakhtin [RusAF president] said that the Road Map have been almost implemented," Kolobkov told reporters at Tuesday press conference. He also noted that RUSADA doping inspectors have started putting together plans and taking tests.

MOSCOW (RUS): Ivan Ukhov and Lyukman Adams are two of the high profile athletes whose applications to compete internationally as neutral athletes were rejected by the IAAF, informs Sport Express.

RESULTS

KARLSTAD (SWE, Jul 25): At Folksam Grand Prix fast 800 m won by Kenyan Willy Tarbei 1:45.04 meet record ahead of European U23 Champion Andreas Kramer who improved the national record to 1:45.13. World leader Daniel Stahl won discus with 67.26, Khaddi Sagnia 650 (+0.3) long jump and Erika Kinsey 189 in high jump on count back over Jossie Graumann of Germany also 189. Angelica Bengtsson cleared meet record 442 in women pole vault. US Alexa Efraimson won the 800 m 2:01.39 and her country mate Mel Lawrence steeple in 9:34.94 meet record and PB. German Lars Hamman won javelin 79.15 and Qatar´s Abderrahmane Samba returned to competing with 49.71 win at 400 m hurdles. Ahmed Ali of Sudan won both sprints with 10.53 (-0.6) and 21.17 (-1.5).

TABOR (CZE, Jul 25): World record holder Barbora Spotakova tested her shape with 62.62 javelin win at the Tabor Grand Prix meet. Radek Juska leaped to 790 (+0.4) in long jump. Petr Svoboda clocked 13.61 (-1.7) at 110 m hurdles and Canadians ruled in the 100 m Sam Effah won ahead of Andre Ford, both 10.44 (-0.2).

GYOR (HUN, Jul 25): French Aurelien Larue won the 100 m at EYOF first day of athletics in 10.61 (+4.5). Dutch Minke Bisschops topped girl 100 m final in 11.52 (+6.6). Austrian Ingeborg Gruenwald won girls long jump 623 (+4.8) and Finland´s Julia Kivinen hammer 64.22 (3 kg).



ABIDJAN (CIV, Jul 25): Ivory Coast won both sprint relays at Francophone Games with 39.39 and 44.22. Auriole Dongo of Cameroon got women shot 17.68, Martha Koala of Burkina Faso hurdles 13.32 (+0.3), in the hurdles Loic Herkenrath of France 13.74 (+1.5), Canadian Sean Cate 220 PB in high jump and Moroccan Fatwa Madane 9:44.11.