NBC SPORTS GROUP’S MONTH OF MARATHONS KICKS OFF THIS SUNDAY AT 3 A.M. ET WITH THE BERLIN MARATHON LIVE ON NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. - September 21, 2017 - NBC Sports Group presents coverage of three marathons in the next month - Berlin, Chicago, and Amsterdam - beginning this Sunday, Sept. 24 with live and encore coverage of the Berlin Marathon. Live coverage of the Berlin Marathon begins at 3 a.m. ETSunday on NBCSN, with an encore presentation of the race at ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

Live, commercial-free coverage of the event will be streamed with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” as well as via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Berlin Marathon features three of the world’s top marathoners on the men’s side, including 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Wilson Kipsang of Kenya, three-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning Berlin champion Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia, and 2016 Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.

Paul Swangard calls the race alongside analyst Josh Cox on NBCSN.

Live marathon coverage continues with the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 8, at 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN, and the Amsterdam Marathon Sunday, October 15 at 3 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. In addition, encore coverage of the Chicago and Amsterdam Marathons will be available on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. Live, commercial-free coverage of the Chicago and Amsterdam Marathons will also be streamed with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” and via authentication on NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and the Olympic Channel app.

Content will be presented as part of the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC.

Below is the full schedule for NBC Sports Group’s late September/October marathon coverage:

Date Time Event Network Sun., Sept. 24 3 a.m. Berlin Marathon (LIVE) NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold Sun., Sept. 24 Noon Berlin Marathon Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Sun., Oct. 8 8 a.m. Chicago Marathon (LIVE) NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold Mon., Oct. 9 5 p.m. Chicago Marathon Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Sun., Oct. 15 3 a.m. Amsterdam Marathon (LIVE) Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Gold Sun., Oct. 15 9 a.m. Amsterdam Marathon Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA

