NBC SPORTS GROUP CONTINUES IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE THIS WEEK FROM SHANGHAI, CHINA

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 11, 2017 – NBC Sports Group continues coverage of the IAAF Diamond League this Saturday, May 13, from Shanghai, China, at 7 a.m. ET on Universal HD and streamed live with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of the event.

Coverage this Saturday at 7 a.m. ET Live on Universal HD & 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Coverage Streamed Live & On Demand with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Content will be Presented As Part of Olympic Channel Partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC

NBCSN presents coverage from Shanghai this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition, NBCSN’s coverage will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product available on mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Content will be presented as part of Olympic Channel partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

Highlighting the action in Shanghai are a strong contingent of Team USA Olympic champions, including three-time Olympic gold medalist LaShawn Merritt in the men’s 200m. Reigning Olympic champion Jeff Henderson leads the men’s long jump field and Rio gold medalist Kerron Clement highlights the field in the event. Tori Bowie, a three-time medal winner in Rio, and Tianna Bartoletta, who won two gold medals in Rio (long jump and 4x100m relay), will compete in the women’s 100m.

The international field will be headlined by Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, the reigning Olympic champion in the women’s 100m and 200m. The men’s 110m hurdles will feature two of the three Rio medalists: gold medalist Omar McLeod of Jamaica and silver medalist Orlando Ortega of Spain. Two-time Olympic 800m gold medalist David Rudisha of Kenya is expected to take on fellow countrymen and 2016 Olympic finalists Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich and Alfred Kipketer in the men’s 800m.

Bill Doleman handles the call on NBCSN, joined by analyst and four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, and analyst and former professional long-distance runner Josh Cox.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel, Home of Team USA.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

{UNIVERSAL}In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, offers fans unprecedented coverage — much of which cannot be seen on any linear television platform in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99, also includes coverage of the top USATF outdoor events, including the Nike Prefontaine Classic, and the USATF Outdoor Championships. Also included are the world’s most anticipated international track and field events, including all 14 Diamond League stops as well as unprecedented coverage of every event from all 10 days of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships from London. The “Track and Field Pass” can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” continues NBC Sports’ commitment, along with the IOC and the USOC, to increased access to Olympic-sports programming. As previously announced, during the second half of 2017, a new U.S. television network — “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA” — will launch, offering sports fans year-round Olympic-sport programming from around the world, with an emphasis on favorite American athletes and teams. Additional details about the launch of the new linear cable channel will be provided at a later date.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

