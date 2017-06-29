NBC SPORTS GROUP CONTINUES IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE FROM PARIS, FRANCE THIS SAT., JULY 1, AT 2 PM ET ON NBCSN

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 06/29/2017 - 12:53.

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 29, 2017 – NBC Sports Group continues coverage of the IAAF Diamond League this Saturday, July 1, from Paris, France, live at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streamed live with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass.” As part of its coverage, NBC Sports Gold will present exclusive bonus coverage of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of the event.

Coverage Streamed Live & On Demand with NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” including Exclusive Bonus Coverage of Field Events

Universal HD to Present Encore Coverage this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Content will be Presented As Part of Olympic Channel Partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC

Universal HD will present an encore of the event Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, NBCSN coverage will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product available on mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Content will be presented as part of Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

The field is highlighted by two-time reigning Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor, and his U.S. teammate Will Claye, a three-time Olympic medalist. Claye comes off a win in the triple jump at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif. The women’s 3000m steeplechase will feature all three 2016 Olympic medalists, including Emma Coburn, who won bronze in Rio to become the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in the event. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson, the 100m and 200m gold medalist in Rio, is slated to race the 100m in Paris.

Paul Swangard handles the call on NBCSN, joined by analyst and 2012 Olympic medalist Kellie Wells, and analyst and former professional long-distance runner Josh Cox.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99, includes the world’s most anticipated international track and field events, including all 14 Diamond League stops as well as unprecedented coverage of every event from all 10 days of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships from London. The “Track and Field Pass” can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” continues NBC Sports’ commitment, along with the IOC and the USOC, to increased access to Olympic-sports programming. As previously announced, during the second half of 2017, a new U.S. television network — Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA — will launch, offering sports fans year-round Olympic-sport programming from around the world, with an emphasis on favorite American athletes and teams. Additional details about the launch of the new linear cable channel will be provided at a later date.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.