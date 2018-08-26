NBC SPORTS’ LIVE DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD COVERAGE CONTINUES THIS SATURDAY FROM BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 08/17/2018 - 12:21.

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 16, 2018 – NBC Sports continues live coverage of the 2018 Diamond League track and field series from Birmingham, England, this Saturday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. This marks the final stop of the series before the Diamond League Finals. The event will be available live and commercial-free with direct-to-consumer live streaming product NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” while NBC will air same-day encore coverage Saturday3 p.m. ET.

Latest Episode of “Foul Play” Featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Wayde van Niekerk Will Premiere Immediately Following Diamond League Coverage on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USAAs a part of its track and field coverage throughout the season, NBC Sports Gold will present live, commercial-free coverage of every IAAF Diamond League event, including bonus programming of field events, highlights, replays, and an exclusive 30-minute preview of each event. Events on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA content will be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and the Olympic Channel app.

Birmingham marks the last chance for athletes to earn points to qualify for the final in their discipline. The 2018 Diamond League Finals will take place between Aug. 30 – 31 from Weltklasse, Zurich, and Brussels, Belgium, with the events being split up between the two locations.

Highlighting the action this weekend are world indoor 60m record holder Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles, who has recorded the fastest 100m and 200m times in the world this season, as both Americans attempt to secure their spots in the 100m Diamond League Final. U.S. pole vaulter Sandi Morris, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has secured her spot in the Diamond League Final, is expected to compete. Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor is slated to compete in the 400m.

Bill Doleman will handle the call, joined by analysts Paul Swangard and Ato Boldon.

Following coverage from Birmingham, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air the latest episode of “Foul Play” at 11 a.m. ET featuring Olympic gold medalist and South African Wayde van Niekerk, who is the current world and Olympic record holder in the 400m. The episode reflects on his mother, Odessa Swarts, who was denied the opportunity to compete internationally because of the Apartheid rules in South Africa.

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold — NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product — offers access to the IAAF Diamond League with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to exclusive bonus coverage of field events, full video replays and highlights.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to major marathons, and top U.S. and international track and field events through December 2018. The direct-to-consumer pass offers fans unprecedented coverage — including some exclusive coverage beyond what is available on linear TV in the United States — live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” is available for $69.99 and can be purchased by visiting NBCSportsGold.com. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC SPORTS APP: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage on NBC and NBCSN via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, PlayStation and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

Following is NBC Sports Group’s Diamond League television schedule (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Event

Network

Sat., Aug. 18

9 a.m.

Birmingham (LIVE)

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Gold

3 p.m.

Birmingham*

NBC

*Indicates same-day encore