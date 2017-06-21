New York City is under attack by Track Town USA!

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 13:41.

Jeff Benjamin wrote this piece about the upcoming Tracktown Summer Series, being held in Palo Alto (June 29), Portland (July 2) and finally, New York (July 6). Here's Jeff's story about the series in 2017. We encourage you to attend the meets!

NYC is Under Attack!

TrackTown USA!

By Jeff Benjamin

Just days after the celebration of America's Declaration of Independence on July 4th, two hundred, forty-one years ago from Great Britain, General George Washington anticipated the Redcoats would strike and invade New York City. The subsequent battle of New York City would be the largest invasion attack in American History. It would also result in a defeat for Washington and the American Army. But, from that defeat came a stronger will and resolve to achieve victory, which would be miraculously accomplished 7 years later in 1783.

Now the fireworks are starting again. Once again, two days after America's Independence Day on July 6th, New York City, in particular, Icahn Stadium in Randall's Island, will be invaded once more. However, unlike two centuries ago, these invaders will consist of some of America's greatest track and field athletes who will be descending upon NYC in fierce competition, not only for themselves, but for their team.

{UNIVERSAL}In an innovative and interesting concept, Vin Lananna and the gang over at TrackTown USA have devised an idea whereby 140 athletes were "drafted" to represent one of four coed teams from an American region. This team concept, originated last year in a meet at Hayward Field, has this year expanded to include more athletes and more meets! The athletes have been already been drafted by the regional teams, led by their general managers Sonya Richards-Ross (Philadelphia), Bernard Lagat (Portland), Nick Symmonds (San Francisco), and Allyson Felix (New York).

And while there will be 2 meets held prior (Those meets will be held on June 29 at Stanford University in San Francisco CA. and July 2 at Mt. Hood Community College in Portland), the big championship meet will be contested on July 6 at New York City's Icahn Stadium and will be televised live on ESPN.

As an added incentive, runners and fans of ALL abilities are invited to participate in the TrackTown Summer Series 5K Road Race which will take place just prior to the Championship meet on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. on Randall's Island Park. All participants will have the chance to run with professional athletes representing the four teams. In addition, registrants will receive t-shirts that represent one of the four teams of the TrackTown Summer Series which will be randomly assigned. The 2017 TrackTown Summer Series 5K Road Race has also been designated as this year's USATF-NY 5K Championships!

ALL RACE PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE ADMISSION TO THE TRACKTOWN SUMMER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP MEET WITH THEIR RACE BIBS.

It sure looks like NYC will be the fireworks spectacle for the Sport! Who says our Sport isn't inclusive??

Don't miss out!

