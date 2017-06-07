NBC SPORTS GROUP CONTINUES IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE THIS WEEK FROM ROME, ITALY

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 06/07/2017 - 17:40.

Coverage Begins Tomorrow, Thursday, June 8 at 2 p.m. ET Live on NBCSN

NBCSN Continues Coverage This Friday at 8 p.m. ET and NBC Hosts Coverage This Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Coverage Streamed Live & On Demand with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Content will be Presented As Part of Olympic Channel Partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 7, 2017 – NBC Sports Group continues coverage of the IAAF Diamond League tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, from Rome, Italy, live at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streamed live with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of the event.

NBCSN continues coverage from Rome this Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage moving to NBC Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. ET. In addition, NBC and NBCSN’s coverage will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product available on mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Content will be presented as part of Olympic Channel partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

Highlighting the field in Rome is 23-year-old rising star Ronnie Baker, who won the men’s 100m at the Prefontaine Classic last month and is seeking his second straight win on the circuit. Two-time Olympic 4x400m relay gold medalist Natasha Hastings leads the women’s 400m field, and Tianna Bartoletta, the reigning Olympic long jump gold medalist, will compete on the track in the 100m. The women’s pole vault competition will include all three Rio medalists, including American Sandi Morris, who claimed silver last summer. Aries Merritt, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 110m hurdles, is also expected to compete.

Bill Doleman handles the call on NBCSN, joined by analyst and four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, and analyst and former professional long-distance runner Josh Cox.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99, also includes coverage of the top USATF outdoor events, including the Nike Prefontaine Classic, and the USATF Outdoor Championships. Also included are the world’s most anticipated international track and field events, including all 14 Diamond League stops as well as unprecedented coverage of every event from all 10 days of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships from London. The “Track and Field Pass” can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” continues NBC Sports’ commitment, along with the IOC and the USOC, to increased access to Olympic-sports programming. As previously announced, during the second half of 2017, a new U.S. television network — Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA — will launch, offering sports fans year-round Olympic-sport programming from around the world, with an emphasis on favorite American athletes and teams. Additional details about the launch of the new linear cable channel will be provided at a later date.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

