NBCSN PRESENTS LIVE COVERAGE OF ADIDAS BOOST BOSTON GAMES TRACK & FIELD THIS SUN., JUNE 4, AT 4 PM ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 1, 2017 – NBCSN presents live coverage of the adidas Boost Boston Games this Sunday, June 4, at <4 p.m. ET from Boston, Mass. NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” will live stream coverage, and offers exclusive bonus coverage Friday, June 2, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

In addition, NBCSN’s coverage will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product available on mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Content will be presented as part of the Olympic Channel partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

The Friday night competition will feature Olympic and World Champions in events ranging from sprint to distance running events, and will showcase many of the best high school athletes from across the country.

On Sunday, the field includes reigning Olympic long jump gold medalist Jeff Henderson and three-time Rio medalist Tori Bowie. Headlining the international competitors are Olympic gold medalist and 400m world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, who will be running in the Men’s 200m, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yohan Blake of Jamaica, competing in the Men’s 150m. Sunday’s action takes place in the heart of Boston on an elevated straight track specially constructed between the Boston Common and Public Garden.

Rick Allen handles the call on NBCSN, joined by analyst and four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and reporter Lewis Johnson.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel, Home of Team USA.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the Boost Boston Games with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99, also includes coverage of the top USATF outdoor events, including the Nike Prefontaine Classic, and the USATF Outdoor Championships. Also included are the world’s most anticipated international track and field events, including all 14 Diamond League stops as well as unprecedented coverage of every event from all 10 days of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships from London. The “Track and Field Pass” can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” continues NBC Sports’ commitment, along with the IOC and the USOC, to increased access to Olympic-sports programming. As previously announced, during the second half of 2017, a new U.S. television network — “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA” — will launch, offering sports fans year-round Olympic-sport programming from around the world, with an emphasis on favorite American athletes and teams. Additional details about the launch of the new linear cable channel will be provided at a later date.

NBC SPORTS APP: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.