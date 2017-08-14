News From Around the World - EME NEWS (AUGUST 14, 2017)

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 08/14/2017 - 19:41.

18 Champions in Zurich - ZURICH (SUI): After being forced to withdraw from the 400m final, Isaac Makwala will go head-to-head with world and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk in the Weltklasse Zurich IAAF Diamond League on 24 August, informs organisers. Van Niekerk is one of 18 world champions from London confirmed with world 5000m champion Muktar Edris going head-to-head again with world 10,000m champion Mo Farah in another standout clash over 5000m. Other world champions confirmed are Dafne Schippers (200m), Caster Semenya (800m), Sally Pearson (100m hurdles), Emma Coburn (3000m steeplechase), Yulimar Rojas (triple jump), Ekaterini Stefanidi (pole vault), Gong Lijiao (shot put), Barbora Spotakova (javelin), Justin Gatlin (100m), Elijah Manangoi (1500m), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Mutaz Essa Barshim (high jump), Sam Kendricks (pole vault), Luvo Manyonga (long jump) and Johannes Vetter (javelin).

Polish stars with Crouser and Lavillenie on Tuesday

WARSZAWA (POL): The 8th Kamila Skolimowska Memorial (EA Permit) will be held on Tuesday for fourth time in the big National Stadium with installed straight for sprints and areas for technical events. Due to holiday day in Poland and free entry some 25 000 fans are expected specially also after very succesfull World Championships for Poland in London. In hammer World champions Anita Wlodarczyk and Pawel Fajdek will be the main stars. Shot put will see Michal Haratyk with Konrad Bukowiecki fighting against Olympic winner Ryan Crouser and former World champion David Storl. In another traditional event men discus Piotr Malachowski and Robert Urbanek will face two Olympic winners Gerd Kanter and Robert Harting. Women shot has not only Polish number one Paulina Guba but also World medalist 2015 Alyona Dubitskaya from Belarus. In women high jump two London medalists champion Mariya Lasitskene and bronze winner Kamila Licwinko will try to improve the meet record of 197 with Czech European U20 Champion Michaela Hruba. Men headline is local hero and European indoor champion Sylwester Bednarek against 240 Ukrainian Andriy Protsenko. Pole vault is another highlight with silver and bronze medalist Piotr Lisek and Renaud Lavillenie. On specially builded straight Cuban Yunier Perez is the men 100 m favorite as is London finalist and South American record holder Rosangela Santos with Jamaican relay bronze winner Natasha Morrison. In the hurdles Sharika Nelvis came straight from USA to show her shape (she did not qualify for London) against fresh World bronze winner Pamela Dutkiewicz from Germany. Men hurdles are offering London fourth placer Garfield Darien against Olympic 5th placer and London semifinalist from USA Devon Allen.

OTHER NEWS

NAIROBI (KEN): After missing out on the medals in the 1500m at the World Championships in London, Asbel Kiprop has said he is aiming to move up to the 5000m, informs Reuters. “I will move to the 5,000m to fill the void being left by Mo Farah and to try and bring the title back home,” he said. Kiprop added that the newly crowned world 1500m champion Elijah Manangoi has the potential to break the world record of 3:26.00.

LONDON (GBR): Trey Hardee announced his retirement after failing to finish the decathlon at the World Championships, informs NBC Sports. Hardee won the world decathlon title in 2009 and 2011 and an Olympic silver medal in 2012.

LONDON (GBR): Robert Heffernan, 39, looks set to retire after finishing eighth in the 50km walk at the World Championships, informs BBC Sport. "I think I ran out of road. I wanted to go out on a positive. It's hard to evaluate everything now but I'm happy I finished on a positive note,” he said. Heffernan claimed the world 50km walk title in Moscow in 2013.

GLASGOW (GBR): Laura Muir has said she will miss the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next April in order to focus on her studies, informs BBC Sport. "My exams aren't until May so Commonwealths being in April, it's just not going to work out unfortunately. I love running for Scotland whenever I can and the Commonwealths are one of the few opportunities you can do it so, yeah, I'm gutted I'm going to be missing it,” she said. Muir added the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March are a “potentially a target” if she is “in reasonable shape.”

NAIROBI (KEN): Julius Yego has blamed a groin injury for his subpar performance in the World Championships in London where he finished 12th in the final, informs the Daily Nation. “I felt some piercing pain in the groin on my right leg after the first attempt. I tried to get some good momentum in the second and third attempts but I just couldn’t. I was fine when I came to London with just some slight ankle injury that I was managing well,” he said.

KINGSTON (JAM): Stephen Francis has said Elaine Thompson was never planning to contest the 4x100m in London due to an ongoing Achilles injury, informs the Jamaica Observer. “She was never, ever going to run the relay because of her Achilles [problem]. Ever since she developed the problem at Prefontaine, the policy has always been that whenever she has run in the sprint spikes, we normally give her seven days or so before she goes back in them,” she said. However, Thompson is still aiming to compete in the three remaining Diamond League meets on the calendar.

BIRMINGHAM (GBR): Fifty-nine medallists, including 19 champions, from the London World Championships are included in the line-up for the Birmingham Diamond League on Sunday. Those just announced include two of GB’s silver medal-winning 4x400m team; Eilidh Doyle and Zoey Clarke will run the 400m hurdles and 400m respectively. Matthew Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Martyn Rooney and Rabah Yousif, who combined to win bronze in the men’s relay, will compete against each in the one-lap event. Mo Farah is set to compete for the last time on a UK track as he lines up in the 3000m.

LONDON (GBR): Mo Farah has ended his long-held association with UK Athletics head of endurance Barry Fudge, whom he had previously called his “right hand man”, according to Mail Online. The paper said it was believed to have happened within the last two months after a falling out between the pair. It also suggested the role had been taken over David Harmer, a UK Athletics endurance coach.

SOPOT (POL): 20th Grand Prix Sopot Janusz Sidlo Memorial on Wednesday has as top names for women 1000 m Angelika Cichocka, Joanna Jozwik and Sofia Ennaoui. Top international star is Darya Klishina in long jump. Ewa Swoboda will run against Barbara Pierre over 100 m.

LONDON (GBR): Birmingham and Liverpool have both dismissed a suggestion for the Olympic Stadium to be used to host athletics during the 2022 Commonwealth Games if England are awarded the event.

PRETORIA (RSA): Oscar Pistorius expected to be allowed to leave prison for funeral of grandmother.

LONDON (GBR): Mo Farah wants to use for his marathon career as first name Mohamed.

BAD KOSTRITZ (GER): World champion Johannes Vetter confirmed his participation at throwing meet in Bad Kostritz on August 25. He will meet here with Czech bronze winner Petr Frydrych.

BERLIN (GER): London heptathlon silver winner Carolin Schafer will compete in the 100 m hurdles at ISTAF in Berlin on August 27.

PARIS (FRA): L´Equipe informs about great TV audience in France for London World Championships. For example during pole vault final some 5.7 millions watched. In average France 2 and France 3 achieved 3 millions of viewers (17.2 % share).

LONDON (GBR): Allyson Felix earned a second gold medal on Sunday and highlighted the overwhelming performance of the United States at the 10-day world track and field championships. Felix became the most decorated athlete in the history of the event — and that includes Usain Bolt. Felix has now 16 medals two more than Bolt from World championships. Felix with 2 gold medals and 1 bronze ahead of Phylis Francis also 2 golds (400 m, 4x400 m) became the best athletes of the championships.

LONDON (GBR): The results score for London 2017 is 193 426 points per all-athletics.com. Since 2001 only Rio Olympic Games with 195 953 and Beijing 2015 with 194 547 were better.

LONDON (GBR): 50 km walk gold medalist Yohan Diniz is the oldest male world champion in 50km walk,

LONDON (GBR): “I always had faith in my potential and the direction that we have been heading. To come 4th in Rio last year was such a motivator,” Dani Stevens of Australia said after her discus medal. “I wanted to throw what I knew I was capable of and I wanted to win a medal for Australia. The national and area record is just a bonus.”

LONDON (GBR): Media race at 800 m was dominated by Irish journalists, Cathal Dennehy 1:54.54 ahead of Feidhilm Kelly 1:57.82. Third was Spain´s Miguel Del Blanco 1:59.83.

LONDON STATS (by Ken Nakamura)

50Km Walk: winning margin of 8:05 is largest ever at 50kM WAlk in WC; previous max was 3:24 from 1983. Diniz became third walker (after Korzeniowski and Gauder) to win both World Champ and European Champ.

W20Km walk: 1:26:18 for W20Km walk is the second fastest in the history of WC. Best marks for place for 2nd to 6th in WC W20km walk were recorded.

20Km Walk: Arevalo became the 4th walker to win both the World Junior 10000m Walk and World Champ 20km Walk. Shirobokov became first World Youth champion to win a medal (in his case Silver) at WC 20km walk. The best mark for place for place 5-8 were set for 20Km Walk in WC.

1500m: For the third time in history of WC 1500m, KEN won both gold and silver; previously they went 1-2 in 2015 and 2011.

W800m: 1:55.16 is the second fastest W800m time in WC; the fastest W800m in WC is 1:54.68 by Kratochvilova from 1983. 1:55.16 is also the British All Comers record for W800m.

W5000m: Obiri became 4th (afer Defar, Yegorova and Szabo) runner to own gold at both World Champ and World Indoor (at 3000m). Ayana now has complete set of medals at WC W5000m; she won bronze in 2013, gold in 2015 and silver in 2017.

WDT: 70.31 is the third longest DT in WC; better only Hellmann threw 71.62 in 1987 and Khristova threw 71.02 in 1991. 69.64m by Dani Stevens is the second longest second place mark in world championships. 70.31 by Perkovic is the longest WDT in London.

HJ: Barshim became first Asian Games gold medalist and Asian Champion to win World Championships.

W4x400mR: The winning margin of 5.98 sec is largest ever in WC W4x400mR; previously, the max was 3.32 sec from 2009.

RESULTS

LODI (USA, Aug 13): At the 5th Lodi Mile in California on the road winners were Garrett Heath 4:01.2 and Leah O´Connor 4:38.31 over Lithuanian Natalja Piljusina 4:40.12. From RRW.

SAD NEWS

LONDON (GBR): Norman Potter, the photographer whose picture of Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute-mile is one of the most iconic in the sport has died at the age of 85, his former newspaper, the Daily Express, reported. He was the only press photographer present at Iffley Road, Oxford on May 6, 1954.