News From Around the World - EME NEWS (AUG 08, 2017)

QUOTE OF THE DAY - Renaud Lavillenie: "I cheered for Bosse, it helped me to keep my motivation. I am very proud for him. We are competing at the best level, enjoying ourselves and showing emotions - that is why we love this sport.”

RESULT OF THE DAY

Sam Kendrick´s 595 third time clearance to win gold in cold weather, second best jump in the World 2017.

SURPRISE OF THE DAY

Bosse winning the 800 m, getting 6th French gold at the World champs. Kyle Langford nearly getting a medal.

MEDALS (31 countries, +5)

USA 3-5-3, KEN 3-1-3, RSA 2-0-2, POL 1-2-1, ETH 1-2-0, VEN+JAM+FRA 1-0-1

POINTS (45 countries +6)

USA 96, KEN 76, POL 51, ETH 39, JAM 38, CHN+GBR 37

AGENT RANKINGS (by individual gold medals)

Jos Hermens 3, Ricky Simms 2, Lee-Roy Newton, Valentina Fedyushina, Karen Locke, Andy Stubbs, Helena Van der Plaetsen, Kimberly Holland, Marc Corstjens, Marcin Rosengarten, Claude Bryan, Alberto Suarez, Kevin Hautcoeur, Peet Van Zyl, Michel Boeting, Paul Doyle, Libor Varhanik.

BEIJING 2015 WINNERS (3-11)

yes (1): Farah (10k), Wlodarczyk, Van Niekerk

no (1): Bolt (100), Malachowski, Kovacs, Silva, M. Dibaba, Ibarguen, Shubenkov, G. Dibaba, Molitor, Barber, Kemboi

RIO 2016 WINNERS (9-6)

yes (1): Farah (10k), Ayana (10k), Thiam, Stefanidi, McLeod, Kipyegon, Wlodarczyk, C. Kipruto, Van Niekerk

no (1): Henderson, Bolt (100), Thompson (100), Crouser, Ibarguen, Kolak

WORLD LEADS (3)

Farah 10k, Ayana 10k, Stefanidi PV



{UNIVERSAL}STATS (by Ken Nakamura)

PV: Lavillenie's medal count, 5, is now same as that of Tarasov 5 (=2 bronze, 2 silver, and gold) and one short of Bubka's medal count of 6 (all gold).

400m: van Niekerk joined Meriitt, Wariner and MJ as one of only four multiple medalists at WC 400m.

3000mSC: Conseslus Kipruto became the first World Youth Champion to win the World Championships at 3000mSC. Kipruto now has 3 WC 3000mSC medals. Only Kiptanui (4), Kemboi (6) and Brimin Kipruto (4)7 have more medals. Evan Jager became the first American to win a medal at WC 3000mSC. For the first time since 1987, KEN born runners failed to win at least two medals at WC 3000mSC

WJT: Spotakova has won four medals (2 golds and 2 silver) for CZE at WJT in WC. 66.76 is the second shortest winning mark in WJT in WC; 66.52 in 2003 is the shortest winning throw. Spotakova won second gold 10 years after her first gold in 2007; she thus joined Hattestad, Menendez and Tizell as fourth two time winner

Spotakova won fourth medal in JT at WC, and thus joined Nerius as only a second four-time medalists. Best marks for place 5-8 at Worlds.

WTJ: Rojas became 4th TJ to win both World Indoor and World Championships

W1500m: Kipyegon became third (after Liu Dong and Genzebe) runner to win both World and World Junior at W1500m.

110mH: McLeod also became fifth hurdler to win both WC and World Indoor.

WHT: For the first time in the history of WC, a nation (this case POL) won two medals (Wlodarczyk & Kopron). 77.90 is the British all comers' record improving her own mark, 77.60 from the Olympics

LONDON NEWS

LONDON (GBR): “Isaac Makwala has been withdrawn by the IAAF Medical Delegate from tonight’s 400m final after the athlete was diagnosed with an infectious disease on Monday. As per UK health regulations, it was requested that he be quarantined in his room for 48 hours, a period which ends at 14:00hrs tomorrow (9 Aug),L says IAAF statement. That means Makwala would be able to compete in the 4x400 m. Insidethegames adds that the 30-year-old, the All-Africa Games champion attempted to gain access to the Stadium. Video footage emerged of Makwala, one of the athletes struck by a bout of the norovirus, being denied entry to the dedicated athletes entrance by security. Makwala was escorted back to the IAAF office on the Stadium site before he returned to the hotel.

LONDON (GBR): World record holder Wayde van Niekerk responds at the press conference regarding the non-appearance of Isaac Makwala in the final due to his pulled by the IAAF because of gastroenteritis: “It was definitely heartbreaking… I saw Isaac just before the 200m heats and the first thing I could think of was wrapping my arms around him and saying to him get well soon. As much as we want to win a gold medal we also want to go out there and have the best guys with us.”

LONDON (GBR): Tori Bowie has withdrawn from the 200m as she continues to recover from her fall at the conclusion of the women’s 100m final on Sunday evening. Her condition will continue to be evaluated to assess her readiness for the 4x100m relay.

LONDON (GBR): A protest was presented by the French Team after the 3000m Steeplechase Final Men, asking for the disqualification of US Athlete Evan Jager under Rule 163.3 b) (Lane Infringement), claiming he had twice placed his foot on the inside line after the second water jump. The Jury reviewed the video of the race, and was of the opinion that the athlete had indeed stepped on the line, but only in the straight part of the diversion from the track for the water jump and had therefore not gained any material advantage. It was rejected.

LONDON (GBR): Coming into the 16th IAAF World Championships here at London Stadium, Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto was worried. The 2016 Rio Olympic steeplechase champion was nursing an injured right ankle and hadn't finished a race since June 24th when he won the Kenyan Trials in Nairobi. "I used my plans well, and last night for morale I told myself, 'I am Olympic champion and that others must break me," he told IAAF interviewers.

LONDON (GBR): Defending champion Ezekiel Kemboi, 35, will likely retire after tonight's race, faded to 11th in 8:29.38.

LONDON (GBR): In the men's 800m final, France's Pierre-Ambroise Bosse ran a savvy race to collect his first world title in 1:44.67. Bosse, 25, made a single and decisive move coming down the back stretch after following the smooth and honest pace set by Canada's Brandon McBride (50.78 at the 400-meter mark). He was never challenged, giving France their first gold medal of these championships. "Trust me, I live my dream. Or am I dreaming?" Bosse told IAAF interviewers. "Thanks to the crowd for the support. I still can't believe it."

LONDON (GBR): The 2017 IAAF World Championships have honoured Betty Cuthbert with the sold-out stadium standing for a minute silence to recognise the four-time gold medallist from Melbourne 1956 and Tokyo 1964.

LONDON (GBR): IAAF Coaches conference started in London on Tuesday.

LONDON (GBR): Kenya's Faith Kipyegon backed up her Olympic 1500m title from Rio last year by grabbing the gold medal again in London 2017. "I knew it would be fast, it is such a quality field," Kipyegon told IAAF interviewers. "The best was going to win here. It was always going to be quick and competitive."

DUBLIN (IRL): Irish athletes who have not yet competed will be moved to a different hotel away from the Tower Guoman, which has been at the centre of the gastroenteritis outbreak which has affected several athletes, a statement from Athletics Ireland informed. Those who are finished with their events will be offered a flight home by the federation.

LONDON (GBR): The Rio Olympic silver medallist, Jared Tallent, has withdrawn from the men’s 50km walk at the 2017 IAAF World Championships due to a hamstring injury.



LONDON (GBR): IAAF Event presentation manager Florian Weber explains the innovations in London 2017: "the fireworks for every single new world champion, the Royal Music Chors for the field events, the pre-show ahead of every evening session, our superfan Martin Lewis getting the fans very close to the field of play and giving deep insights into events, implements, technique, etc and many more small details."

LONDON (GBR): After finishing fourth in the hammer final Zhang Wenxiu announced her retirement from athletics. "I am upset because this is my ninth World Championships and it will be my last one. This season has been hard for me because I had a baby last year, but I am happy to end it here. I started competing at 15 and I am 31 now so it is the end of a long career."

LONDON (GBR): Former world and Olympic 200m medallist Warren Weir has reportedly retired after exiting in the heats at the World Championships, informs the Jamaica Gleaner. "No greater joy than being able to represent my country at its highest level lots of joy and tears and extremely humble to represent my country one last time #TheEnd,” he said on Instagram. His manager Cubie Seegobin has said he was not aware Weir was planning to retire.

LONDON (GBR): Christian Taylor is looking to break Jonathan Edwards’ world record of 18.29m in the triple jump final. "Get the world record? Why not here? I made that promise to myself. I hope it is my time. I am staying optimistic. I am chasing that number more than you could ever know,” he said.

LONDON (GBR): Reigning world champion Maria Lasitskene will be settled in a different hotel in order to avoid the stomach bug going around one of the official hotels, informs Sport Express.

LONDON (GBR): IAAF is organising Media Development Workshops. Sessions will be held on the days without a morning session from 16:00 to 18:00.

LONDON (GBR): Plans are in place to ensure a country in Africa hosts the IAAF World Championships by 2025, head of its continental body has claimed. Confederation of African Athletics President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum believes that six different nations are capable of playing host. They are Algeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa. Hungarian capital Budapest is currently considered the front-runner to host the Championships in 2023.

OTHER NEWS

KINGSTON (JAM): Double Olympic 100m champion Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce has given birth to a son, Zyon Price, her husband Jason announced on Twitter.

CHICAGO (USA): Past winners Steve Jones, Khalid Khannouchi, Catherine Ndereba, Paula Radcliffe and Deena Kastor have been named as ambassadors for the 40th anniversary edition of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 8. The four athletes who set world records at the race, plus the most recent American women’s winner Kastor will meet runners and the community at the official expo.

BIRMINGHAM (GBR): European junior champions Maya Bruney, Khahisa Mhlanga (800m) and Robert Sakala (110m hurdles) will lead a Great Britain Juniors team of 42 for the Manchester International at the Manchester Regional Arena on August 16. They will take on teams from England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland & Ulster and a combined British Athletics League/UK Women’s League team (Britain’s main senior domestic leagues).

MOSCOW (RUS): The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has suspended race walker Andrei Krivov and middle distance runner Natalya Yevdokimova for abnormalities in their biological passports, informs TASS. Krivov has been suspended for three years and loses all of his results from 20 May 2011 to 6 July 2013 while Yevdokimova has been handed a four-year suspension and loses all of her results from 17 August 2009 to 29 May 2012. Krivov is a former two-time winner of the 20km at the World University Games while Yevdokimova was fourth in the 1500m at the 2004 Olympics.

WARSZAWA (POL): Fresh shot put world champion Tom Walsh is confirmed to compete against home elite at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Warszawa National Stadium on Tuesday August 15. In the field also former World champion David Storl and London fourth placer Tomas Stanek. Michal Haratyk and Konrad Bukowiecki are leading the home charge.

RESULTS

LIER (BEL, Aug 5): Some overseas athletes competed at the meet here. Jamaicans Ryan Shields 10.21 (+2.2) in the 100 m, Deuce Carter 13.55 (+3.0) hurdles and Chad Wright 62.50 discus. South African Lebokeng Sesele won the 200 m in 20.78 (+1.7).

