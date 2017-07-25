News From Around the World - EME NEWS (JULY 24, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 07/25/2017 - 12:56.

(IAAF) - 4x400 m World U20 record - TRUJILLO (PER, Jul 23): The USA closed the 19th Pan American U20 Championships on a high note by breaking the men’s U20 4x400m world record. Brian Herron, Zachary Shinnick, Sean Hooper and Josephus Lyles pushed themselves to a new time of 3:00.33 minutes, erasing the 13-year old mark of 3:01.09, set by another USA squad that included future Olympic champions Lashawn Merritt and Kerron Clement. Christopher Taylor, the 2015 world U18 400m gold medallist, anchored the Jamaican quartet to a new national U20 record in 3:03.77.

In the women’s race, USA’s Syaira Richardson, 400m silver medallist Jaevin Reed, 16-year old Arria Minor and Takyera Roberson smashed the 10-year old championships mark by more than a second with 3:28.57. Jordan Geist became the fifth man in history to break the 22-metre barrier in the shot put, unleashing the implement to 22.02 in the third round (6 kg). Meet records also for Eric Van Der Els in 1500m (3:43.16) and Quincy Hall in 400m hurdles (49.02). Alegna A Gonzalez Muñoz won for Mexivo 10 000 m walk 44:43.89 and Roberto Vilches high jump 221. The USA dominated the medal tally with 54 medals (22 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze), followed by Canada (6-9-7), Cuba (4-3-0). Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia each won two gold medals. 20 nations earned at least one medal, including hosts Peru, who ended with five bronze medals. The next edition will be held in Curacao in 2019.

Asian marathon series

BEIJING (CHN): Asian Athletics Association (AAA) has announced a $500,000 Asian Premier Marathon Series 2017-18, informs German Road Races. The inaugural schedule starts with Beijing Marathon on 17 September followed by Beirut Marathon in November, the Seoul Marathon in March 2018 before finishing with the Beijing Marathon next year. The new league aims to raise the competition level and international appeal of marathon events in Asia as well as attract more high-level Asian athletes to participate in top-tier events in Asia.

Bett not competing

NAIROBI (KEN): In the list of athletes who will not defend their title from Beijing 2015 is also 400 m hurdler Nicholas Bett of Kenya due to injury. Also earlier it was clear that not defending the titles will be Usain Bolt in the 200 m, Ashton Eaton in decathlon, Matej Toth in 50 km walk. In women events Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 100 m, Vivian Cheruiyot in the 10 000 m, Christina Schwanitz in shot put, Jessica Ennis-Hill in heptahtlon and Liu Hong in 20 km walk.

Doubles for Worlds

LONDON (GBR): Interesting doubles were confirmed after Herculis Meeting in Monaco. Botswana´s Isaac Makwala confirmed 200 m and 400 m. Among female runners Sifan Hassan and Laura Muir will go for 1500/5000 m double. Hellen Obiri confirmed only 5000 m. Genzebe Dibaba should run 1500 and 5000 m.

US team

INDIANAPOLIS (USA): Four reigning World champions and eight 2016 Olympic individual gold medalists will lead 132 athletes on the Team USATF roster for the World championships. Representing the U.S. in the delegation announced Monday by USA Track & Field are 77 Olympians, including 13 Olympic medalists from 2012 who will return to London Stadium for another chance at the podium. Overall, 39 World Championships and/or Olympic medalists are part of the Team USATF roster. NBC will broadcast 50 hours of live television coverage from London, in addition to over 100 hours streaming live online on NBC Sports Gold and highlights broadcast each day on the newly-launched Olympic Channel. Informs USATF.

OTHER NEWS

KARLSTAD (SWE): Discus World leader Daniel Stahl will be Swedish top name at the Folksam GP meet here on Tuesday. Angelica Bengtsson is in the pole vault and German Lars Hamman in javelin. In men long jump Michel Torneus and interesting to see in the 400 m hurdles Abderrahmane Samba of Qatar who improved in March to 48.31 and then won Doha DL but since then did not compete.

NAIROBI (KEN): Kenyan team coach Julius Kirwa has said four members of the World Championships team have not reported to the pre-event training camp held at the Kasarani Stadium, informs the Daily Nation. The missing athletes of Irene Cheptai, Agnes Jebet, Eunice Sum and Margaret Chelimo. Kirwa has said athletes who do not undergo at least three mandatory out-of-competition doping tests before the event could be pulled out of the team. “We haven’t heard from the athletes since the national trials and we don’t know where they are and their state. AK must take decisive action against them,” said Kirwa.

MONACO (FRA): Veteran steeplechaser Bob Tahri partially ruptured his right Achilles tendon while taking part in the 3000m steeplechase in the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, informs L’Equipe. He had an operation on the same tendon last year.

WELLINGTON (NZL): Nick Willis has been added to New Zealand’s team for the World Championships in London after running the qualifying time of 3:34.74 in the Monaco Diamond League, informs NZ Herald. This will be the 19th time Willis has been selected for the national team for a major championships dating back to the 2002 World U20 Championships.

VIENNA (AUT): Austria selected 5 athletes for London. For women heptathlon European medalist Ivona Dadic with Verena Preiner, rest are men with discus thrower Lukas Weisshaidinger attacking top 6 and with Dominik Distelberger in decathlon and Valentin Pfeil in marathon. Out because of injury is another marathon runner Lemawork Ketema.

LONDON (GBR): 400 m hurdler Eilidh Doyle has been selected as Team Captain for next month’s IAAF World Championships in London, after a vote by fellow members of the British Athletics team.

LEVERKUSEN (GER): More World class is confirmed for this Thursday Leverkusen Pole Vault Classics meet. Wordl champions Pawel Wojciechowski and Shawn Barber will jump with Tobias Scherbarth and Karsten Dilla on German side. Among women Silke Spiegelburg is the main name.

LONDON (GBR): The 3rd IAAF World Coaches Conference will be held in London from 7-10 August. Unlike previous editions of this conference – and the youth and junior conferences – which were held the day after the championships conclude, this year’s event is taking place during the IAAF World Championships London 2017 on the mornings when there are no competition sessions. Informs the IAAF.

PRAHA (CZE): Czech Athletics federation confirmed the selection of 23 athletes for World championships, among them 13 women and 10 men. From those with standard not going is decathlete Jiri Sykora due to shoulder injury. There are also some more athletes with hopes to be invited by the IAAF based by ranking. But for now the main names are Pavel Maslak in the 400 m, Jakub Holusa for 1500 m, Jan Kudlicka in pole vault, Tomas Stanek in shot put and Jakub Vadlejch in javelin. In women section title defender at 400 m hurdles Zuzana Hejnova, javelin world record holder Barbora Spotakova and young talent fresh high jump European U20 Champion Michaela Hruba.

WARSZAWA (POL): The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial which will be first international meet after London World Championships on August 15 confirmed first two international stars with German shot putter David Storl and neutral high jumper Mariya Lasitskene. The meet will be again held in the National Soccer Stadium with sprints and technical events. Polish elite is expected to be there with all top names, Konrad Bukowiecki and Kamila Licwinko in the mentioned events.

FRANKFURT (GER): German federation DLV added some names into its London selection. Susen Kuster in women hammer and Christina Hering in women 800 m. Also from relay pool into individual events named were Tatjana Pinto for 100 m and Ruth Sophia Spelmeyer for 400 m. Hurdler Gregor Traber has withdrawn because of an injury. In total in the team so 72 athletes.

BIRMINGHAM (GBR): British Athletics has announced that following the successful partnership with Müller UK & Ireland throughout 2016 and 2017, Müller will be extending their association until the end of 2019. The extended partnership will see the British Athletics partnering with the dairy company for a further three events in 2018 and 2019. This is in addition to the five major athletics event partnerships already taking place throughout 2017.

PARIS (FRA): French federation FFA confirmed also selection for Mahiedine Mekhissi (1500 m and steeple), Garfield Darien and Pierre-Ambroise Bosse for London Worlds. The list now has 33 men and 22 women.

CAPE TOWN (RSA): Athletics South Africa has taken the decision to withdraw Discus Throw athlete Victor Hogan from the initial list of 24 athletes going to the IAAF World Championships in London. This follows IAAF correspondence rejecting Hogan’s entry as part of Team SA. ASA had entered his name as the Area Champion based on his win of the continental title at the CAA 20th African Senior Championships in Durban in June 2016. But in the meantime he was banned because of doping. The final team to London will now consist of 17 men and six women and will be led by ASA Track and Field chairman Pieter Lourens. Informs Supersport.



SAN DIEGO (USA): Determination personified: Jamie Nieto, the American 2.34 high jumper and 2004 Olympic fourth placer who has been partially paralysed after suffering a spinal cord injury 15 months ago when a backflip went wrong, fulfilled a promise to walk his bride down the aisle in San Diego on July 22. Nieto (40) married Jamaican 54.47 400m hurdler Shevon Stoddart (34). From Athletics International.

RESULTS

NASSAU (BAH, Jul 23): The Bahamas ended their wait for a gold medal at their home Commonwealth Youth Games as they finished first in the mixed 4x200 metres relay on the last day of competition. The Bahamian quartet finished in 1min 31.50 to beat England and Botswana, silver and bronze medallists respectively. Sommer Lecky clinched the girls' high jump crown for Northern Ireland with a best attempt of 1.83m. Australia ended the athletics programme at Bahamas 2017 at the top of the medals table with 17, eight of which were gold. From Insidethegames.

SAMSUN (TUR, Jul 23): At Deaflympics Norway´s Trude Raad achieved 66.35 World record for deaf sports.

SANTA CRUZ (USA, Jul 23): Teshome Mekonen is on a roll as he won the 45th Wharf to Wharf 6 miles in 27?33. The young Ethiopian finished second at the Utica Boilermaker 15-K on 9 July, then won the Crazy 8's 8-K on 15 July, before winning here by just one second over Simion Chirchir of Kenya 27:34. Ethiopian Buze Diriba scored a convincing win over Monicah Ngige in the women's race 31:19 to 31.36.

CHARLEVOIX (USA, Jul 22): Familiar champions at 10th Ryan Shay Memorial Mile on the road as Jake Edwards won his third title 4:00.56 and Heather Kampf won her fifth 4:30.83.

BEND ((USA, July 22): Garrett Heath won the 2nd Bend Classic mile on the road with 4:03, Marisa Howard topped women 4:37, both course records. This race was held between two sections of a professional cycling criterium, the Cascade Cycling Classic for men and women. From RRW.

HIRATSUKA (JPN, Jul 22): Ryota Yamamata clocked 10.23 (+1.0) to win the 100 m here, Yuki Matsushita topped the 400 m hurdles 49.96 and Takashi Eto cleared 227 in high jump.

TOKYO (JPN, Jul 23): At 13th Twilight Games Yoshihide Kiryu clocked 10.05 (+0.5) in the 100 m and Yusike Ishida 49.92 in the 400 m hurdles.

ABIDJAN (CIV, Jul 24): Second day of athletics at Francophone Games had Dylan Sicobo of Seychelles winning the 100 m in 10.33 (+0.1) ahead of home favorite Arthur Gue Cisse 10.34. Fabrice Zango Hugues of Burkina Faso won triple 16.92w ahead of French Kevin Luron 16.76. Moroccan wins for Mohamed Tindouft in steeple 8:44.69, Oussama Nabil 1:46.14 PB in the 800 m and Malika Akkaoui 2:00.71 in women race ahead of Noelle Yarigo of Benin 2:01.27. Jordin Andrade from Capverde topped the 400 m hurdles 49.66 and Carolin Ehrhardt triple 13.83w for Canada. Maeva Contion of France was the best in women 400 m hurdles 57.38 and Romanian Roxana Birca was the best in 10 000 m 35:31.13.

MINSK (BLR, Jul 20): Alina Talay clocked 12.98 (+2.0) at 100 m hurdles here, Aleksey Nichipor won shot put 20.52 and Pavel Meleshko javelin 81.90.