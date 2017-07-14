NBC SPORTS GROUP CONTINUES IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE THIS SUNDAY FROM RABAT, MOROCCO

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 07/13/2017 - 16:25.

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 13, 2017 – NBC Sports Group continues coverage of the IAAF Diamond League this Sunday, July 16, from Rabat, Morocco, across NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

Live Coverage Begins This Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

NBCSN Presents Coverage from Rabat on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Coverage Streamed Live and On Demand with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Live coverage begins Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, with additional coverage on NBCSN Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be live streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of the event.

This weekend’s IAAF Diamond League competition in Morocco will feature a strong field in the men’s 200m event, including 2017 U.S. national champion Ameer Webb and Rio 200m silver medalist Andre de Grasse of Canada. The women’s 400m will be headlined by Olympic 4x400 gold medalists Natasha Hastings and Courtney Okolo of the United States, as well as the reigning Olympic champion in this event,Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas. Three-time Olympic medalist Elaine Thompson of Jamaica will highlight the women’s 100m. Rio Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser is expected to headline the men’s shotput event. In addition to live coverage on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air an encore presentation of the event later that evening at 9 p.m. ET.

Paul Swangard handles the call for the event, joined by analyst and four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, and analyst and former professional long-distance runner Josh Cox.

Content will be presented as part of Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99, also includes coverage of the world’s most anticipated international track and field events, including all 14 Diamond League stops as well as unprecedented coverage of every event from all 10 days of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships from London. The “Track and Field Pass” can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” continues NBC Sports’ commitment, along with the IOC and the USOC, to increased access to Olympic-sports programming. As previously announced, during the second half of 2017, a new U.S. television network — Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA — will launch, offering sports fans year-round Olympic-sport programming from around the world, with an emphasis on favorite American athletes and teams. Additional details about the launch of the new linear cable channel will be provided at a later date.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.