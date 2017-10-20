Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 10/19/2017 - 14:08.

Following were highlights of the day:

* Approximately $1.2 million AND COUNTING was raised for Nationwide Children's Hospital during the 2017 event; for a total of approximately $7 million raised since the partnership with the event started in 2012;

* Last year’s female ½ marathon winner, Susan Jerotich, had a repeat win, but in the full marathon

* A field of approximately 18,000 participated from 47 different states and several countries

* 24 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Patient Champions and their families were along 24 miles; one mile was the Angel Mile and was dedicated to the angels of Nationwide Children’s who have already run their race; and one mile was the Encore Mile for the more than 100 Patient Champions from previous races.

“This event showcases the best of Columbus to a field of thousands of athletes – many of them coming from out of town and experiencing our city and region for the first time,” said Darris Blackford, Race Director. “But even better than that is our partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Our athletes are so inspired by seeing these Patient Champions at every mile. They have fought overwhelming odds and are a visual reminder of the life-saving work that Nationwide Children’s Hospital does for children in Central Ohio and around the country and the globe. It’s our great honor to partner with them to raise $7 million over the past six years.”

For more information and complete results, visit www.columbusmarathon.com

TOP FINISHERS

Marathon Male

* Teklu Deneke, Ethiopia 2:20:26

* Temesgen Habtemariam Bekele, Ethiopia 2:24:35

* Makorobondo Salukombo, Cleveland 2:27:46

Marathon Female

* Susan Jerotich, Kenya 2:37:31

* Anne Flower, Columbus 2:46:12

* Sarah Biehl, Portsmouth, OH 2:49:02

½ Marathon Male

* Macdonard Ondara, Kenya 1:03:35

* Benard Ngeno, Kenya 1:03:54

* Simion Chirchir, Kenya 1:04:14

½ Marathon Female

* Sophy Jepchirchir, Kenya 1:13:33

* Andie Cozzarelli, Raleigh, NC 1:16:53

* Jessica Hoover, Columbus 1:20:06

Marathon – Wheelchair Male

* Steven Smith, Plover, WI 1:55:52

Marathon --- Wheelchair Female

* Jenna Fesemyer, Champaign, IL 2:16:23

FUN FACTS ABOUT THE 2016 EVENT

THE PEOPLE

• 24 Miracle Mile Patient Champions who have shared their stories to inspire

• 3,000 volunteers making this marathon possible

• 18,000 athletes come from 47 states (we are only missing representation from North Dakota, Idaho and New Hampshire!)

• Nearly 100 bands and entertainers add extra cheer

• 32-member marathon team and 11-member marathon board of directors that have put in approximately 10,000 hours of planning

• Approximately 60,000 people attend the Health & Fitness

Expo

• Approximately 100,000 spectators cheer on athletes on Race Day

• 77 total elites​ – 20 men and 16 women in the full; 22 men ad 13 women in the half; 48 Ohioans; 2 Ethiopians; 14 Kenyans; 1 from San Marino

THE SUPPLIES

• 250,000 White Castle cups of water to quench thirst (approximately 11,600 gallons of water)

• 250,000 Cups of Lemon-Lime Gatorade (approximately 11,600 gallons of Gatorade) when water just doesn’t cut it

• 16,000 bananas, 12,000 red apples, 30,000 bottles of water, 18,000 packs of fruit snacks, 14,000 bags of granola bars, 14,000 bags of Conn’s potato chips, 14,000 bags of Conn’s pretzels, and 12,000

cartons of Smith’s Chocolate Milk

• 600 portable bathrooms for relief

• 24,000 Clif Shot energy gels to refuel (chocolate, raspberry and citrus flavored!)

• 96 portable generators to power the course

THE COURSE

• 1 Angel Mile to honor, remember and celebrate the angels of

Nationwide Children’s who have already finished their race

• 1 Encore Mile, for the patients who lined the 2012 – 2016

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon course

• 20,000 feet of fencing (nearly 4 miles) along various parts of the course

• 201,600-watt sound system to rev up runners at the Start Line

• 20 Clif Bar and New Albany Walking Club members

• 27 permits throughout five different police jurisdictions to close down 26.2 miles of roads

• More than 8,000 lbs. of discarded clothes donated to Goodwill Columbus

THE CAUSE

MARATHON & ½ MARATHON

The 38th Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & ½ Marathon was held on October 15th and featured a field of approximately 18,000. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon is one of the top 20 largest marathons in the United States.

For more information and complete results, visit www.columbusmarathon.com .

PHOTO GALLERY