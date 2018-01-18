NCAA Champion Kemboi Joins Atlanta Track Club Elite

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 01/18/2018 - 17:14.

Two-time NCAA Champion one of four middle-distance standouts added to roster - ATLANTA – January 17, 2018 -- Two-time NCAA champion Edward Kemboi has joined Atlanta Track Club’s roster of professional athletes. Kemboi, who won the 800m at both the 2015 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships made his 800m debut in an Atlanta Track Club/Mizuno uniform last weekend at the Orange and Purple Classic at Clemson University where he won in 1:49.15.

“I’m thrilled to be here in Atlanta,” said Kemboi, a former Iowa State Cyclone. “Atlanta Track Club has built a program like no other where I am able to train with great athletes and be part of a truly special running community.”

Kemboi, 24, will live in Atlanta and be coached by Amy and Andrew Begley. Under their guidance, he will attempt to improve on his 1:44.77 personal best in the 800m and 3:39.02 personal best in the 1500m. In addition to acting as an ambassador for Atlanta Track Club, Mizuno and competitors around the world, Kemboi also hopes to represent Kenya at the 2018 IAAF Indoor Championships in Qatar and the 2019 IAFF Outdoor Championships in Great Britain.

“We are proud to welcome Edward to Atlanta Track Club’s community,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s Executive Director. “We believe in the enclave effect here. Bring together a roster of elites, provide them with world-class resources and watch them develop. Edward has already shown himself to be world class and we look forward to helping him get to the next level.”

Kemboi is one of four middle-distance specialists joining Atlanta Track Club this season. Also added to the team are Kemboi’s Iowa State teammate, All-American Christian Delago, Samford University 800m record-holder Brandon Hazouri, and Jeremy Greenwald, who holds Georgia Tech school records in the 3000m and the Distance Medley Relay.

About Atlanta Track Club

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. With more than 27,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the AJC Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) – the largest 10K running event in the world, the Publix Georgia Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.